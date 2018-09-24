Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Sept 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Sept 24.

Secretive chicken cartel brought down by whistleblower



The team from the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore that investigated the chicken price-fixing case: (from left) team leader Kong Weng Loong, Mr Lim Wei Lu, Ms Sarah Tan, Ms Ethel Lin, Mr Tham Chang Xian, Ms Janet Chua, Mr Nicholas Sim and Ms Lee Wan Yi. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



For years, a close-knit group of executives from firms that supply 90 per cent of Singapore's fresh chicken would gather to make verbal agreements to increase prices in tandem and avoid competition with one another, leaving little paper trail of their misdeeds.

Higher charges at Changi have not kept travellers away



While overall passenger traffic at Changi Airport has not been affected by the fee increases so far, experts say this could change as airlines continue to cope with operating pressures. ST PHOTO: SONG TAO



Despite the passenger departure charge increasing by $13.30 to $47.30 from July 1, that month proved to be the busiest for the airport so far this year, with a total of 5.72 million passengers handled.

Longer than usual power shutdown at Plaza Singapura halts business of 80 tenants for hours



The power shutdown, an annual part of Plaza Singapura's maintenance schedule, was supposed to end by 8am but lasted until 2.15pm when power was gradually restored. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY GOH



As part of scheduled maintenance, the power was shut down after the mall closed at 10pm on Saturday night and was supposed to be restored from 8am the next morning. However, power returned gradually only from 2.15pm.

Taking up citizenship a two-way process: PM Lee



Highlighting that the Republic's history and success were built on the backs of immigrants from near and far, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said new citizens' stories will add to Singapore's. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



Taking up citizenship is a deep commitment "much more than carrying a new passport", Mr Lee said, noting that those who do so have to take the first step to put down roots here and fit into a new society.

All aboard: Hong Kong bullet train signals high-speed integration with China



Some of the first commuters let in after the new station was open to the public on the morning of Sept 23, 2018. ST PHOTO: CLAIRE HUANG



While the US$11 billion (S$15 billion) rail project has raised fears for some over Beijing's encroachment on the Chinese-ruled city's cherished freedoms, passengers at the sleek harbourfront station were full of praise for a service that reaches mainland China in less than 20 minutes.

Golf: Tiger Woods wins Tour Championship, his first tournament victory since 2013



Tiger Woods plays a shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club on Sept 23, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. PHOTO: AFP



Woods, 42, triumphed in vintage form, owning the course at East Lake Golf Club from Day 1 with a performance that was equal parts magical and methodical.

Indonesian teenager survives 49 days adrift in Guam waters with no boat, little supplies



Aldi Novel Aldilang, 19, was rescued by Panama-flagged vessel Arpeggio in Guam waters, on Aug 31, 2018. PHOTO: KJRI OSAKA



A hard wind on July 14 blew the lamp keeper for a floating fish trap thousands of kilometres away from home in North Sulawesi to Guam waters. More than 10 ships had sailed past the 19-year-old, failing to spot him as he waved for help.

Empty bullet cartridge found in Yishun



An empty 5.56mm round, believed to have been used, was found in Yishun Street 81 on Saturday night (Sept 22). PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GOOGLE MAPS



The empty 5.56mm round found is used for weapons such as the SAR-21, the main rifle carried by soldiers in the Singapore Armed Forces.

Needles found in Australian strawberries sold in New Zealand





Strawberry punnets seen at a supermarket in Sydney, on Sept 13, 2018. In Australia, more than 100 alleged incidents of pins and needles found in fruit have been reported since the scare began in Queensland state earlier this month. PHOTO: EPA-EFE





The Countdown supermarket chain said it had taken a brand of Australian strawberries off the shelves after a sabotaged punnet - a plastic box - was sold in an Auckland store.

ST Run: A fun and fulfilling run for families and runners of different backgrounds



The Straits Times Run participants along Stadium Road on Sept 23, 2018. ST PHOTO: WANG HUI FEN



A cancer patient and stroke survivor were among the runners at this year's event.

