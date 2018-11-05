Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Nov 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Nov 5.
Singapore will match Malaysia's move to scrap bike tolls for Second Link in January 2019: MOT
Currently, motorcyclists pay a RM1.10 toll on the Malaysian side of the Second Link and 40 Singapore cents at the Republic's Tuas checkpoint.
Pompeo says he will meet North Korea number two in New York
North Korea’s foreign ministry warned earlier in the week that Pyongyang will “seriously” consider reviving its nuclear weapons programme unless US sanctions are lifted.
New multi-agency task force to look at promoting healthier lifestyles
The task force will focus on three key areas: changing the environment that people live in, empowering individuals through technology, and engaging communities by delivering better services and programmes.
Tan Cheng Bock has breakfast with Lee Hsien Yang at West Coast hawker centre
Posting on Facebook later, Dr Tan said: “We wanted to catch up with each other as we have not met for quite a while.”
End of road for last Toyota Crown taxis
One place that has benefited from the decommissioned taxis is the National University Hospital's Rehabilitation Centre, where they are used as part of the hospital's caregiver training.
Big turnout, spending underscore stakes in US midterms
While the final figure remains to be seen, the turnout for early voting was twice that of the last midterms in 2014 - a sign of how energised voters are.
Asia's love affair with budget carriers likely to continue
Analysts say the recent Lion Air tragedy won't dent demand for cheap fares by middle-class consumers.
Choa Chu Kang EC security guard arrested for aggravated outrage of modesty against resident
The man slipped into a unit through a window and was found lying on top of a maid, with her clothes cut open and crying out for help. He was allegedly threatening her with a pair of scissors.
AWOL NSF caught by police after he tries to flee checks at Ang Mo Kio Bus Interchange
Police officers had been patrolling on Saturday at Ang Mo Kio Bus Interchange at about 7pm and spotted the young man behaving suspiciously.
On-trend ways to stay fit: Wearable technology is king, but yoga and running still popular
A new survey on fitness trends worldwide has pointed to wearable technology as the top fitness trend for next year, followed by group training, and then high-intensity interval training.