Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Sept 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Sept 16.

Oil prices surge 15 per cent after attack on Saudi facility hits global supply

Brent crude futures jumped more than 19 per cent to a session high of US$71.95 (S$98.86) a barrel at the opening, while US crude futures surged more than 15 per cent to a session high of US$63.34 a barrel.

Haze in Singapore: Schools to reopen on Monday; agencies have plans in place if air quality worsens

The ministry said it will consider closing schools when the air quality forecast for the next day is "hazardous" - when the 24-hour PSI rises above 300.

CPF board returns nearly $2.7 billion over past five years in unpaid CPF contributions from employers

While a detailed breakdown of this amount is not available, the most vulnerable workers - such as lower-income casual employees - are often the ones losing out.

Hong Kong police deploy water cannon, tear gas to disperse radical protesters

Radical protesters, who threw petrol bombs and bricks near the Legislative Council building and central government offices, also vandalised MTR stations.

Yale University expresses concern over cancellation of Yale-NUS course on dissent

"Any action that might threaten these values is of serious concern, and we at Yale need to gain a better understanding of this decision," said Yale President Peter Salovey.

3D-printing to be used in HDB projects for the first time, in Tengah and Bidadari estates

Using such technology would not only allow for faster, cheaper and less labour-intensive construction, it could also increase the potential for more unconventional designs than traditional precast methods.

Cyclists and PMD users concerned about new ban in common areas; town councils say rule to remain

Town councils contacted by ST reiterated that the ban was needed to ensure residents' safety, but several of them said they would make exceptions for children learning to cycle.

British PM Boris Johnson, likening himself to Incredible Hulk, vows Oct 31 Brexit

"Hulk always escaped, no matter how tightly bound in he seemed to be - and that is the case for this country. We will come out on Oct 31," he said.

Lack of unified understanding on fake news, say experts

This became apparent after a widely slammed Media Literacy Council Facebook post suggested that satire can be a form of "fake news".

Rocky road to medical school for student from low-income family

Her father had to stop work as a Grab driver after he fell ill and tensions ran high in the family over tight finances, medical bills and hospital appointments.

