Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Sept 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Sept 23.

Air quality at unhealthy levels as Singapore hosts F1 Grand Prix; thundery showers forecast on Monday

On Sunday, 246 hot spots were detected in Sumatra in Indonesia and 474 hot spots in Kalimantan.

Haze worsens in Riau's Pekanbaru as PSI hits 700, surpassing levels seen in 2015

The conditions in Pekanbaru were made worse by haze from other Indonesian provinces.

READ MORE HERE

F1: Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel wins Singapore Grand Prix for record 5th title at Marina Bay

Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, who had started on pole and was gunning to be the youngest winner in Singapore, finished second.

READ MORE HERE

Pompeo says US mission is to avoid war with Iran but measures in place to deter

Mr Pompeo said he was confident US President Donald Trump would take action if such deterrence measures fail.

READ MORE HERE

HK protests: Clashes at upscale mall, MTR stations

The protests forced at least four MTR stations to close.

READ MORE HERE

Yew Tee to have Singapore’s second vertical ‘kampung’ with flats for seniors, ready by 2026

It will have a community club, a polyclinic, a kidney dialysis centre and a hawker centre.

Cyclist, 65, in a coma after accident with e-scooter rider in Bedok North

The cyclist suffered a serious brain injury as well as fractures in her ribs and collar bone after she collided with the 20-year-old e-scooter rider.

HDB more flexible on criteria for securing public rental flats

One can still apply for a rental flat even if one's monthly household income exceeds the $1,500 threshold.

Singaporean back after helping volunteers in Riau battle fires

"We hosed the smouldering peat with water... When we stopped, the entire area looked almost exactly the same as when we first started," said Mr Benjamin Tay.

Five-year period ending 2019 set to be hottest on record: UN

It is currently estimated to be 1.1 deg C above pre-industrial (1850-1900) times and 0.2 deg C warmer than 2011-2015.

READ MORE HERE