Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Oct 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Oct 8.

20 killed in upstate New York limo horror

All 18 occupants of the SUV-style stretch limo, which had failed to stop at an intersection, died along with two pedestrians on Saturday afternoon.

READ MORE HERE

US Senate leader hails Brett Kavanaugh vote as 'proudest moment'

Kavanaugh was sworn in shortly after the Senate voted 50-48 in his favour - a move that cemented the Supreme Court's shift to the right.

READ MORE HERE

Employers will not be allowed to safekeep foreign domestic workers' salaries from next year

Employers found guilty of keeping money belonging to their maids can face a maximum penalty of a $10,000 fine and 12 months' jail.

READ MORE HERE

Centre reports rise in child abuse cases within family

The rise in numbers can be attributed to increasing awareness about child abuse, and to social service professionals being able to better assess and intervene in abuse cases early.

READ MORE HERE

How hackers got away with SingHealth's crown jewels

Some time in August last year, somewhere in the Singapore General Hospital, a computer workstation became infected with malware, likely after a user fell prey to a phishing attack.

READ MORE HERE

Is China meddling in US elections?

Most US officials accept that China's involvement in the domestic American scene is more selective and less confrontational than the overtly aggressive Russian ones.

READ MORE HERE

Mandai Mangrove and Mudflat to open as nature park in 2022

The 72.8ha park will sit along two upcoming recreational routes; it will form the northernmost point of the Rail Corridor, and an eco-discovery corridor as part of the Park Connector Network's Round Island Route.

READ MORE HERE

Marble plaques to replace quartz ones for 8,600 niches in columbarium relocation exercise

A company contracted to provide marble niche plaques but used quartz for 8,600 niches in the Mount Vernon Columbarium relocation exercise is contacting the deceased's next-of-kin to see if they want the plaques replaced as originally promised.

READ MORE HERE

Koufu-run foodcourt in HDB Hub closes for nearly 3 hours after pipe burst, false ceiling collapse

Investigations found that the joint of a water pipe gave way. It was rectified and business resumed by noon.

READ MORE HERE

Asian Para Games: Mental images of race help swimmer Toh bag Singapore's first medal - a gold - in Jakarta

Swimmer Toh Wei Soong hailed the power of positive visualisation after he won gold in the men's 50m freestyle S7 event at the Asian Para Games in Jakarta on Sunday night.

READ MORE HERE