Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, April 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, April 20.

Jurong West coffee shop boss charged with murder after scuffle with patron



A refuse collection area behind stalls near Block 966, Jurong West Street 93, where witnesses saw the victim fall to the ground unconscious. ST PHOTO: CHERYL TEH



"I saw one of them holding the other man's clothes, and they were yelling at each other," said an eyewitness. "Then one of them hit the ground, and there was blood everywhere."

Singaporeans are cheating with their colleagues; counsellors see more extra-marital affairs



Counsellors and lawyers said infidelity cases here tend to involve couples in their 30s and 40s. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER



"Like the Hong Kong celebrities, those who cheat may spend time with another party at work and develop feelings," said a counsellor.

Official vote count for Indonesian polls may take up to 35 days: Elections commissions chief



Indonesia's General Elections Commission chief Arief Budiman told reporters that the "real counts" are ongoing and being conducted in stages - first at the polling stations and then consolidated at a national level. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



The elections commission chief did not rule out the possibility that the process could be completed faster.

No need for Public Order permit for Nas Daily celebrity meet-and-greet: Police



Nas Daily founder and travel vlogger Nuseir Yassin. PHOTO: NEW PAPER



The police said that a Public Order Act permit is not needed for the meet-and-greet at Botanic Gardens on Saturday as it is a non-cause based event.

Why so many are riled up by Andy Hui cheating on Sammi Cheng



Sammi Cheng said in an Instagram post that she and Andy Hui had held hands and prayed together in these difficult times.

PHOTOS: BIZ TRENDS, ST FILE



Many bought into the idea of a fairy-tale romance between Cheng and Hui and so his betrayal of her feels personal in a way that other infidelity scandals do not.

Democrats make legal bid for all Russia probe evidence, Trump calls Mueller report ‘crazy’



US House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler in New York, on April 18, 2019. PHOTO: NYTIMES



The report blacked out details about secret grand jury information, US intelligence gathering and active criminal cases as well as potentially damaging information about peripheral players who were not charged.

Hyflux races against time in hunt for new white knight; in talks with potential investors, say sources



Grappling with debts totalling $2.95 billion, Hyflux filed for court protection in May 2018 and is protected from creditors by a debt moratorium which expires on April 30. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Potential investors continue to be interested in investing in Hyflux but more time is needed to hammer out any rescue deal, said a source.

Car importer SG Vehicles receives court order to stop unfair trade practices following complaints



The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore said that SG Vehicles did not dispute its investigations of the complaints, which revealed evidence of unfair trade practices under the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Act. PHOTO: ST FILE



Consumers claimed that SG Vehicles had misrepresented the terms and conditions of the sale agreement, mainly over the delivery dates of the motor vehicles and the bidding for COEs.

Premium New Zealand manuka honey producer Evergreen Life admits adding chemicals



Auckland-based Evergreen Life Ltd had its products pulled from shelves in 2016 by the Ministry for Primary Industries. PHOTO: AVA



Singapore recalled the manuka honey products in February 2016, as the Republic's food regulations do not allow additives to be added to honey.

Gotta catch 'em all: Thousands of Pokemon Go fans flock to Sentosa for region's first Safari Zone event



The crowd participating in the Pokemon Go Safari Zone event at Palawan Beach in Sentosa on April 19, 2019. PHOTO: ST READER



About 125,000 visitors are expected during the five-day event that ends on Monday.

