Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Nov 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Nov 26.

Ukraine accuses Russia of firing on, seizing three of its ships



Russian jet fighters fly over a bridge connecting the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula after three Ukrainian navy vessels were stopped by Russia from entering the Sea of Azov via the Kerch Strait in the Black Sea, Crimea, on Nov 25, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko said he would propose that parliament declare martial law in the country after the Russian military attacked and seized three Ukrainian navy ships in the Black Sea.

READ MORE HERE

Theresa May signs Brexit deal, but faces bigger battle in divided Britain



British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Union Council President Donald Tusk talking during the European council in Brussels, Belgium, on Nov 25, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The conclusion of a deal governing Britain's departure from the European Union is merely the start of a bigger battle that Prime Minister Theresa May has to win in London.

READ MORE HERE

Changes to Misuse of Drugs Act trigger old debate



For Mr Sivabalan Jayakodi, who has been drug-free for almost six years, staying clean is an everyday struggle. Now a project coordinator at The Helping Hand, he credits his transformation to the halfway house and his Christian faith. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



Some say removing jail term for repeat offenders overdue, others worry deterrent effect is reduced.

READ MORE HERE

Punggol road link to KPE and TPE opens



Some 400 residents were at the road opening yesterday. The new extension to the existing Punggol Central road was welcomed by Punggol residents who faced congestion every day during peak periods. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



Punggol residents now have a new route to get onto the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) and the Tampines Expressway (TPE), easing the severe traffic jams just to get onto the expressways.

READ MORE HERE

Careful, deliberate, man of the utmost integrity: Shanmugam on PAP's 4G leader Heng Swee Keat



Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said that Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat is a careful and deliberate leader. ST PHOTOS: MARK CHEONG, ARIFFIN JAMAR



Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam gave this description of Mr Heng's leadership style, when asked for his comments on the ruling party's new first assistant secretary-general.

READ MORE HERE

Taiwan municipal elections: Out-of-touch DPP to double down on boosting economy



Supporters of Kaohsiung mayoral candidate Han Kuo-yu of the opposition KMT celebrating his victory in Kaohsiung on Saturday. ''Han Kuo-yu was the fuse that ignited the people's unhappiness with DPP,'' said one political commentator. PHOTO: REUTERS



Taiwan's badly battered ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will need to buckle down and work on boosting the economy in order to win back voters, say party insiders and analysts.

READ MORE HERE

Gift of life: Need to boost Singapore's organ donation rate



Mohamad Fardeen Altaf, 11, shows the permanent scar from his transplant surgery. The scar measures 26cm by 10cm. ST PHOTO: GREGORY MARC LOO



Last year saw the highest number of deceased donor kidney and liver transplants performed in Singapore in a decade, but the overall organ transplant rate still lags behind that of many developed countries.

READ MORE HERE

K-pop boyband member Nichkhun, who is co-hosting a new food show, is hooked on cooking



Nichkhun was in Singapore to film yet another food show called Wok The World. PHOTO: ST VIDEO



Thai-American star Nichkhun has appeared in several food variety shows and declares himself to be a "huge fan" of cooking.

READ MORE HERE

Young performers jive to pop hits at ChildAid concert



(From left) Heema Izzati Zainudin, 12, Ashley New Yen Chin and Marcus Chiau, both 18, performing in this year's ChildAid concert on Nov 25, 2018. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



The ChildAid 2018 concert opened on Sunday night with three upbeat numbers including Abba's Dancing Queen from the 1970s, with performers paying tribute to the evolution of pop music from the 1960s.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Singapore bow out of AFF Suzuki Cup after 3-0 loss to Thailand



Thai goalkeeper Chatchai Budprom punching away a header from Singapore’s Ikhsan Fandi in the AFF Suzuki Cup match in Bangkok on Nov 25, 2018. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Outclassed, out-thought and simply, out.

READ MORE HERE