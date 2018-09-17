Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Sept 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Sept 17.
End-March opening likely for Changi's Jewel
The Straits Times has found out that retailers moving into the new facility and other stakeholders have been told to be ready by then.
Formula One: Lewis Hamilton wins Singapore Grand Prix, extends drivers' championship lead
Red Bull's Max Verstappen was second, while Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was third in the 11th edition of the night race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.
VIDEO: Typhoon Mangkhut kills 2 in southern China after jolting Hong Kong
For the first time ever, Macau, the Asian gambling capital nearby, closed its casinos because of a storm.
Michael Fay incident, Hotel New World collapse among events that shaped social perceptions in Singapore
A team from the Institute of Policy Studies' Social Lab found that the Michael Fay incident was one of several historical events which shaped Singaporeans' shared memories of how crises were overcome as a nation.
What's your PSLE score? Singaporeans share their scores in Life Beyond Grades campaign
The Life Beyond Grades campaign features around 65 people who have succeeded in their professions despite not doing well in the PSLE.
Kremlin says Skripal poisoning suspects have nothing to do with president Vladimir Putin
Britain has said the two men were Russian military intelligence officers almost certainly acting on orders from high up in the Russian state. Russia has vehemently denied any involvement in the incidents.
Sabah, Sarawak to be restored as equal partners forming Malaysia, not just component states, says PM Mahathir
He said the restoration of the status of Sabah and Sarawak will provide a solid foundation to strengthen the relationship between Sabah, Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia.
Singapore Airlines flight from Melbourne to Wellington cancelled after pilot fails alcohol test
SIA said a random drug and alcohol test conducted before the flight found that the pilot had "a higher than suitable blood alcohol limit". He has since been suspended from all operations pending investigations.
J-pop queen Namie Amuro retires after 26 years in showbiz
The superstar, who will soon turn 41, performed for the last time on Saturday in her hometown of Okinawa and officially updated her website on Sunday with news of her retirement.
Violet Oon: Taking on the world, one pineapple tart at a time
Cooking doyenne Violet Oon is in expansion mode. Next month, she opens her flagship restaurant at Ion Orchard, with a menu that showcases British Hainan food. There will be a shop within the restaurant, where she will launch a small range of cookies and cakes.