Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, April 13

Brunei defends move to implement syariah law amid global outrage
Its foreign affairs minister said the current outcry over the Syariah Penal Code Order likely stemmed from people who do not fully comprehend Brunei's culture and way of life.
Insurers hire private investigators when there are telltale signs of fraud
These investigators are paid about $2,000 for a 10-hour day to conduct surveillance for insurance firms.
Message asking for temporary staff for 'election project' is fake, warns Elections Department
The message says ELD is "hiring" 500 temporary staff for "the upcoming General Election Project" between September and October, with training in August.
George Yeo to retire as Kerry Logistics Network's chairman
Mr Yeo will however stay on as Senior Adviser, adding that he will make monthly visits to its Hong Kong headquarters.
More than 90 Malaysian vehicles turned away over unpaid fines: MHA
New measures were introduced this month to bar vehicles with fines on them from entering Singapore until they are paid.
Foreign worker who had sex with 12-year-old girl gets 22 years' jail and 18 strokes of the cane
He gave his phone numbers to the girl who caught his eye on the MRT, then sexually groomed her before taking her to secluded areas for sex.
First Pokemon Centre in Asia outside Japan opens doors as part of Singapore's Jewel Changi Airport preview
The Pokemon Centre, which officially opens next Wednesday, has up to 600 official merchandise items from plushies to stationery for fans to buy.
Cyclist involved in Pasir Ris altercation with lorry driver fined $2,800
British national Eric Cheung Hoyu caused a traffic obstruction by cycling in the middle of a lane, then deliberately damaged the left side-view mirror of a lorry when it tried to pass him.
Ganesha the bull still missing after four days as authorities quit search efforts
The farm's owner said the episode has caused him a lot of stress but he believes the two-year-old bull will return to the farm eventually.
