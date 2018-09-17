Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Sept 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Sept 17.

End-March opening likely for Changi's Jewel



A skylight architectural feature at the upcoming development, which will also showcase a 40m-high indoor waterfall and a five-storey garden. PHOTO: CHARU KOKATE/SAFDIE ARCHITECTS



The Straits Times has found out that retailers moving into the new facility and other stakeholders have been told to be ready by then.

Formula One: Lewis Hamilton wins Singapore Grand Prix, extends drivers' championship lead



Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the 2018 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix on Sept 16, 2018. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Red Bull's Max Verstappen was second, while Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was third in the 11th edition of the night race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

VIDEO: Typhoon Mangkhut kills 2 in southern China after jolting Hong Kong



A driver removes a fallen tree during Typhoon Mangkhut in Hong Kong, on Sept 16, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



For the first time ever, Macau, the Asian gambling capital nearby, closed its casinos because of a storm.

Michael Fay incident, Hotel New World collapse among events that shaped social perceptions in Singapore



The Fullerton Hotel (pictured) and the Changi Airport control tower were among the top five most important heritage sites out of 90 that were assessed by 51 Singaporeans who took part in a series of focus group discussions organised by the IPS Social Lab last year. PHOTO: ST FILE



A team from the Institute of Policy Studies' Social Lab found that the Michael Fay incident was one of several historical events which shaped Singaporeans' shared memories of how crises were overcome as a nation.

What's your PSLE score? Singaporeans share their scores in Life Beyond Grades campaign





Former DJ and entrepreneur Daniel Ong was from the Normal Stream and failed Chinese at the PSLE. PHOTO: LIFE BEYOND GRADES



The Life Beyond Grades campaign features around 65 people who have succeeded in their professions despite not doing well in the PSLE.

Kremlin says Skripal poisoning suspects have nothing to do with president Vladimir Putin



The forensic tent, covering the bench where Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found, is repositioned by officials in protective suits in the centre of Salisbury, Britain, on March 8, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



Britain has said the two men were Russian military intelligence officers almost certainly acting on orders from high up in the Russian state. Russia has vehemently denied any involvement in the incidents.

Sabah, Sarawak to be restored as equal partners forming Malaysia, not just component states, says PM Mahathir



Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad announced that Sabah’s and Sarawak’s statuses as equal partners in the nation will be restored under the New Malaysia and Pakatan Harapan federal government. PHOTO: BERNAMA



He said the restoration of the status of Sabah and Sarawak will provide a solid foundation to strengthen the relationship between Sabah, Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia.

Singapore Airlines flight from Melbourne to Wellington cancelled after pilot fails alcohol test



A generic photo of a Singapore Airlines (SIA) plane. An SIA flight from Melbourne to Wellington was cancelled on Saturday morning, after a pilot failed a random alcohol test. PHOTO: REUTERS



SIA said a random drug and alcohol test conducted before the flight found that the pilot had "a higher than suitable blood alcohol limit". He has since been suspended from all operations pending investigations.

J-pop queen Namie Amuro retires after 26 years in showbiz



Queen of J-pop Namie Amuro at a press conference in Singapore on July 7, 2012. PHOTO: UNIVERSAL MUSIC



The superstar, who will soon turn 41, performed for the last time on Saturday in her hometown of Okinawa and officially updated her website on Sunday with news of her retirement.

Violet Oon: Taking on the world, one pineapple tart at a time





Cooking doyenne Violet Oon expects to open her first overseas restaurants in New York, London, Tokyo and Hong Kong. PHOTO: ST FILE



Cooking doyenne Violet Oon is in expansion mode. Next month, she opens her flagship restaurant at Ion Orchard, with a menu that showcases British Hainan food. There will be a shop within the restaurant, where she will launch a small range of cookies and cakes.

