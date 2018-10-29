Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Oct 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Oct 29.

Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha confirmed dead in helicopter crash



Leicester City's owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was one of five people killed when the helicopter accident occurred around an hour after Leicester's draw at home to West Ham United. PHOTO: REUTERS



Mr Vichai, 60, bought the unfancied side from central England in 2010 and went on to stun the soccer world by beating odds of 5,000/1 to win the Premier League title in 2016 in what amounted to a sporting fairytale.

READ MORE HERE

New inter-agency task force to help uplift children from disadvantaged homes



Second Minister for Education Indranee Rajah will be heading an eight-member inter-agency task force that aims to help children from disadvantaged homes level up. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



School absenteeism and the causes underlying it are among the issues that a new inter-agency task force will study to help children from disadvantaged homes level up.

READ MORE HERE

Review of public assistance scheme payouts, may get more money after an ongoing review



The public assistance scheme is for destitute persons who cannot work permanently as a result of old age or illness, and have little or no family support. PHOTO: ST FILE



Those who are on public assistance may get more money each month after an ongoing review, which is expected to be done next year.

READ MORE HERE

First section of Lornie Highway, formerly Bukit Brown Road, opens to traffic





An aerial view of the new Lornie Highway and Bukit Brown Cemetery on Oct 28, 2018. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI





After repeated delays stretching more than two years, the first section of the Lornie Highway - previously known as the Bukit Brown Road - was finally opened to traffic on Sunday.

READ MORE HERE

From shackles to jail cell: A convict's journey from court lock-up to Changi Prison Complex



The second layer of security checks is a strip search, after the prisoners have been unshackled, under the watchful eyes of prison officers. ST PHOTO: ZAIHAN MOHAMED YUSOF



An inmate's first time behind bars can be tough but wardens at Changi Prison Complex (CPC) look out for signs of anxiety among new arrivals and will pull these inmates aside to reassure them that they will be kept safe.

READ MORE HERE

Final send-off for paraglider who died in India





The cortege for paraglider Ng Kok Choong, who died in India, leaving for the crematorium on Oct 28, 2018. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG





Family and friends said their last goodbye to paraglider Ng Kok Choong who died in India after a paragliding accident, at his funeral on Sunday.

READ MORE HERE

Far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro wins Brazil vote: Official results



Mr Jair Bolsonaro won 55.7 per cent of the vote with more than 88 per cent of the ballots counted. PHOTO: REUTERS



Far-right lawmaker Jair Bolsonaro has won Brazil’s presidential election, riding a wave of frustration over corruption and crime that brought a dramatic swing to the right in the world’s fourth-largest democracy.

READ MORE HERE

More flights from Changi as demand soars



Changi Airport will be adding more than 100 new weekly services to 16 destinations, as airlines ramp up for the annual peak travel season. PHOTO: ST FILE



More than 100 new weekly services to 16 destinations in Asia, the United States and the South-west Pacific will be added progressively until the end of the year.

READ MORE HERE

Tennis: Ukraine's Elina Svitolina outlasts American Sloane Stephens 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 for first WTA Finals title



Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in action against USA's Sloane Stephens in the final of the BNP Paribas WTA Finals at the Indoor Stadium on Oct 28, 2018. She steadied herself after losing the first set to win her biggest title. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



It is the first time the world No. 7 has beaten No. 6 Stephens on a hard court.

READ MORE HERE

Aussie cops to the roo-scue as kangaroo nearly drowns



Police officers rescue a kangaroo from sea at Safety Beach, Victoria, Australia, on Oct 27, 2018. PHOTOS: REUTERS



A kangaroo that hopped into the sea for a dip at a Melbourne beach had to be rescued by Australian police and brought back to life with CPR.

READ MORE HERE