Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Nov 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Nov 25.

Hong Kong democrats score landslide victory in local elections amid record voter turnout



Pro-democracy supporters celebrate results outside a polling station in the Tuen Mun area of Hong Kong on Nov 25, 2019. PHOTO: NYTIMES



At least 2.94 million people voted, which is more than 71 per cent of registered voters. About 1.47 million voted in the last district elections four years ago.

Workers' Party MPs don't agree they are liable for AHTC's losses, court documents show



Workers' Party MPs Sylvia Lim (left) and Low Thia Khiang, who were held accountable for improper payments made by AHTC, aim to challenge the High Court's decision in the civil case brought against them by the town council.



The duo, who were held accountable for improper payments made by the AHTC, aim to challenge the High Court's decision in the civil case brought against them by the town council.

Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg formally announces US presidential candidacy



In a photo taken on Jan 29, 2019, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire. PHOTO: REUTERS



His personal fortune of US$50 billion (S$68 billion) is likely to shake up the open Democratic contest, with the declaration of his candidacy coming just three months before the first primary votes.

Why Hong Kong residents turned out in record numbers to vote



Above: People queueing to vote in district council local elections on Hong Kong Island yesterday. PHOTO: REUTERS



Many said the events of the past five months have galvanised their desire to exercise their democratic right.

K-pop star Goo Ha-ra found dead at home aged 28



K-pop star Goo Ha-ra was found dead in her home in Seoul at around 6pm. Police are still investigating her death. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/KOOHARA__



Just last month, one of her close friends, fellow K-pop star Sulli, was also found dead at home.

NEA wins engineering global award for Semakau Landfill



Semakau Landfill, the first offshore landfill in the world, has won the National Environment Agency this year's Hassib J. Sabbagh Award for Engineering Construction Excellence. The international award, presented by the World Federation of Engineering Organisations, recognises the role of engineering in sustainable development. PHOTO: NATIONAL ENVIRONMENT AGENCY



The 2019 Hassib J. Sabbagh Award for Engineering Construction Excellence was presented to NEA on Saturday in Melbourne by the World Federation of Engineering Organisations.

SEA Games footballers from 4 countries get messy reception in Manila



Football players from Timor-Leste had to wait for three hours at the airport for their shuttle service when they arrived. When it did, the driver took them to the wrong hotel. PHOTO: ASEAN FOOTBALL NEWS/FACEBOOK



Delays cost some of the teams a day's practice. Organisers acknowledged their shortcomings and vowed to do better.

Singapore's first Asian postmaster-general among those honoured for contributions to Hindu community



Mr Bala Subramanion, who is 102, also devoted his free time to other community projects such as the renovation of the Sri Sivan Temple. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



Mr Bala Subramanion, 102, also devoted his free time to other community projects such as the renovation of the Sri Sivan Temple at its former location in Orchard Road.

Let's chat about stress: More young people are seeking help on mental-health issues



ILLUSTRATION: ISTOCKPHOTO



The Institute of Mental Health's youth outreach arm Chat said more than 1,700 youth approached it last year, compared to 50 when it started a decade ago.

Long queues, glitches in sound system plague Neon Lights music festival



The first day of the Neon Lights music festival saw a sold-out crowd of 7,000 on Saturday, with sets starting at 1pm and ending around 11pm. PHOTO: NEON LIGHTS



Festival organisers said technological difficulties with the new scanning system they used at the entrance caused major delays on Saturday.

