Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Nov 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Nov 12.

Commentary: 4G exco's first tasks - winning the ground, keeping PAP at the centre



The new PAP CEC on stage, with Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam, outgoing party chairman Khaw Boon Wan, and Secretary-General Lee Hsien Loong pictured on the large screen in the background. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



The PAP CEC line-up reflects how Singaporeans feel about the broad slate of younger leaders: There is still time to hone their skills, but until then, keep experienced hands on deck.

Changi Airport's $323 million T1 upgrade 85% complete



Terminal 1's expansion has also added much-needed capacity with the terminal able to handle 3 million more passengers a year, taking Changi's total annual handling capacity across all four passenger terminals to 85 million. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



The increase at T1 comes mainly from the addition of more self-service check-in kiosks as well as bag-drop machines that allow travellers to print their own luggage tags.

Man slashed to death, teen critically injured after attack at Johor school carnival



A fight broke out between two groups of gangsters at the carnival. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM YOUTUBE



A fight broke out between two groups of gangsters at the carnival. Police believe that both groups had an argument before the incident.

5,000 police officers deployed to guard land and sea during Asean Summit



The area around the Suntec Singapore convention centre, where the five-day Asean Summit will be taking place, will see strict security checks and measures. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



The summit will host 22 leaders and their delegations from around the world, including Russian President Vladimir Putin who is visiting Singapore for the first time.

In solemn Paris ceremony, Macron leads global WW1 Armistice commemorations



French President Emmanuel Macron speaks before a ceremony to commemorate the centenary of the Armistice, at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Nov 11, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and dozens of monarchs, princes, presidents and prime ministers joined Macron to mark the moment guns fell silent across Europe a century ago.

Why The Sunday Times was late

About half an hour before the paper was sent for printing at 1am on Sunday, some production systems went down. This meant that the paper started printing much later, at about 5am.

Flash floods hit parts of Singapore, including KPE, due to heavy downpour



Flooding occurred across various parts of the island on Nov 11, 2018, as a result of heavy downpours. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/SG ROAD VIGILANTE - SGRV



This comes a day after flash floods hit parts of Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Batok in western Singapore, prompting investigations by national water agency PUB.

Singapore Poly students' tech solutions to help Parkinson's disease patients and the elderly



SP students Mohamed Umar and Wong Jun Heng with SP Buddy, their winning therapeutic robot dog. The robot aims to get the elderly to think and move around more by engaging them in games and simple tasks. For example, when a user moves a dumbbell up and down, the robot moves in tandem. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



They came up with Shaky, a device that can be attached to objects such as utensils, plates and cups to monitor tremors. The device can counter the tremors and stabilise the objects.

Donations flow in for Melbourne attack's 'Trolley Man', hailed a hero on social media



Mr Michael Rogers, nicknamed "Trolley Man" on social media, repeatedly tried to ram the attacker who was lunging at police and had earlier stabbed three people, one fatally. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM TWITTER/FAYFAYANG



Mr Michael Rogers, nicknamed "Trolley Man" on social media, repeatedly tried to ram the attacker, Hassan Khalif Shire Ali, who was lunging at police and had earlier stabbed three people, one fatally, in Friday's attack.

Football: Mourinho blames United's Juventus exertions for derby loss



Manchester United's manager Jose Mourinho during the EPL match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, on Nov 11, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



In contrast with some defeats this season, the Manchester United manager was unwilling to criticise his team's attitude and effort.

