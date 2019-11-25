Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Nov 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Nov 25.
Hong Kong democrats score landslide victory in local elections amid record voter turnout
At least 2.94 million people voted, which is more than 71 per cent of registered voters. About 1.47 million voted in the last district elections four years ago.
Workers' Party MPs don't agree they are liable for AHTC's losses, court documents show
The duo, who were held accountable for improper payments made by the AHTC, aim to challenge the High Court's decision in the civil case brought against them by the town council.
Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg formally announces US presidential candidacy
His personal fortune of US$50 billion (S$68 billion) is likely to shake up the open Democratic contest, with the declaration of his candidacy coming just three months before the first primary votes.
Why Hong Kong residents turned out in record numbers to vote
Many said the events of the past five months have galvanised their desire to exercise their democratic right.
K-pop star Goo Ha-ra found dead at home aged 28
Just last month, one of her close friends, fellow K-pop star Sulli, was also found dead at home.
NEA wins engineering global award for Semakau Landfill
The 2019 Hassib J. Sabbagh Award for Engineering Construction Excellence was presented to NEA on Saturday in Melbourne by the World Federation of Engineering Organisations.
SEA Games footballers from 4 countries get messy reception in Manila
Delays cost some of the teams a day's practice. Organisers acknowledged their shortcomings and vowed to do better.
Singapore's first Asian postmaster-general among those honoured for contributions to Hindu community
Mr Bala Subramanion, 102, also devoted his free time to other community projects such as the renovation of the Sri Sivan Temple at its former location in Orchard Road.
Let's chat about stress: More young people are seeking help on mental-health issues
The Institute of Mental Health's youth outreach arm Chat said more than 1,700 youth approached it last year, compared to 50 when it started a decade ago.
Long queues, glitches in sound system plague Neon Lights music festival
Festival organisers said technological difficulties with the new scanning system they used at the entrance caused major delays on Saturday.