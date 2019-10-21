Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Oct 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Oct 21.
Over $200m in CPF monies with no nomination left unclaimed
The sum was left with the Insolvency and Public Trustee's Office over the last six years by those who died without naming a benefactor.
Illegal Hong Kong march spirals into chaos, shops vandalised and torched
Protesters clashed with police late into the night as they targeted mainland-linked businesses.
MOE guidelines on planning activities for students spark debate among academics
Some have welcomed the guide on planning activities for students, while others have warned of self-censorship.
Conserved: 7,200 buildings and counting
The URA is commemorating 30 years of conservation with the launch of a new exhibition on its journey, at the URA Centre in Maxwell Road.
Larger-scale military exercises in store as Singapore and China upgrade defence pact
The agreement will also see troop visits and frequent high-level dialogues.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo faces test of leadership in second term
Analysts are less optimistic that Mr Joko would be able to live up to his reputation as a reformer bent on crushing corruption and defending human rights.
Uncovering the past, tile by tile
Artist Jennifer Lim documents tiles - some from early 1900s - of tombs in Greater Bukit Brown.
WP chief Pritam Singh, PAP grassroots adviser spar over allegation of 'double standards'
In a Facebook post last week, Mr Singh insinuated that the ramp at Block 108 Bedok Reservoir Road - first proposed in 2012 - was delayed because it was mooted by the opposition party.
Horse therapy gaining traction in Singapore
Equine therapy helps improve the well-being of seniors with dementia or depression, as well as those with special needs.
About 10 involved in fight in Tanjong Pagar, with one allegedly using a knife
A 46-second video of the fight, which took place at 3am last Friday morning, was circulating on Facebook.