Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Sept 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Sept 3.
ITE grads find doors to good jobs opening wider
A new survey showed that the top 10 per cent of ITE graduates drew $4,500 a month and the top 25 per cent, $3,600 - similar to the average pay of residents here.
More than 100 women 'book in' for weekend NS boot camp
For two days, the women were taught how to evacuate injured platoon mates, how to manoeuvre the standard obstacle course and went on a short route march. They also ate and slept like a recruit - having meals at the cookhouse and spending the night in military bunks.
From Oct 1, Muslim marriage preparation course a must if either party is a minor
The move to strengthen Muslim families comes amid scrutiny in Malaysia of a case in which a 41-year-old man took an 11-year-old Thai girl as his wife. Although the legal age to marry for Muslim girls in Malaysia is 16, the man married the girl without the consent of a Kelantan syariah court.
John McCain's body arrives in Annapolis for burial after week of eulogies
McCain will be buried next to his classmate and friend, Admiral Chuck Larson, a former commander of US Pacific Command who died in 2014.
Forest City project unlikely to be derailed, say experts
Several observers believe many owners, especially Chinese buyers who pay cash upfront, have holding power and will likely wait out the period of uncertainty.
Shanmugam on Thum Ping Tjin's meeting with Mahathir: Whole conduct is 'a little sad' and 'a bit regretful'
Asked about the meeting, Mr Shanmugam said: "I think we should never go out and invite someone foreign, a foreign politician, to intervene in our domestic politics. I think that's an absolute no no."
Who should star in Crazy Rich Asians sequel?
The Straits Times nominates likely candidates to play the major roles in part two of the Hollywood blockbuster.
Hong Kong woman seeks to recover $7m from 3 Singaporeans in suit
Nas Daily blogger says 'no regrets' about travel videos on Singapore as he bids goodbye to fans
More than 700 people turned up for a farewell meet-up for the 26-year-old, who said the word he would use to describe Singapore is "fun".
Football: United fans back Mourinho as Lukaku double sinks Burnley
But it was not all good news for manager Jose Mourinho, as substitute Marcus Rashford was sent off in the 71st minute for pushing his forehead into Phil Bardsley’s head.