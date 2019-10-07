Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Oct 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Oct 7.

Asian countries would be very unhappy if they have to choose between US and China: PM Lee





Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (right) speaking to US broadcaster CNN's Fareed Zakaria in an interview which aired on Oct 6, 2019.

PHOTO: MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION



"What we would like to see in Asia is the US engaged actively not only with China, but with also the other Asian countries," said PM Lee.

Thousands in HK take to the streets to defy mask ban; tear gas fired after protests turn violent





Riot police combing alleys to search for protesters in Mong Kok, Hong Kong, on Oct 6, 2019. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



The crowd had turned up in spite of the metro network being only partially opened because of damaged facilities.

New measures to help employers retain maids for a longer period





There are about 1,000 maid agencies in Singapore, and about 250,000 domestic workers. Two in three workers have their employment contracts cancelled before the full two-year period is up. PHOTO: ST FILE



The Ministry of Manpower said it will collect data on maids' work experience to help potential employers find workers who match their needs.

Second Trump whistle-blower decides to come forward





US President Donald Trump speaks during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, on Oct 4, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



The intelligence official has first-hand knowledge of some of the allegations involving the initial whistle-blower complaint which triggered impeachment proceedings against the president, lawyers for the official said.

Fending off foreign threats: How 6 countries are working to curb interference in national politics





Protesters taking a stand against President Donald Trump in front of the US Capitol building during a "People's Rally for Impeachment" late last month. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



From viral influence campaigns on social media to political donations and state-sponsored cyber attacks, there is much alarm over the phenomenon of foreign interference in national politics.

PCF to convert 80 kindergartens to full-day childcare centres





This is part of the Government's plan to increase the number of childcare spaces, especially in younger estates such as Punggol, Sengkang and Choa Chu Kang, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. PHOTO: ST FILE



PM Lee said this is part of the Government's plan to increase the number of childcare spaces, especially in younger estates such as Punggol, Sengkang and Choa Chu Kang.

The Online Citizen article, editor Terry Xu's Facebook post contain falsehoods: MCI and MinLaw





MCI said that a Facebook post by TOC's chief editor Terry Xu and an article on TOC's website "incorrectly assert that ministers can use the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act during the elections to restrict and curtail online content." PHOTOS: ST FILE, THE ONLINE CITIZEN SG



MCI said the post by Mr Xu and the article on TOC's website "incorrectly assert that ministers can use the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act during the elections to restrict and curtail online content".

Two hours of outdoor play a day keeps myopia away





Although scientists can't confirm the exact mechanisms by which outdoor play or sunlight exposure prevents myopia, there have been several postulations about the benefits of outdoor sunlight exposure, said Dr Claudine Pang. PHOTO: ST FILE



The lack of outdoor play may be a bigger problem behind myopia and experts are recommending children head outdoors for healthier eyes.

E-commerce card skimming: Six ways to limit liability for fraud





From January to August 2019, the details of 26,102 payment cards issued by Singapore banks were found by locally based cyber-security firm Group-IB to be for sale on the Dark Web. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: ST FILE



Card skimming, or the theft of credit and debit card details and PINs, is increasingly being targeted at e-commerce sites. Last month, several websites frequented by Singaporeans were targeted by card skimmers.

Light show, live performances wow visitors as Istana opens to public at night for first time to mark 150th anniversary





A light show that was projected on the facade of the Istana's main building as part of the Istana 150 Commemorative Event, on Oct 6, 2019. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



The show was one of the highlights of the Istana 150 Commemorative Event, which saw 2,000 people flocking to the presidential residence.

