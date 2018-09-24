Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Sept 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Sept 24.
Secretive chicken cartel brought down by whistleblower
For years, a close-knit group of executives from firms that supply 90 per cent of Singapore's fresh chicken would gather to make verbal agreements to increase prices in tandem and avoid competition with one another, leaving little paper trail of their misdeeds.
Higher charges at Changi have not kept travellers away
Despite the passenger departure charge increasing by $13.30 to $47.30 from July 1, that month proved to be the busiest for the airport so far this year, with a total of 5.72 million passengers handled.
Longer than usual power shutdown at Plaza Singapura halts business of 80 tenants for hours
As part of scheduled maintenance, the power was shut down after the mall closed at 10pm on Saturday night and was supposed to be restored from 8am the next morning. However, power returned gradually only from 2.15pm.
Taking up citizenship a two-way process: PM Lee
Taking up citizenship is a deep commitment "much more than carrying a new passport", Mr Lee said, noting that those who do so have to take the first step to put down roots here and fit into a new society.
All aboard: Hong Kong bullet train signals high-speed integration with China
While the US$11 billion (S$15 billion) rail project has raised fears for some over Beijing's encroachment on the Chinese-ruled city's cherished freedoms, passengers at the sleek harbourfront station were full of praise for a service that reaches mainland China in less than 20 minutes.
Golf: Tiger Woods wins Tour Championship, his first tournament victory since 2013
Woods, 42, triumphed in vintage form, owning the course at East Lake Golf Club from Day 1 with a performance that was equal parts magical and methodical.
Indonesian teenager survives 49 days adrift in Guam waters with no boat, little supplies
A hard wind on July 14 blew the lamp keeper for a floating fish trap thousands of kilometres away from home in North Sulawesi to Guam waters. More than 10 ships had sailed past the 19-year-old, failing to spot him as he waved for help.
Empty bullet cartridge found in Yishun
The empty 5.56mm round found is used for weapons such as the SAR-21, the main rifle carried by soldiers in the Singapore Armed Forces.
Needles found in Australian strawberries sold in New Zealand
The Countdown supermarket chain said it had taken a brand of Australian strawberries off the shelves after a sabotaged punnet - a plastic box - was sold in an Auckland store.
ST Run: A fun and fulfilling run for families and runners of different backgrounds
A cancer patient and stroke survivor were among the runners at this year's event.