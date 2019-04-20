Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, April 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, April 20.
Jurong West coffee shop boss charged with murder after scuffle with patron
"I saw one of them holding the other man's clothes, and they were yelling at each other," said an eyewitness. "Then one of them hit the ground, and there was blood everywhere."
Singaporeans are cheating with their colleagues; counsellors see more extra-marital affairs
"Like the Hong Kong celebrities, those who cheat may spend time with another party at work and develop feelings," said a counsellor.
Official vote count for Indonesian polls may take up to 35 days: Elections commissions chief
The elections commission chief did not rule out the possibility that the process could be completed faster.
No need for Public Order permit for Nas Daily celebrity meet-and-greet: Police
The police said that a Public Order Act permit is not needed for the meet-and-greet at Botanic Gardens on Saturday as it is a non-cause based event.
Why so many are riled up by Andy Hui cheating on Sammi Cheng
Many bought into the idea of a fairy-tale romance between Cheng and Hui and so his betrayal of her feels personal in a way that other infidelity scandals do not.
Democrats make legal bid for all Russia probe evidence, Trump calls Mueller report ‘crazy’
The report blacked out details about secret grand jury information, US intelligence gathering and active criminal cases as well as potentially damaging information about peripheral players who were not charged.
Hyflux races against time in hunt for new white knight; in talks with potential investors, say sources
Potential investors continue to be interested in investing in Hyflux but more time is needed to hammer out any rescue deal, said a source.
Car importer SG Vehicles receives court order to stop unfair trade practices following complaints
Consumers claimed that SG Vehicles had misrepresented the terms and conditions of the sale agreement, mainly over the delivery dates of the motor vehicles and the bidding for COEs.
Premium New Zealand manuka honey producer Evergreen Life admits adding chemicals
Singapore recalled the manuka honey products in February 2016, as the Republic's food regulations do not allow additives to be added to honey.
Gotta catch 'em all: Thousands of Pokemon Go fans flock to Sentosa for region's first Safari Zone event
About 125,000 visitors are expected during the five-day event that ends on Monday.