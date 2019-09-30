Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Sept 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Sept 30.
No silver bullet to solve racism; community groups can step up to bring people together: Shanmugam
The Home Affairs and Law Minister stressed that achieving true racial harmony requires more than just government efforts.
Lapses detected after spot check on fund raisers outside Waterloo Street temple
The Commissioner of Charities found that four donation boxes from a charity were left unsupervised and were not secured to the booth, which put them at risk of being stolen.
Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters marching ahead of China's anniversary
Democracy campaigners stepped up their rallies ahead of China's 70th national day which will be marked on Tuesday.
Turf Club looks beyond racing for revamp
The Tote Board is seeking ideas to transform the 133ha site in Kranji into an integrated leisure destination.
New Eurasian Economic Union-Singapore FTA can be pathfinder for Asean trade deal: PM Lee Hsien Loong
Besides Armenia, the bloc comprises Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.
Sikh group invites influencer to gurdwara after viral Instagram post on two men wearing turbans
When a social media influencer's post calling two men wearing turbans "huge obstructions" to her view at the Singapore Grand Prix went viral, some among the Sikh community felt uncomfortable.
ST Run a hit with both casual and competitive runners
Avid runners were in seventh heaven when clear skies greeted the Singapore cityscape at dawn for the seventh edition of The Straits Times Run on Sunday.
Haze ages skin faster
To protect skin, cleanse and moisturise it well, take antioxidants and drink lots of water.
Learn how to repair household items at new meet-up site in Ang Mo Kio
Volunteer coaches at monthly public repair sessions will guide residents in fixing simple items such as faulty electrical appliances, toys and torn clothing.
Thai model death 'scandal' casts spotlight on murky industry
Thai police investigating a model's unexplained death were hunting for more suspects in a case that has captivated the country and sparked rare outrage over the treatment of women in a poorly understood sector of the entertainment industry.