Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Nov 4

Regional free trade pact unlikely to be sealed at Asean Summit



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong with Indian PM Narendra Modi at the 16th Asean-India Summit, held as part of the 35th Asean Summit in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, yesterday. The delay in signing the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) comes amid growing opposition to the deal in India. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Commerce ministers are still discussing outstanding issues and the signing is expected around February next year, said a Thai government spokesman.

6 wounded as knife attack caps day of Hong Kong political chaos



Andrew Chiu Ka Yin, District Councillor of Taikoo Shing West, receives help from first aid volunteers after sustaining an injury in a knife attack at a shopping mall, in Taikoo Shing in Hong Kong on Nov 3, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



Eyewitnesses told local media that a Mandarin-speaking man attacked people shortly after shouting pro-Beijing slogans.

Jewel Changi Airport not a copycat: CAG and Safdie Architects respond to Qatar Airways chief’s accusation





The expansion plans for Qatar's Hamad International Airport, unveiled in Doha two weeks ago, feature an indoor waterfall and massive gardens (left) that are strikingly similar to what Jewel Changi Airport offers. PHOTOS: HAMAD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT/FACEBOOK, ST FILE



Safdie Architects has not done any work in Qatar; neither has Mr Safdie ever visited the country.

Halloween horror attack: Victim suffered broken bones; another almost had ear severed in sword attack



One of the victims of an attack at Marina Bay Sands on Halloween sustained broken bones in both legs. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



A man dressed in a doctor's coat allegedly charged at the victims in the basement carpark of the integrated resort.

Multi-agency work group to tackle food insecurity, food waste



Singapore generates more than 700,000 tonnes of food waste annually, much of which is still edible - such as fruit and vegetables discarded for their appearance. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



This is the first such group involving stakeholders from the Government and community groups to look at possible links between these issues, and to identify ways to address them.

I did not choke him to death, says man involved in upskirt video death case



Members of the public subdued a 46-year-old man who allegedly took upskirt videos of a woman on Nov 1, 2019. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



The man had chased the 46-year-old for about 500m after witnessing him videoing a woman at Little India MRT station.

Blame game starts over pollution in India's capital city



A street in New Delhi is seen under heavy smog conditions on Nov 3, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



Environmentalists said finger pointing and disparate action would do little to tackle a problem that has now reached crisis levels.

Para-sports: Timeout for Jason Chee as he takes break from table tennis, misses out on APG title defence



In a picture taken on Feb 5, 2018, table tennis player Jason Chee takes a break during a training session. PHOTO: ST FILE



The para athlete, who is pursuing a degree in mathematics at the Singapore University of Social Sciences, wants to focus on his studies.

Dart to the rescue: SCDF's elite team rescues driver trapped in tipper truck



SCDF Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (Dart) personnel who were involved in a complex three and half hour rescue operation to extricate a trapped driver of tipper truck which had rolled over on Thursday (Oct 31) afternoon along Tanah Merah Coast Road. ST PHOTO: ZAIHAN MOHAMED YUSOF



The truck driver was nowhere to be seen when Dart officers first peered into the cabin.

26-year-old Teoh Zetong crowned as winner of Star Search 2019



Star Search 2019 winner Teoh Zetong (centre), runner-up Herman Keh (left) and second runner-up Ye Jiayun (right) after the final at the Mediacorp Theatre on Nov 3, 2019. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Teoh, an assistant manager at Carousell, said he is keen to join the TV station full-time.

