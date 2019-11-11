Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Nov 11

Govt to give details of GST support package in Budget 2020: DPM Heng



PM Lee Hsien Loong, DPM Heng Swee Keat and PAP Central Executive Committee members on stage at the start of the PAP65 Awards and Convention on Nov 10, 2019. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



The permanent GST Voucher scheme will be enhanced when the tax rate goes up from 7 to 9 per cent some time between 2021 and 2025, he added.

READ MORE HERE

Next GE will decide if Singapore can sustain a good, stable Govt: PM Lee



PM Lee Hsien Loong greeting PAP activists at the convention at Singapore Expo, on Nov 10, 2019. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



"The next election is about the future of Singapore," said PM Lee, who told activists at the PAP convention to be prepared for a tough fight.

READ MORE HERE

4 PAP new faces touch on need to build trust, ensure inclusivity and social mobility



(From left) Lawyer Kawal Pal Singh, chief executive Rachel Ong Sin Yen, polytechnic lecturer Wan Rizal Wan Zakariah and lawyer Alex Yeo Sheng Chye during the PAP65 Awards and Convention at the Singapore Expo on Nov 10, 2019. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



In previous years, some of those who have spoken at the party's conventions and conferences have gone on to be fielded as election candidates.

READ MORE HERE

Sydney faces 'catastrophic' threat as bush fires spread



Smoke rising from a bush fire as firefighters surveyed the situation in Old Bar, near Taree in New South Wales, yesterday. More than 100 fires were still burning across New South Wales and Queensland states. PHOTO: DPA



Wider swathes of the states - including greater Sydney - are now bracing themselves for perilous fire conditions predicted for the coming days, as is Western Australia state.

READ MORE HERE

Facial recognition in Singapore growing in use beyond security purposes



An automated check-in system via touchscreen monitor, at Swissotel on Nov 6, 2019. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Experts say it makes sense for facial recognition to be the preferred choice for identity verification as the process is fairly reliable, given how each person's face is unique.

READ MORE HERE

Mahathir-Anwar tussle opens door to political realignments



An October 2018 photo showing Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim before the latter took his oath of office as Member of Parliament. PHOTO: BERNAMA



With Peninsular Malaysia MPs split, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim needs the support of East Malaysian lawmakers to be prime minister, says Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh.

READ MORE HERE

Public can make a citizen's arrest but must not break the law while doing so: Lawyers



Members of the public subdued a 46-year-old man who allegedly took upskirt videos of a woman on Nov 1, 2019. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



The best option when witnessing a crime may just be to call the police as there are risks when making a citizen's arrest, said a criminal lawyer.

READ MORE HERE

Gym-goers getting hooked on illegal steroids



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



They rely on clandestine network for supply, with steroids sometimes left inside lockers. Seven of the 14 steroid users ST interviewed said they did it because they wanted quick results.

READ MORE HERE

Mega cargo ship arrives at Singapore port and sets record



MSC Isabella pictured at PSA Pasir Panjang Terminal where it made it is making its maiden call, on Nov 10, 2019. PHOTO: PSA SINGAPORE



Singapore welcomed its largest-ever container vessel, the MSC Isabella, which can carry 23,656 standard twenty-foot containers - enough space for approximately 222 million bananas.

READ MORE HERE

The Life List: The good, the bad and the ugly of celeb children



From left) Jane Li, daughter of China-born action star Jet Li, Max Lee, son of Taiwanese actor Lee Hsing-wen, and Cameron Douglas, son of American actor Michael Douglas.PHOTOS: JANE LI/INSTAGRAM, MAX LEE/YOUTUBE, CAMERONDOUGHLAS/INSTAGRAM



The month of October saw many celebrity offspring making the headlines for different reasons.

READ MORE HERE