Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, May 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, May 6.
Trump to hike tariffs on $272 billion of China goods
The tougher stance is calculated to compel China to reach an agreement without delay, said analysts.
Brunei's Sultan Hassanal says won't enforce gay death penalty after backlash
The sultan's office released an official English translation of his speech, which is not common practice.
Plans to improve fly-ferry links when Changi T5 opens
Other ideas to transform the area include having work and living spaces, and a waterfront district.
Get insights on top news stories - live from ST newsroom
The Big Story, a weekly talk show produced by The Straits Times, premieres today at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube.
Sri Lanka expels over 600 foreigners, including 200 Islamic clerics, after Easter Day bombings
The clerics had entered the country legally but were found to have overstayed their visas.
Singapore-based Australian DJ Adam Sky dies in luxury Bali resort while rescuing friend
While rushing to help a friend, Adam Sky ran into a glass door and cut himself badly, which resulted in a fatal loss of blood.
Moving garden: Singapore's first public buses with 'green roofs' hit the road
This is part of a three-month study to see whether the temperature inside the buses can be lowered, and potentially save on fuel.
Can excessive mobile phone use cause cancer?
More than 30 studies have been done to date on the topic and the conclusions are often conflicting.
Conserved bird habitats to make upcoming Bidadari Park a green oasis for residents
The park will take up 10 per cent of the estate's space and nestle snugly among the residential blocks, with trails connecting seamlessly through the estate.
Shanmugam sits down for interview on proposed fake news law - with Ah Lian
"Today lim bu (Hokkien, referring to herself) is want to talk the serious thing. Eh! This thing ah is matter to all of you now watching," Ah Lian opens the video in her trademark vernacular style.