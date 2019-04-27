Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, April 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, April 27.
Singaporean motorists' personal data exposed in loophole on Malaysia's VEP website
Information like a driver's NRIC number, address, contact numbers, passport details and chassis information can be seen on the website by simply making an alteration to the site's URL.
Second Peeping Tom case in four days reported at NTU
The man, who is also a residence of the same hall of residence as the victim, was captured on close-circuit television cameras.
Shoot-out in Sri Lanka at house used to make suicide vests
Around 150 sticks of dynamite and 100,000 ball bearings were seized from the house, as well as an ISIS flag and uniforms worn by the attackers.
NUS to work with students to tighten security on campus in wake of Monica Baey case
NUS will work with student representatives to tighten security in the bathrooms of all students' halls of residence.
Water raining down on several levels of Jewel Changi Airport due to activated sprinkler
Videos showed water streaming down from higher floors, as well as pools of water gathering along some walkways and in front of an escalator.
Entertainment lawyer Samuel Seow makes police report over leaked videos showing scuffle with employee
The two videos show him beating and chasing a female employee in a 2018 incident.
Engineer who drove against traffic given mandatory treatment order after appealing against jail term
Justice Aedit Abdullah said the district judge who imposed the jail term last year erred in finding that rehabilitation was not the dominant sentencing principle in the case.
Actress Jacqueline Wong seen in public for first time following Andy Hui cheating scandal
The 30-year-old was seen leaving the Los Angeles International Airport with a female friend at 8.40pm local time on Thursday.
ST Podcast: Celebrities caught cheating; How do they recover from extramarital affairs?
Join the Pop Vultures as they spill the tea on the tactics celebrities use to ride through scandals of their own making.
Football: Salah and Mane send Liverpool top for now
The Reds currently sit atop the standings with 91 points, but could be overtaken if Manchester City win at Burnley on Sunday.