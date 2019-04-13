Top stories from The Straits Times on Saturday, April 13

Brunei defends move to implement syariah law amid global outrage



Brunei Foreign Affairs Minister II Erywan Pehin Yusof said the current outcry over the Syariah Penal Code Order likely stemmed from people who do not fully comprehend Brunei's culture and way of life. PHOTO: RUDOLF PORTILLO FOR THE STRAITS TIMES



Its foreign affairs minister said the current outcry over the Syariah Penal Code Order likely stemmed from people who do not fully comprehend Brunei's culture and way of life.

READ MORE HERE

Insurers hire private investigators when there are telltale signs of fraud



Insurers would not hesitate to spend thousands of dollars to hire private investigators, who are paid about $2,000 for a 10-hour day. PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO



These investigators are paid about $2,000 for a 10-hour day to conduct surveillance for insurance firms.

READ MORE HERE

Message asking for temporary staff for 'election project' is fake, warns Elections Department



The message, circulating on WhatsApp, says the Elections Department is "hiring" 500 temporary staff for "the upcoming General Election Project" between September and October 2019. PHOTO: ST FILE



The message says ELD is "hiring" 500 temporary staff for "the upcoming General Election Project" between September and October, with training in August.

READ MORE HERE

George Yeo to retire as Kerry Logistics Network's chairman



Former foreign minister George Yeo giving a talk at The Ritz-Carlton Millenia on Aug 28, 2018. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Mr Yeo will however stay on as Senior Adviser, adding that he will make monthly visits to its Hong Kong headquarters.

READ MORE HERE

More than 90 Malaysian vehicles turned away over unpaid fines: MHA



Vehicles clearing customs at the designated zone for heavy vehicles at the Woodlands Checkpoint departure hall on April 12, 2019. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



New measures were introduced this month to bar vehicles with fines on them from entering Singapore until they are paid.

READ MORE HERE

Foreign worker who had sex with 12-year-old girl gets 22 years' jail and 18 strokes of the cane



On three occasions, the man took the victim to Lower Peirce Reservoir Park. They also engaged in sexual acts at a shelter in Ang Mo Kio Town Garden East and an HDB void deck. PHOTO: ST FILE



He gave his phone numbers to the girl who caught his eye on the MRT, then sexually groomed her before taking her to secluded areas for sex.

READ MORE HERE

First Pokemon Centre in Asia outside Japan opens doors as part of Singapore's Jewel Changi Airport preview



A Pikachu mascot posing for photos with a Gyarados that looks like a Merlion sprouting water. ST PHOTO: TREVOR TAN



The Pokemon Centre, which officially opens next Wednesday, has up to 600 official merchandise items from plushies to stationery for fans to buy.

READ MORE HERE

Cyclist involved in Pasir Ris altercation with lorry driver fined $2,800



Eric Cheung Hoyu pleaded guilty to one count each of committing mischief and an offence under the Road Traffic Act. ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW



British national Eric Cheung Hoyu caused a traffic obstruction by cycling in the middle of a lane, then deliberately damaged the left side-view mirror of a lorry when it tried to pass him.

READ MORE HERE

Ganesha the bull still missing after four days as authorities quit search efforts



Ganesha the bull escaped from an enclosure at Viknesh Dairy Farm (above) on April 10, 2019. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



The farm's owner said the episode has caused him a lot of stress but he believes the two-year-old bull will return to the farm eventually.

READ MORE HERE





A vehicle believed to be carrying Yujing Zhang exits a garage at the federal court building in West Palm Beach. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Chinese woman in Mar-a-Lago mystery is indicted

Nothing in the indictment refers to possible espionage but the US will continue to look into that possibility.

READ MORE HERE