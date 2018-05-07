Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, May 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Monday, May 7.

Sea burials in Tanah Merah: NEA to work with sailing fraternity amid opposition

The NEA said it is planning an environmental impact study amid unhappiness that the burial facility for families to scatter the ashes of loved ones will be built near recreational activity centres.

MAS warns of e-mails asking for bank account information, in wake of rising phishing attempts

These e-mails are purportedly from banks, asking consumers to update their personal particulars including information on their bank accounts, online banking user names and passwords.

All-out bid by leaders for votes in tight Malaysia polls

Malaysian PM Najib Razak and his rival Mahathir Mohamad made an all-out effort over the weekend to boost support in the country's most keenly fought election as the campaign enters its final stretch.

President's Address on Monday night to set out Government's priorities and plans

President Halimah Yacob will deliver her inaugural address tonight, and set out the Government's priorities and plans for the remainder of the current term of office. She will speak at 8.30pm at the opening of the second session of the 13th Parliament.

Photos of minors shared, sexualised on porn microblogs

These microblogs, hosted on content-sharing site Tumblr, came under the spotlight last month when Ngee Ann Polytechnic complained to the police that a microblog was targeting its students.

Crash victim's widow, child get $4.3m payout

The largest reported payout for an accident dependency claim comes after Australian Benjamin Paul Lawrance was killed by a taxi as he was cycling along Mandai Road in 2014.

Man arrested after jumping on private-hire car at St James Power Station

A 26-year-old man has been arrested after he jumped on the bonnet of a private hire car in the early hours of Saturday (May 5).

Cockroach crawls into Florida woman's ear, docs take nine days to get it out

Katie Holley was jolted awake by a cold thing - what she had initially thought was a small piece of ice that somehow slid down her left ear.

Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War becomes fastest film ever to cross US$1 billion

Records are being set around the world, including for the biggest opening day ever in Russia. And the movie has still not touched down in China, where it is expected to draw a mammoth audience.

Football: Olivier Giroud sinks Liverpool to keep Chelsea's top four bid alive

The French striker's first-half header lifted fifth-placed Chelsea to a 1-0 win and within two points of fourth-placed Tottenham in the race to qualify for next season's Champions League.

