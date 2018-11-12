Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Nov 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Nov 12.
Commentary: 4G exco's first tasks - winning the ground, keeping PAP at the centre
The PAP CEC line-up reflects how Singaporeans feel about the broad slate of younger leaders: There is still time to hone their skills, but until then, keep experienced hands on deck.
Changi Airport's $323 million T1 upgrade 85% complete
The increase at T1 comes mainly from the addition of more self-service check-in kiosks as well as bag-drop machines that allow travellers to print their own luggage tags.
Man slashed to death, teen critically injured after attack at Johor school carnival
A fight broke out between two groups of gangsters at the carnival. Police believe that both groups had an argument before the incident.
5,000 police officers deployed to guard land and sea during Asean Summit
The summit will host 22 leaders and their delegations from around the world, including Russian President Vladimir Putin who is visiting Singapore for the first time.
In solemn Paris ceremony, Macron leads global WW1 Armistice commemorations
US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and dozens of monarchs, princes, presidents and prime ministers joined Macron to mark the moment guns fell silent across Europe a century ago.
Why The Sunday Times was late
About half an hour before the paper was sent for printing at 1am on Sunday, some production systems went down. This meant that the paper started printing much later, at about 5am.
Flash floods hit parts of Singapore, including KPE, due to heavy downpour
This comes a day after flash floods hit parts of Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Batok in western Singapore, prompting investigations by national water agency PUB.
Singapore Poly students' tech solutions to help Parkinson's disease patients and the elderly
They came up with Shaky, a device that can be attached to objects such as utensils, plates and cups to monitor tremors. The device can counter the tremors and stabilise the objects.
Donations flow in for Melbourne attack's 'Trolley Man', hailed a hero on social media
Mr Michael Rogers, nicknamed "Trolley Man" on social media, repeatedly tried to ram the attacker, Hassan Khalif Shire Ali, who was lunging at police and had earlier stabbed three people, one fatally, in Friday's attack.
Football: Mourinho blames United's Juventus exertions for derby loss
In contrast with some defeats this season, the Manchester United manager was unwilling to criticise his team's attitude and effort.