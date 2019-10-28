Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Oct 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Oct 28.
22-year-old man arrested over double murder of relatives in Commonwealth Avenue block
Investigations have revealed that both the deceased persons, aged 56 and 90, and the suspect were related.
Trump confirms ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi killed in US operation
Baghdadi’s body was mutilated after he detonated a suicide vest, but DNA test results provided a positive identification, Mr Trump said.
Inside the Istana: An immersive guide to the President's official residence
Fly by the grand facade of the Istana's iconic main building, walk under the brightly lit chandeliers of the State Room, and explore unusual spots in the sprawling estate of the President's official residence.
63-year-old man found dead in Ang Mo Kio flat, 54-year-old woman arrested for murder
Neighbours say the pair have been living at the third-floor unit of Block 633 for about two years and often visit the hawker centre together, sometimes hand in hand.
ISIS strike will boost Trump's credibility, at least in short term
Whether the boost lasts is the question, analysts said.
Hong Kong police fire tear gas to disperse protesters rallying against alleged police brutality
Hundreds dressed mainly in black tops gathered in Salisbury Garden near the Kowloon harbourfront, with many donning the now-banned face masks.
Condo resident who yelled at security officers: Man's employer looking into matter
Global financial services company JP Morgan declined to comment on whether it paid for the man’s accommodation and for how long he has been an employee.
Acting fast when a stroke strikes could save a life
Those having a stroke often either drive themselves to hospital, get someone to do it or wait too long before getting help, stroke doctors said.
Malaysia-born con woman claimed to be Lee Kuan Yew's granddaughter in US crime spree
She also claimed to be a close friend of United States President Barack Obama.
Rugby: Singapore Sevens racked up $1.7m debt, led to takeover by SportSG
It is understood that the debt came from high operating costs like air fares and accommodation.