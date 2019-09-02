Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Sept 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Sept 2.
Government task force set up to snuff out risks of fires caused by PMDs
Members of the group will pool resources and share information and expertise with one another to minimise fire risks from non-compliant PMDs.
Divorces among seniors in Singapore going up
Changing social attitudes and a greater willingness among women to assert independence are among the reasons, say experts.
Hong Kong protesters trash MTR stations after paralysing transport to airport
TV footage showed black-clad protesters smashing the glass window of the station control office, breaking gates and ticket machines as well as vandalising signage within the station.
PM Lee asks The Online Citizen to remove 'libellous' article and Facebook post, or face legal action
The TOC article and post allege that PM Lee misled Mr Lee Kuan Yew into thinking that the Oxley Road property had been gazetted by the Government, and that it was futile for Mr Lee to keep his direction to demolish it.
82-year-old man arrested in connection with murder of 79-year-old woman in Toa Payoh
The two were not married but lived in the same flat for over 20 years.
Latest tariffs in US-China trade war come into effect
Washington has already slapped tariffs on US$250 billion of Chinese goods, to which China has retaliated with duties on US$110 billion worth of US imports.
Sales that never end could soon come to an end
Coming soon: A set of guidelines containing the dos and don'ts for retailers when it comes to practices such as discounts, offers of free products and price comparisons.
More than 2,700 new HDB flats in Punggol Point waterfront district to be launched in September
The Housing Board will launch two new Build-to-Order projects in the waterfront district of Punggol Point this month, each with designs that hark back to the town's rich history.
What to do to reduce risk of falling ill from eating delivered food
People should consume delivered food items within two hours of preparation, said a dietitian.
Geylang stabbing case: Trio arrested within 28 hours of incident
One of the suspects, a 53-year-old man known to the police and wanted by the Central Narcotics Bureau, was identified within an hour of the incident using images from police cameras.