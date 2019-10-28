Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Oct 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Oct 28.

22-year-old man arrested over double murder of relatives in Commonwealth Avenue block



Police officers seen on the 7th floor of Blk 7A Commonwealth Avenue on Oct 27, 2019. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Investigations have revealed that both the deceased persons, aged 56 and 90, and the suspect were related.

READ MORE HERE

Trump confirms ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi killed in US operation



Leader of the militant Islamic State Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a public appearance at a mosque in the centre of Iraq's second city, Mosul, according to a video recording posted on the Internet on July 5, 2014. PHOTO: REUTERS



Baghdadi’s body was mutilated after he detonated a suicide vest, but DNA test results provided a positive identification, Mr Trump said.

READ MORE HERE

Inside the Istana: An immersive guide to the President's official residence



PHOTO: ST GRAPHICS



Fly by the grand facade of the Istana's iconic main building, walk under the brightly lit chandeliers of the State Room, and explore unusual spots in the sprawling estate of the President's official residence.

READ MORE HERE

63-year-old man found dead in Ang Mo Kio flat, 54-year-old woman arrested for murder



The victim's body being carried away from the scene, on Oct 27, 2019. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Neighbours say the pair have been living at the third-floor unit of Block 633 for about two years and often visit the hawker centre together, sometimes hand in hand.

READ MORE HERE

ISIS strike will boost Trump's credibility, at least in short term



US President Donald Trump makes a statement at the White House following reports that US forces attacked ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in northern Syria, in Washington DC, on Oct 27, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



Whether the boost lasts is the question, analysts said.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong police fire tear gas to disperse protesters rallying against alleged police brutality



Pro-democracy protesters react after police fired tear gas in the Mong Kok district in Hong Kong, on Oct 27, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



Hundreds dressed mainly in black tops gathered in Salisbury Garden near the Kowloon harbourfront, with many donning the now-banned face masks.

READ MORE HERE

Condo resident who yelled at security officers: Man's employer looking into matter



A man was seen expressing his displeasure at a security officer after being told he needed to pay parking fees for guests visiting his condo. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM SINGAPORE INCIDENTS/YOUTUBE



Global financial services company JP Morgan declined to comment on whether it paid for the man’s accommodation and for how long he has been an employee.

READ MORE HERE

Acting fast when a stroke strikes could save a life



In Singapore, the incidences of stroke have risen as the population ages and are expected to continue going up. PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO



Those having a stroke often either drive themselves to hospital, get someone to do it or wait too long before getting help, stroke doctors said.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia-born con woman claimed to be Lee Kuan Yew's granddaughter in US crime spree



Malaysia-born con artist Siew Im Cheah was sentenced to 51 months in prison for identity theft in Oct 2019. PHOTO: THE WASHINGTON POST



She also claimed to be a close friend of United States President Barack Obama.

READ MORE HERE

Rugby: Singapore Sevens racked up $1.7m debt, led to takeover by SportSG



Fiji and Australia facing off on the final day of the Singapore leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series at the National Stadium in April last year. Last year's Singapore Sevens generated $27.6 million in direct economic impact. PHOTO: ST FILE



It is understood that the debt came from high operating costs like air fares and accommodation.

READ MORE HERE