Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Sept 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Sept 3.

ITE grads find doors to good jobs opening wider



ITE grad Viknesh Geevanantham completed a degree and is now a user experience manager with FWD Insurance. ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO



A new survey showed that the top 10 per cent of ITE graduates drew $4,500 a month and the top 25 per cent, $3,600 - similar to the average pay of residents here.

READ MORE HERE

More than 100 women 'book in' for weekend NS boot camp



Participants learn how to operate the SAR21 rifle under the guidance of an instructor. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



For two days, the women were taught how to evacuate injured platoon mates, how to manoeuvre the standard obstacle course and went on a short route march. They also ate and slept like a recruit - having meals at the cookhouse and spending the night in military bunks.

READ MORE HERE

From Oct 1, Muslim marriage preparation course a must if either party is a minor



The Registry of Civil Marriages and Registry of Muslim Marriages building at Canning Rise. PHOTO: ST FILE



The move to strengthen Muslim families comes amid scrutiny in Malaysia of a case in which a 41-year-old man took an 11-year-old Thai girl as his wife. Although the legal age to marry for Muslim girls in Malaysia is 16, the man married the girl without the consent of a Kelantan syariah court.

READ MORE HERE

John McCain's body arrives in Annapolis for burial after week of eulogies



A hearse containing the body of the late Senator John McCain arrives for a private memorial service and burial at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, US, on Sept 2, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



McCain will be buried next to his classmate and friend, Admiral Chuck Larson, a former commander of US Pacific Command who died in 2014.

READ MORE HERE

Forest City project unlikely to be derailed, say experts



Forest City - a mixed-use development with homes, offices and shops on four artificial islands in Johor - is set to be built over 30 years. About 20,000 units were launched for sale by the end of last year, of which about 18,000 were sold. ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG



Several observers believe many owners, especially Chinese buyers who pay cash upfront, have holding power and will likely wait out the period of uncertainty.

READ MORE HERE

Shanmugam on Thum Ping Tjin's meeting with Mahathir: Whole conduct is 'a little sad' and 'a bit regretful'



Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam's comments came a day after MP Seah Kian Peng questioned Dr Thum Ping Tjin for suggesting that Singaporeans should also rejoice on Malaysia's independence day, among other things. PHOTO: ST FILE



Asked about the meeting, Mr Shanmugam said: "I think we should never go out and invite someone foreign, a foreign politician, to intervene in our domestic politics. I think that's an absolute no no."

READ MORE HERE

Who should star in Crazy Rich Asians sequel?



Clockwise from top left: Chinese-Canadian actor Kris Wu, Singaporean actor Adrian Pang, Malaysian actress Yeo Yann Yann, and Singaporean actress Michelle Chong. PHOTOS: REUTERS, ST FILE, THE POND PHOTOGRAPHY, LEFT PROFILE



The Straits Times nominates likely candidates to play the major roles in part two of the Hollywood blockbuster.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong woman seeks to recover $7m from 3 Singaporeans in suit

Plaintiff says they convinced her to invest in alleged ponzi scheme promising pro gamblers' profits

READ MORE HERE

Nas Daily blogger says 'no regrets' about travel videos on Singapore as he bids goodbye to fans



Popular video blogger Nuseir Yassin said that the word he would use to describe Singapore is "fun", adding that the country made him feel he could stay here and belong. PHOTO: ZHANG XUAN FOR THE STRAITS TIMES



More than 700 people turned up for a farewell meet-up for the 26-year-old, who said the word he would use to describe Singapore is "fun".

READ MORE HERE

Football: United fans back Mourinho as Lukaku double sinks Burnley



Manchester United's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku (left) vies with Burnley's English defender Ben Mee during the EPL match between Burnley and Manchester United at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on Sept 2, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



But it was not all good news for manager Jose Mourinho, as substitute Marcus Rashford was sent off in the 71st minute for pushing his forehead into Phil Bardsley’s head.

READ MORE HERE