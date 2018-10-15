Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Oct 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Oct 15.

Iras recovers $10m from high-earning tax avoiders; returns of 145 doctors, dentists under scrutiny



Meanwhile, more than 100 doctors, including 30 to 40 anaesthetists in private practice, have received letters from Iras telling them their returns are being reviewed. PHOTO: ST FILE



More than 20 doctors and dentists have paid back $3.6 million in total. Some had formed companies just to get tax breaks.

NParks exploring study of wild boars islandwide



A boar foraging for food off Choa Chu Kang Road last year. The study that NParks may conduct would look at how far the pigs move in search of food, population densities, family size and reproduction rates. PHOTO: ST FILE



The agency's study would look at how far the pigs move in search of food, population densities, family size and reproduction rates.

China bemoans 'confusing' US signals but holds hope for a Trump-Xi meet



US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping leaving a business leaders event at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on Nov 9, 2017. PHOTO: AFP



China has grown frustrated in trade talks because of conflicting signals from the Trump administration, said China's ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai.

Trump hints Pentagon chief Mattis might be planning to quit



President Donald Trump described US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (pictured) as "sort of a Democrat" in an interview. PHOTO: AFP



Mr Mattis has been on the defensive after excerpts from author Bob Woodward's book Fear painted the publicly taciturn military man as being critical of Mr Trump in private.

Maids in debt: Protect employers from their creditors



Many moneylenders were doing a brisk business at Lucky Plaza, a maids' hangout, according to a report by The Sunday Times. As maids live at employers' homes, their address is recorded as the maids' residence for such loans. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



The use of employers' address opens employers and their family members to harassment for their maids' debts.

No end in sight for buyers of 2 new condos; still under construction despite 2016 TOP



Astoria Development, which is behind the Sycamore Tree project (above) in Joo Chiat, was ruled by the High Court as being effectively insolvent as of Sept 25, as it could not pay de facto main contractor G1 Construction the sums owed. ST PHOTO: SYAZA NISRINA



Such cases are very uncommon, property lawyers tell The Straits Times, as developers typically have to complete by a certain deadline to avoid getting into trouble with their lenders.

Nepal rescuers retrieve bodies of nine climbers, as they try to piece together what led to the tragedy



Nepalese trekking staff and policemen shift the dead bodies of climbers at the helipad of Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal on Oct 14, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The team had injuries, including head wounds and broken bones, consistent with being hit by powerful winds, but rescuers say it was most likely caused by the powerful downblast from an avalanche and not a storm.

Three nominated for award to honour Singapore heroes



The first batch of shortlisted finalists are (from left) veteran nurse Harbhajan Singh, teacher Teo Yee Ming and technopreneur Annabelle Kwok. ST PHOTOS: KELVIN CHNG, KEVIN LIM



A technopreneur, a nurse and a teacher are the first three nominees for The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2018 award.

'Parrot Man' arrested in Geylang Serai after hurting two police officers



Mr Zeng Guoyan, better known as “Parrot Man”, in a file photo taken in 2015. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER



Preliminary investigations showed that over the past few weeks, the police received similar complaints from the public against him for disrupting the peace and causing public nuisance.

Eason Chan fears awards shows



Eason Chan made his debut with a Cantonese self-titled record in 1996 and has since put out 45 albums in Cantonese and Mandarin. PHOTO: UNIVERSAL MUSIC



The Hong Kong singer says he does not like thanking people on stage because he does not have enough time and always ends up missing someone.

