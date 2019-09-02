Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Sept 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Sept 2.

Government task force set up to snuff out risks of fires caused by PMDs



A fire broke out at a 12th-floor unit at Block 364B Sembawang Crescent on Aug 26, which preliminary investigations traced to a personal mobility device that was charging. PHOTO: SINGAPORE CIVIL DEFENCE FORCE / FACEBOOK



Members of the group will pool resources and share information and expertise with one another to minimise fire risks from non-compliant PMDs.

READ MORE HERE

Divorces among seniors in Singapore going up



Last year, 601 men aged 60 and older got divorced, more than double the 274 in 2008 while 313 women in the same age group ended their marriages last year compared with 131 in 2008. PHOTO: ST FILE



Changing social attitudes and a greater willingness among women to assert independence are among the reasons, say experts.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong protesters trash MTR stations after paralysing transport to airport



Passengers walk with their luggage as protesters block the roads leading to Hong Kong International Airport. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



TV footage showed black-clad protesters smashing the glass window of the station control office, breaking gates and ticket machines as well as vandalising signage within the station.

READ MORE HERE

PM Lee asks The Online Citizen to remove 'libellous' article and Facebook post, or face legal action



In a photo taken on Nov 7, 2018, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivers a speech at the International Conference Singapore 2018. PM Lee has asked Mr Xu to remove the article and post immediately and publish a "full and unconditional" apology by Sept 4, 2019. PHOTO: ST FILE



The TOC article and post allege that PM Lee misled Mr Lee Kuan Yew into thinking that the Oxley Road property had been gazetted by the Government, and that it was futile for Mr Lee to keep his direction to demolish it.

READ MORE HERE

82-year-old man arrested in connection with murder of 79-year-old woman in Toa Payoh



Police collecting evidence outside the flat where the alleged murder took place at Block 191 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh. PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO



The two were not married but lived in the same flat for over 20 years.

READ MORE HERE

Latest tariffs in US-China trade war come into effect



Beijing started levying a 5 per cent tariff on US crude oil from Sunday, the first time US oil has been targeted since the world's two largest economies started their trade war more than a year ago. PHOTO: AFP



Washington has already slapped tariffs on US$250 billion of Chinese goods, to which China has retaliated with duties on US$110 billion worth of US imports.

READ MORE HERE

Sales that never end could soon come to an end



An ABC Bargain Centre at 148 Potong Pasir Avenue 1 that is said to have put up a "closing down sale" sign since November 2017, seen here in a photo taken last Wednesday. The shop is still operating at the same location. The owner of the chain says "closing down" signs are no longer used. Consumers and experts The Straits Times spoke to say such signs are potentially misleading. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Coming soon: A set of guidelines containing the dos and don'ts for retailers when it comes to practices such as discounts, offers of free products and price comparisons.

READ MORE HERE

More than 2,700 new HDB flats in Punggol Point waterfront district to be launched in September



Higher blocks on the west of Punggol Point Cove will stagger down with connections towards the sea and Punggol Promenade, creating a cascade effect. PHOTO: HDB



The Housing Board will launch two new Build-to-Order projects in the waterfront district of Punggol Point this month, each with designs that hark back to the town's rich history.

READ MORE HERE

What to do to reduce risk of falling ill from eating delivered food



There has been a string of mass food poisoning cases in the past year, with most traced back to caterers. PHOTO: ST FILE



People should consume delivered food items within two hours of preparation, said a dietitian.

READ MORE HERE

Geylang stabbing case: Trio arrested within 28 hours of incident





Case exhibits displayed at the police press conference on Sept 1 for the arrest of the trio of suspects involved in the Geylang stabbing. The suspects were arrested for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon with common intention and drug-related offences. Police seized about $67,000 worth of drugs in total. ST PHOTO: LESTER WONG



One of the suspects, a 53-year-old man known to the police and wanted by the Central Narcotics Bureau, was identified within an hour of the incident using images from police cameras.

READ MORE HERE