Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Sept 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Sept 10.
VIDEO: Penal Code review committee: Wide-ranging proposals offer more protection for the vulnerable
The Penal Code review committee also called for marital immunity for rape to be removed and also for attempted suicide to be decriminalised.
Johor Crown Prince claims he and Sultan under surveillance of Malaysian government
Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim said he had been approached by an individual to buy a surveillance device, which he described as "Israeli-made" and "used to spy on people and gather intel".
VIDEO: 3 killed, 14 injured in Malaysia highway crash involving Singapore-bound bus
The bus, carrying 25 passengers and two drivers, was travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore when the accident happened at about 2.30am on the North-South Expressway.
VIDEO: Naomi Osaka is a picture of poise amid the drama
Osaka beat the greatest women's player in front of her fans, stopped a beloved mother on a fairy-tale comeback and overcame her idol whose posters she had on her wall. It takes spirit to tear down your hero in public.
Businessman who escaped the gallows among more than 6,500 in Yellow Ribbon Prison Run
In 1997, Mr Jabez Koh was caught trafficking 2.5kg of heroin, but it turned out that the purity of the drug was 1.85g short of the 15g that would have seen him hanged. He was sentenced to 24 years' jail and ordered to be given 20 strokes of the cane instead.
Sweden's election results show anti-immigration tide in Europe can still be kept in check
Still, there is no question that Sweden's established political parties have received a drubbing.
End of 40-year feud over shortcut a relief for Grange Heights condo residents
The 40-year feud over it between the Grange Heights condominium management corporation strata title and land owner Lee Tat Development that ended last month with an Appeal Court decision might have been one of the most expensive neighbourhood legal feuds here.
Mental Health: Looking beyond the label
The Straits Times talked to seven people whose lives have been touched by mental health conditions, with each sharing something that was significant to their journey of recovery.
When teacher's punishment crosses the line
Parents of pre-schoolers who claim their children have been harshly disciplined have taken to Facebook groups and forums to consult other parents on whether such punishments are common.
Police NSF dies from gunshot wound to his head; service revolver found beside him
The 23-year-old had reported for duty at 8am last Monday, and had drawn his service revolver from the armoury. At 3.20pm, he was found with a gunshot wound to his head at the rest area in the Protective Security Command, where he was taking a break before resuming duty.