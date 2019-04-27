Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, April 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, April 27.

Singaporean motorists' personal data exposed in loophole on Malaysia's VEP website



Information like a driver's address, contact numbers and passport details can be seen on the Transportation Department's website by simply making an alteration to the site's URL. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM ROAD TRANSPORT DEPARTMENT OF MALAYSIA



Information like a driver's NRIC number, address, contact numbers, passport details and chassis information can be seen on the website by simply making an alteration to the site's URL.

Second Peeping Tom case in four days reported at NTU



Students at the Hive in Nanyang Technological University. A police report has been made against a 22-year-old male suspect for filming a fellow female student showering at the university's hall of residence. PHOTO: ST FILE



The man, who is also a residence of the same hall of residence as the victim, was captured on close-circuit television cameras.

Shoot-out in Sri Lanka at house used to make suicide vests



Sri Lankan soldiers stand guard at St Anthony's Shrine in Colombo on April 25, 2019, following a series of bomb blasts targeting churches and luxury hotels across Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday. PHOTO: AFP



Around 150 sticks of dynamite and 100,000 ball bearings were seized from the house, as well as an ISIS flag and uniforms worn by the attackers.

NUS to work with students to tighten security on campus in wake of Monica Baey case



The National University of Singapore will introduce educational seminars on respect, consent and awareness for all students, faculty and staff, from August 2019 when the new academic year starts. PHOTO: ST FILE



NUS will work with student representatives to tighten security in the bathrooms of all students' halls of residence.

Water raining down on several levels of Jewel Changi Airport due to activated sprinkler



Water streaming down from higher floors at Jewel Changi Airport on April 26, 2019, after a sprinkler was activated. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM LOH BOON KWANG/FACEBOOK



Videos showed water streaming down from higher floors, as well as pools of water gathering along some walkways and in front of an escalator.

Entertainment lawyer Samuel Seow makes police report over leaked videos showing scuffle with employee



Videos posted on YouTube show Mr Samuel Seow beating and chasing after a female member of his staff. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM YOUTUBE



The two videos show him beating and chasing a female employee in a 2018 incident.

Engineer who drove against traffic given mandatory treatment order after appealing against jail term



Brandon Ng Hai Chong was driving home in his BMW at about 1.25am on Jan 5, 2017, after a drinking session with friends when he missed a turn. Instead of making a detour, he chose to drive against the flow of traffic. ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW



Justice Aedit Abdullah said the district judge who imposed the jail term last year erred in finding that rehabilitation was not the dominant sentencing principle in the case.

Actress Jacqueline Wong seen in public for first time following Andy Hui cheating scandal



Jacqueline Wong was seen leaving the Los Angeles International Airport with a female friend at 8.40pm local time on April 25, Hong Kong newspaper Apple Daily reported. PHOTO: JACQUELINEBWONG/INSTAGRAM



The 30-year-old was seen leaving the Los Angeles International Airport with a female friend at 8.40pm local time on Thursday.

ST Podcast: Celebrities caught cheating; How do they recover from extramarital affairs?



Hong Kong singer Andy Hui's (left) recent affair with TVB actress Jacqueline Wong (centre) - while being married to his superstar wife Sammi Cheng (right) - has dominated headlines in Chinese entertainment for over a week. The Pop Vultures discuss cheating celebrities in this podcast.



Join the Pop Vultures as they spill the tea on the tactics celebrities use to ride through scandals of their own making.

Football: Salah and Mane send Liverpool top for now



Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their fifth goal. PHOTO: REUTERS



The Reds currently sit atop the standings with 91 points, but could be overtaken if Manchester City win at Burnley on Sunday.

