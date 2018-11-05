Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Nov 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Nov 5.

Singapore will match Malaysia's move to scrap bike tolls for Second Link in January 2019: MOT



Currently, motorcyclists pay a RM1.10 toll on the Malaysian side of the Second Link and 40 Singapore cents at the Republic's Tuas checkpoint. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Pompeo says he will meet North Korea number two in New York



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (right) and Kim Yong Chol, a North Korean senior ruling party official and former intelligence chief, arrive for lunch at the Park Hwa Guest House in Pyongyang, North Korea, on July 7, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



North Korea’s foreign ministry warned earlier in the week that Pyongyang will “seriously” consider reviving its nuclear weapons programme unless US sanctions are lifted.

New multi-agency task force to look at promoting healthier lifestyles



Health Minister Gan Kim Yong speaks at the opening ceremony of World Diabetes Day on Nov 4, 2018. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



The task force will focus on three key areas: changing the environment that people live in, empowering individuals through technology, and engaging communities by delivering better services and programmes.

Tan Cheng Bock has breakfast with Lee Hsien Yang at West Coast hawker centre



Former presidential candidate Tan Cheng Bock (seated, third from right) and Mr Lee Hsien Yang (seated, second from left) were at Block 726 West Coast Market, which is in Dr Tan's former Ayer Rajah constituency when he was an MP with the People's Action Party from 1980 to 2006. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



Posting on Facebook later, Dr Tan said: “We wanted to catch up with each other as we have not met for quite a while.”

End of road for last Toyota Crown taxis



A crane flattening the Crown taxi at the Kheng Kheng scrapyard. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



One place that has benefited from the decommissioned taxis is the National University Hospital's Rehabilitation Centre, where they are used as part of the hospital's caregiver training.

Big turnout, spending underscore stakes in US midterms



Americans casting their ballots at outdoor booths during early voting for the midterm elections last Saturday in Pasadena, California. PHOTO: AFP



While the final figure remains to be seen, the turnout for early voting was twice that of the last midterms in 2014 - a sign of how energised voters are.

Asia's love affair with budget carriers likely to continue



Indonesian rescue personnel unloading a recovered engine yesterday from the ill-fated Lion Air Flight JT610 at a port in Jakarta. As of yesterday, a total of 105 body bags had been recovered and handed to police for forensic identification. PHOTO: AFP



Analysts say the recent Lion Air tragedy won't dent demand for cheap fares by middle-class consumers.

Choa Chu Kang EC security guard arrested for aggravated outrage of modesty against resident



The arrest took about six hours, with police seen hauling the suspect from the premises at about 11.40am on Nov 4, 2018. PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO



The man slipped into a unit through a window and was found lying on top of a maid, with her clothes cut open and crying out for help. He was allegedly threatening her with a pair of scissors.

AWOL NSF caught by police after he tries to flee checks at Ang Mo Kio Bus Interchange



Police officers spotted the young man behaving suspiciously while patrolling the bus interchange at about 7pm on Nov 3, 2018. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS READER



Police officers had been patrolling on Saturday at Ang Mo Kio Bus Interchange at about 7pm and spotted the young man behaving suspiciously.

On-trend ways to stay fit: Wearable technology is king, but yoga and running still popular



Wearable technology, such as Fitbit devices, as well as apps, will trend next year because they keep things fun and encourage the user to exercise regularly. PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO



A new survey on fitness trends worldwide has pointed to wearable technology as the top fitness trend for next year, followed by group training, and then high-intensity interval training.

