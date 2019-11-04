Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Nov 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Nov 4.
Regional free trade pact unlikely to be sealed at Asean Summit
Commerce ministers are still discussing outstanding issues and the signing is expected around February next year, said a Thai government spokesman.
6 wounded as knife attack caps day of Hong Kong political chaos
Eyewitnesses told local media that a Mandarin-speaking man attacked people shortly after shouting pro-Beijing slogans.
Jewel Changi Airport not a copycat: CAG and Safdie Architects respond to Qatar Airways chief’s accusation
Safdie Architects has not done any work in Qatar; neither has Mr Safdie ever visited the country.
Halloween horror attack: Victim suffered broken bones; another almost had ear severed in sword attack
A man dressed in a doctor's coat allegedly charged at the victims in the basement carpark of the integrated resort.
Multi-agency work group to tackle food insecurity, food waste
This is the first such group involving stakeholders from the Government and community groups to look at possible links between these issues, and to identify ways to address them.
I did not choke him to death, says man involved in upskirt video death case
The man had chased the 46-year-old for about 500m after witnessing him videoing a woman at Little India MRT station.
Blame game starts over pollution in India's capital city
Environmentalists said finger pointing and disparate action would do little to tackle a problem that has now reached crisis levels.
Para-sports: Timeout for Jason Chee as he takes break from table tennis, misses out on APG title defence
The para athlete, who is pursuing a degree in mathematics at the Singapore University of Social Sciences, wants to focus on his studies.
Dart to the rescue: SCDF's elite team rescues driver trapped in tipper truck
The truck driver was nowhere to be seen when Dart officers first peered into the cabin.
26-year-old Teoh Zetong crowned as winner of Star Search 2019
Teoh, an assistant manager at Carousell, said he is keen to join the TV station full-time.