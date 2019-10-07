Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Oct 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Oct 7.
Asian countries would be very unhappy if they have to choose between US and China: PM Lee
"What we would like to see in Asia is the US engaged actively not only with China, but with also the other Asian countries," said PM Lee.
Thousands in HK take to the streets to defy mask ban; tear gas fired after protests turn violent
The crowd had turned up in spite of the metro network being only partially opened because of damaged facilities.
New measures to help employers retain maids for a longer period
The Ministry of Manpower said it will collect data on maids' work experience to help potential employers find workers who match their needs.
Second Trump whistle-blower decides to come forward
The intelligence official has first-hand knowledge of some of the allegations involving the initial whistle-blower complaint which triggered impeachment proceedings against the president, lawyers for the official said.
Fending off foreign threats: How 6 countries are working to curb interference in national politics
From viral influence campaigns on social media to political donations and state-sponsored cyber attacks, there is much alarm over the phenomenon of foreign interference in national politics.
PCF to convert 80 kindergartens to full-day childcare centres
PM Lee said this is part of the Government's plan to increase the number of childcare spaces, especially in younger estates such as Punggol, Sengkang and Choa Chu Kang.
The Online Citizen article, editor Terry Xu's Facebook post contain falsehoods: MCI and MinLaw
MCI said the post by Mr Xu and the article on TOC's website "incorrectly assert that ministers can use the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act during the elections to restrict and curtail online content".
Two hours of outdoor play a day keeps myopia away
The lack of outdoor play may be a bigger problem behind myopia and experts are recommending children head outdoors for healthier eyes.
E-commerce card skimming: Six ways to limit liability for fraud
Card skimming, or the theft of credit and debit card details and PINs, is increasingly being targeted at e-commerce sites. Last month, several websites frequented by Singaporeans were targeted by card skimmers.
Light show, live performances wow visitors as Istana opens to public at night for first time to mark 150th anniversary
The show was one of the highlights of the Istana 150 Commemorative Event, which saw 2,000 people flocking to the presidential residence.