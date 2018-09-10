Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Sept 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Sept 10.

VIDEO: Penal Code review committee: Wide-ranging proposals offer more protection for the vulnerable



A committee conducting a review of the Penal Code has called for enhanced punishment for crimes committed against children, domestic maids and adults with mental or physical disabilities who cannot fend for themselves. PHOTO: ST FILE



The Penal Code review committee also called for marital immunity for rape to be removed and also for attempted suicide to be decriminalised.

Johor Crown Prince claims he and Sultan under surveillance of Malaysian government



Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim said he had been approached by an individual to buy a surveillance device. PHOTO: ST FILE



Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim said he had been approached by an individual to buy a surveillance device, which he described as "Israeli-made" and "used to spy on people and gather intel".

VIDEO: 3 killed, 14 injured in Malaysia highway crash involving Singapore-bound bus



The bus was travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore when the accident happened at about 1.30am on the North-South Expressway. PHOTO: CHINA PRESS



The bus, carrying 25 passengers and two drivers, was travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore when the accident happened at about 2.30am on the North-South Expressway.

VIDEO: Naomi Osaka is a picture of poise amid the drama



Naomi Osaka hoisting the US Open trophy after beating former world No. 1 Serena Williams in Saturday's final. She is only the second Asian woman to win a Grand Slam singles title. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



Osaka beat the greatest women's player in front of her fans, stopped a beloved mother on a fairy-tale comeback and overcame her idol whose posters she had on her wall. It takes spirit to tear down your hero in public.

Businessman who escaped the gallows among more than 6,500 in Yellow Ribbon Prison Run



Mr Jabez Koh was sentenced to 24 years' jail in 1997, but now runs his own transport and logistics company, Infinite Transports. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI



In 1997, Mr Jabez Koh was caught trafficking 2.5kg of heroin, but it turned out that the purity of the drug was 1.85g short of the 15g that would have seen him hanged. He was sentenced to 24 years' jail and ordered to be given 20 strokes of the cane instead.

Sweden's election results show anti-immigration tide in Europe can still be kept in check



Sweden Democrats party leader Jimmie Akesson speaking at Kristallen restaurant in central Stockholm, on Sept 9, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



Still, there is no question that Sweden's established political parties have received a drubbing.

End of 40-year feud over shortcut a relief for Grange Heights condo residents



An aerial shot, taken from Grange Heights, of the disputed land (top of photo), which has been obscured by trees. The residents' right to use the shortcut was denied in 2008. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



The 40-year feud over it between the Grange Heights condominium management corporation strata title and land owner Lee Tat Development that ended last month with an Appeal Court decision might have been one of the most expensive neighbourhood legal feuds here.

Mental Health: Looking beyond the label



ST PHOTOS: NEO XIAOBIN



The Straits Times talked to seven people whose lives have been touched by mental health conditions, with each sharing something that was significant to their journey of recovery.

When teacher's punishment crosses the line



Over the past five years, there has been an average of nine substantiated cases of child mismanagement by teachers annually, says the Early Childhood Development Agency. PHOTO: ST FILE



Parents of pre-schoolers who claim their children have been harshly disciplined have taken to Facebook groups and forums to consult other parents on whether such punishments are common.

Police NSF dies from gunshot wound to his head; service revolver found beside him



The entrance to the Protective Security Command in Ulu Pandan Road. The full-time police national serviceman was found injured at the rest area in the compound on Sept 3. PHOTO: GOOGLE MAPS



The 23-year-old had reported for duty at 8am last Monday, and had drawn his service revolver from the armoury. At 3.20pm, he was found with a gunshot wound to his head at the rest area in the Protective Security Command, where he was taking a break before resuming duty.

