Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Oct 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Oct 29.
Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha confirmed dead in helicopter crash
Mr Vichai, 60, bought the unfancied side from central England in 2010 and went on to stun the soccer world by beating odds of 5,000/1 to win the Premier League title in 2016 in what amounted to a sporting fairytale.
New inter-agency task force to help uplift children from disadvantaged homes
School absenteeism and the causes underlying it are among the issues that a new inter-agency task force will study to help children from disadvantaged homes level up.
Review of public assistance scheme payouts, may get more money after an ongoing review
Those who are on public assistance may get more money each month after an ongoing review, which is expected to be done next year.
First section of Lornie Highway, formerly Bukit Brown Road, opens to traffic
After repeated delays stretching more than two years, the first section of the Lornie Highway - previously known as the Bukit Brown Road - was finally opened to traffic on Sunday.
From shackles to jail cell: A convict's journey from court lock-up to Changi Prison Complex
An inmate's first time behind bars can be tough but wardens at Changi Prison Complex (CPC) look out for signs of anxiety among new arrivals and will pull these inmates aside to reassure them that they will be kept safe.
Final send-off for paraglider who died in India
Family and friends said their last goodbye to paraglider Ng Kok Choong who died in India after a paragliding accident, at his funeral on Sunday.
Far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro wins Brazil vote: Official results
Far-right lawmaker Jair Bolsonaro has won Brazil’s presidential election, riding a wave of frustration over corruption and crime that brought a dramatic swing to the right in the world’s fourth-largest democracy.
More flights from Changi as demand soars
More than 100 new weekly services to 16 destinations in Asia, the United States and the South-west Pacific will be added progressively until the end of the year.
Tennis: Ukraine's Elina Svitolina outlasts American Sloane Stephens 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 for first WTA Finals title
It is the first time the world No. 7 has beaten No. 6 Stephens on a hard court.
Aussie cops to the roo-scue as kangaroo nearly drowns
A kangaroo that hopped into the sea for a dip at a Melbourne beach had to be rescued by Australian police and brought back to life with CPR.