Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Oct 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Oct 15.
Iras recovers $10m from high-earning tax avoiders; returns of 145 doctors, dentists under scrutiny
More than 20 doctors and dentists have paid back $3.6 million in total. Some had formed companies just to get tax breaks.
NParks exploring study of wild boars islandwide
The agency's study would look at how far the pigs move in search of food, population densities, family size and reproduction rates.
China bemoans 'confusing' US signals but holds hope for a Trump-Xi meet
China has grown frustrated in trade talks because of conflicting signals from the Trump administration, said China's ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai.
Trump hints Pentagon chief Mattis might be planning to quit
Mr Mattis has been on the defensive after excerpts from author Bob Woodward's book Fear painted the publicly taciturn military man as being critical of Mr Trump in private.
Maids in debt: Protect employers from their creditors
The use of employers' address opens employers and their family members to harassment for their maids' debts.
No end in sight for buyers of 2 new condos; still under construction despite 2016 TOP
Such cases are very uncommon, property lawyers tell The Straits Times, as developers typically have to complete by a certain deadline to avoid getting into trouble with their lenders.
Nepal rescuers retrieve bodies of nine climbers, as they try to piece together what led to the tragedy
The team had injuries, including head wounds and broken bones, consistent with being hit by powerful winds, but rescuers say it was most likely caused by the powerful downblast from an avalanche and not a storm.
Three nominated for award to honour Singapore heroes
A technopreneur, a nurse and a teacher are the first three nominees for The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2018 award.
'Parrot Man' arrested in Geylang Serai after hurting two police officers
Preliminary investigations showed that over the past few weeks, the police received similar complaints from the public against him for disrupting the peace and causing public nuisance.
Eason Chan fears awards shows
The Hong Kong singer says he does not like thanking people on stage because he does not have enough time and always ends up missing someone.