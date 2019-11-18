Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Nov 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Nov 18.

Hong Kong police seal off university and threaten to use live bullets, raising fears of crackdown



PHOTO: NYTIMES



Thousands of residents and protesters flocked to various districts around Hong Kong's Polytechnic University to try to rescue the trapped students.

READ MORE HERE

Rising number of tech grads set to plug gap in sector



PHOTO: ST FILE



The number of local university graduates from technology-related courses is set to grow by two-thirds by 2022, amid a hunger for such talent as Singapore embarks on its Smart Nation journey.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore's density and transport links make it vulnerable to new flu virus strains, say experts



PHOTO: ST FILE



But the MOH says it is mindful of the potential threat of pandemics, and has developed a pandemic readiness and response plan for influenza and other acute respiratory diseases.

READ MORE HERE

Residents to vacate homes during WWII bomb disposal near Singapore River on Monday



PHOTOS: LIANHE ZAOBAO, SINGAPOREPOLICEFORCE/FACEBOOK



The bomb, which was found at a construction site in Jiak Kim Street last Tuesday, will be disposed of between 8am and 6pm, by the Singapore Armed Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.

READ MORE HERE

Wider range of healthier food choices, more programmes to fight diabetes since 2016: MOH



PHOTO: ST FILE



As of 2018, one in two stalls in hawker centres and coffee shops have at least one healthier option on their menu.

READ MORE HERE

Crushing by-election defeat in Johor piles pressure on Malaysian PM Mahathir



PHOTO: REUTERS



The euphoria over Malaysia's first ever change of government last year has given way to disenchantment with the administration of Dr Mahathir, says Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh.

READ MORE HERE

Tackling vice in housing estates: Residents welcome new laws



ST FILE PHOTO



The growing problem of prostitution in residential estates is back in the spotlight after amendments to the Women's Charter were passed in Parliament earlier this month.

READ MORE HERE

Workplace sabotage: Unhappy workers turning to tech to get back at bosses



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



Technology has made acts of sabotage, like deleting files surreptitiously or manipulating information, harder to detect.

READ MORE HERE

'Parrot Man' Zeng Guoyuan found dead at foot of Geylang Bahru block



PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM GOOGLE MAPS, THE NEW PAPER



The former businessman had attempted to contest various elections as an independent candidate between 2011 and 2015, but had ultimately changed his mind or been rejected in each case.

READ MORE HERE

Taiwanese model Chiling Lin weds Akira in Tainan: Authorities give couple oil, salt, vinegar, tea



PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM TVBS/FACEBOOK



Tainan mayor Huang Wei-cher said the authorities are treating the wedding as though the city is "giving Lin away".

READ MORE HERE