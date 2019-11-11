Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Nov 11

Govt to give details of GST support package in Budget 2020: DPM Heng
The permanent GST Voucher scheme will be enhanced when the tax rate goes up from 7 to 9 per cent some time between 2021 and 2025, he added.
Next GE will decide if Singapore can sustain a good, stable Govt: PM Lee
"The next election is about the future of Singapore," said PM Lee, who told activists at the PAP convention to be prepared for a tough fight.
4 PAP new faces touch on need to build trust, ensure inclusivity and social mobility
In previous years, some of those who have spoken at the party's conventions and conferences have gone on to be fielded as election candidates.
Sydney faces 'catastrophic' threat as bush fires spread
Wider swathes of the states - including greater Sydney - are now bracing themselves for perilous fire conditions predicted for the coming days, as is Western Australia state.
Facial recognition in Singapore growing in use beyond security purposes
Experts say it makes sense for facial recognition to be the preferred choice for identity verification as the process is fairly reliable, given how each person's face is unique.
Mahathir-Anwar tussle opens door to political realignments
With Peninsular Malaysia MPs split, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim needs the support of East Malaysian lawmakers to be prime minister, says Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh.
Public can make a citizen's arrest but must not break the law while doing so: Lawyers
The best option when witnessing a crime may just be to call the police as there are risks when making a citizen's arrest, said a criminal lawyer.
Gym-goers getting hooked on illegal steroids
They rely on clandestine network for supply, with steroids sometimes left inside lockers. Seven of the 14 steroid users ST interviewed said they did it because they wanted quick results.
Mega cargo ship arrives at Singapore port and sets record
Singapore welcomed its largest-ever container vessel, the MSC Isabella, which can carry 23,656 standard twenty-foot containers - enough space for approximately 222 million bananas.
The Life List: The good, the bad and the ugly of celeb children
The month of October saw many celebrity offspring making the headlines for different reasons.