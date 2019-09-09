Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Sept 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Sept 9.

Powerful typhoon Faxai in direct hit on Tokyo

Around four to five typhoons make landfall in Japan every year, but it is unusual for them to do so near Tokyo.

Grab couriers: Firms must ensure minimal impact on commuters if they offer such services, says LTA

Steps to be taken to ensure point-to-point services function as usual, says LTA; other players open to option too.

Fulfilling aspirations of young couples an important aspect of 4G leaders' vision: Josephine Teo

Pro-family policies, citizen engagement among steps being taken, said the Minister for Manpower.

Hong Kong protesters trash Central train station, call on US to 'liberate' the territory

The unrest came as Joshua Wong, one of the leaders of the pro-democracy "Umbrella" movement five years ago, was re-arrested on return from Germany and the United States for breaching bail conditions, reports said.

California boat fire: Search warrants served to company after 34 people, including Singaporean, die

Ms Tan Wei has been identified by local authorities as among the 34 people who perished in the fire. The name of the other Singaporean, Sunil Singh Sandhu, was listed on the passenger manifest of the boat.

When family members abuse a maid together

Experts say the "joint abuse" phenomenon could be similar to school bullying, where one is the leader and another follows suit.

Media Literacy Council apologises for Facebook post on satire being fake news



Many pointed out that the law excludes opinions, criticism, satire or parody from its definition of falsehood.

He's just a regular guy 'with a twist': Acid attack survivor doesn't let his condition define him

While many would consider Samuel Lim a young man with prodigious talents in music and language, the self-effacing NTU undergraduate thinks he is nothing special.

Machines lend a helping hand in making pastries

Good pastries need the meticulous touches that can be done only by hand but chef Gwen Lim now has machines that help her out with some of the more mundane tasks.

Diving: Jonathan Chan is first Singaporean diver to qualify for the Olympics

He is also the first Singaporean athlete to earn a spot at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

