Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Oct 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Oct 1.

Sulawesi quake: Death toll crosses 1,200 as rescuers race to reach victims



A general view of a tsunami-devastated mosque in Talise beach, Palu. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The number is set to go up further as rescuers finally reach Donggala, which was cut off from them until Sunday because roads leading to the regency were damaged and communications were down.

READ MORE HERE

How two paragliders from Singapore and Belgium saved a family during the Palu quake



Belgian paraglider Francois de Neuville (left) with the young girl he and Singaporean paraglider Ng Kok Choong (right) rescued at Mercure Hotel in Palu, Indonesia. PHOTOS: NG KOK CHOONG



An Indonesian woman and her young daughter were trapped by a fallen concrete slab in a half-collapsed hotel, where the two paragliders were staying, after the earthquake struck Palu on Friday.

READ MORE HERE

Typhoon Trami pounds Japan, dozens injured



A car passes a tree uprooted due to strong winds generated by typhoon Trami in Itoman, on the southern island of Okinawa, on Sept 29, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Typhoon Trami has already snarled travel in the world’s third-biggest economy, with bullet train services suspended, more than 1,000 flights cancelled and Tokyo’s evening train services scrapped.

READ MORE HERE

Housing agents turning to videos to make their pitch



An Instagram preview of this video of women having tea in a four-room HDB flat helped property agents Diana Teow and Felicia Cai to sell the flat in just a week. PHOTO: RISING NORTH PROPERTIES



Savvy realtors are eschewing listings with static photographs on traditional property portals, and turning to snappy videos - filled with jump cuts and trendy graphics - to give potential buyers a better sense of the house they might call home.

READ MORE HERE

A changing North Korea: Through foreign eyes



The 60m-tall Arch of Triumph, built in 1982 as a tribute to the Korean Resistance against Japan from 1925 to 1945, is modelled after the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, but is 10m taller. ST PHOTO: LIM YAN LIANG



Since the North started opening up in the past few months, it has attracted more mainstream tourists, whose numbers are threatening to overwhelm its underdeveloped infrastructure.

READ MORE HERE

Anti-377A movement holds town hall, calls for political engagement



(From left) Mr Johannes Hadi and Mr Glen Goei speak at the Ready4Repeal town hall on Sept 30, 2018. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



The group behind the latest attempt to repeal Section 377A has urged the public to contact their MPs, marking the first time the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender movement has asked its supporters to engage with politicians on a large scale.

READ MORE HERE

White House denies 'micromanaging' inquiry into high court pick



Supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US, on Sept 27, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



Trump administration officials appearing on television Sunday said the terms of the Kavanaugh inquiry were set by the US Senate, not by the president, but confusion was rife as to the scope of the new investigation.

READ MORE HERE

More trials before switch to electronic marking of exam scripts



File photo of students checking their A-level result slips in Nanyang Junior College, on Feb 23, 2018. PHOTO: ST FILE



The Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board believes having markers go through digitised versions of the hard copies will reduce the risk of scripts being lost or stolen, as well as cut the time taken to count them.

READ MORE HERE

Man jumps into Rochor Canal to flee police after allegedly harassing churchgoers



A video circulating on messaging platform WhatsApp shows the man and a police officer in Rochor Canal.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM YOUTUBE



The man had approached some women in the church and made them uncomfortable with his actions. One of the women was shocked by the encounter and ran out of the church building.

READ MORE HERE

Story Of Yanxi Palace alters lives of cast members



Charmaine Sheh is the step-empress Hoifa-Nara in Story Of Yanxi Palace (above). PHOTO: STARHUB



Even if you are not a fan of Chinese period dramas, chances are you would have heard about Story Of Yanxi Palace.

READ MORE HERE