Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Oct 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Oct 22.
At least 18 dead after train derailed in Taiwan's worst rail disaster in decades
A passenger said the train shook violently moments before it derailed, adding that it braked several times on the tracks inexplicably before the accident happened.
Applications for Lasting Power of Attorney soar
This, among other factors, has prompted the authorities to plan for an online system for LPA applications, to cut the processing time and make it more convenient for applicants.
Commercial spots see more crime than residential areas; Orchard and Marina Bay top list
There are more opportunities to commit crimes such as outrage of modesty in commercial areas, as they are heavily populated with venues such as shopping malls, said an expert.
Amid scepticism, Saudi official provides another version of Khashoggi death
The latest account, provided by a Saudi official who requested anonymity, includes details on how the team of 15 Saudi nationals sent to confront Mr Khashoggi on Oct 2 had threatened him with being drugged and kidnapped.
Singapore's sole right-hand expressway exit to be replaced
Works are under way to build an underpass exit on the left to replace the Pan-Island Expressway's Exit 26A. The move was prompted by a regular review of the road network, as well as feedback from road users.
Collective-sale fever cools for large residential sites
While such deals remain strong, more sites have been unable to find buyers, analysts say.
Bus stop benches in Singapore cost between $500 and $1,500, excluding installation costs: LTA
Benches at bus stops are expected to last at least 20 years with minimum maintenance, and the cost of a bus stop bench depends on its features and materials.
Community Policing Unit officers, volunteers walking, cycling to keep neighbourhoods safe
First introduced in May 2012, CPU officers, who wear polo T-shirts and Bermuda shorts, are different from regular police officers who focus more on attending to cases. In contrast, CPU officers focus more on engaging the community.
US mulls revoking recognition of transgender people: Report
The department's proposed definition of gender would define sex as either male or female, unchangeable, and determined by the genitals that a person is born with.
Cabby gives tongue-in-cheek account of encounter with tree branch as lesson for motorists
The cabby said in his post, without any mention of the tree branch, that his taxi was scratched and he decided to make a U-turn to confront the "culprit". He added that "the culprit was there mocking me, sitting by the kerb in the most disgusting manner" and that he had "grabbed the culprit by the throat".