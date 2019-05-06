Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, May 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, May 6.

Trump to hike tariffs on $272 billion of China goods



US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, US, on May 3, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



The tougher stance is calculated to compel China to reach an agreement without delay, said analysts.

READ MORE HERE

Brunei's Sultan Hassanal says won't enforce gay death penalty after backlash



In a rare response to criticism aimed at the oil-rich state, Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah said the death penalty would not be imposed in the implementation of the Syariah Penal Code Order. PHOTO: REUTERS



The sultan's office released an official English translation of his speech, which is not common practice.

READ MORE HERE

Plans to improve fly-ferry links when Changi T5 opens



An aerial view of the eastern part of Singapore, where Changi Terminal 5 will be constructed. PHOTO: ST FILE



Other ideas to transform the area include having work and living spaces, and a waterfront district.

READ MORE HERE

Get insights on top news stories - live from ST newsroom



ST Life reporter Jan Lee and multimedia journalist Hairianto Diman in a rehearsal for The Big Story talk show, which will take place at 5.30pm on weekdays. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



The Big Story, a weekly talk show produced by The Straits Times, premieres today at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube.

READ MORE HERE

Sri Lanka expels over 600 foreigners, including 200 Islamic clerics, after Easter Day bombings



Sri Lanka has imposed a state of emergency since the attacks and given wide powers to troops and police to arrest and detain suspects for long periods. PHOTO: AFP



The clerics had entered the country legally but were found to have overstayed their visas.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore-based Australian DJ Adam Sky dies in luxury Bali resort while rescuing friend



Adam Neat was found lying in a pool of blood at the Hillstone Villas Resort after a fatal accident on May 4. PHOTO: ADAMSKYOFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM



While rushing to help a friend, Adam Sky ran into a glass door and cut himself badly, which resulted in a fatal loss of blood.

READ MORE HERE

Moving garden: Singapore's first public buses with 'green roofs' hit the road



The effectiveness of the green roofs and whether more buses will have them will be determined at the end of the three months. ST PHOTO: JASMINE CHOONG



This is part of a three-month study to see whether the temperature inside the buses can be lowered, and potentially save on fuel.

READ MORE HERE

Can excessive mobile phone use cause cancer?



Mobile phones emit a form of radiation from their antennae, which can be absorbed by the body tissues closest to the antennae. PHOTO: ST FILE



More than 30 studies have been done to date on the topic and the conclusions are often conflicting.

READ MORE HERE

Conserved bird habitats to make upcoming Bidadari Park a green oasis for residents



The planners behind HDB's Bidadari Park: (From left) Heng Juit Lian, Chloe Wan, Zang Eyu, Leong Mei Lin, Leonard Cai, Rachel Teo, and Sheree Hong. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



The park will take up 10 per cent of the estate's space and nestle snugly among the residential blocks, with trails connecting seamlessly through the estate.

READ MORE HERE

Shanmugam sits down for interview on proposed fake news law - with Ah Lian



Ah Lian, actress Michelle Chong's alter ego, attempts to take a selfie with Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam before an interview on the proposed fake news law. A person off-camera reminds her that she has an interview to conduct first. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM MICHELLE CHONG/FACEBOOK



"Today lim bu (Hokkien, referring to herself) is want to talk the serious thing. Eh! This thing ah is matter to all of you now watching," Ah Lian opens the video in her trademark vernacular style.

READ MORE HERE