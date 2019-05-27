Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, May 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, May 27.
Young, rich and generous: More millennials donating to their universities, some with large sums
Their desire to give back is strong, with some donating five-, six- or even seven-figure sums.
Heng Swee Keat urges US, China to find areas of cooperation amid competition
Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said the tensions between the two countries are worrying as Sino-US ties are the most critical bilateral relationship globally.
Illegal job brokering on the rise here, says migrant worker group
TWC2 said more foreign workers are turning to unlicensed agents here. MOM said it has ramped up enforcement since 2016.
Singapore must have strong ruling party with clear majority: Goh Chok Tong
Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong hopes to see this 20 years from now, so that the Government can continue to plan for the long term.
14 body scanners in operation at Changi Airport's terminals
The machines are able to detect metallic and non-metallic items but do not detail a traveller's actual shape.
Plunge in COE prices drives eager buyers into car showrooms
Industry players said the higher COE premiums previously caused fresh sales to grind to a halt, which in turn led to the sizeable correction at last Thursday's tender.
LTA probes case of Singapore driver changing car licence plate in Malaysia
The driver was caught speeding on a Malaysian highway after switching the plates. But the $49 summons was issued to another vehicle the new plate's number was registered to.
UAE's Utico offers 'part cash redemption' to Hyflux junior creditors
Utico is dangling an offer of reprieve to the 34,000 retail perpetual securities and preference shareholders trying to recover $900 million they had invested in Hyflux.
Five key takeaways from the EU elections
The EU elections have been marked by successes for the far right, a surge by the Greens and setbacks for traditional parties across the continent.
Hokkaido sizzling in temperatures up to 39.5 deg C as unseasonal heat wave grips Japan
Temperatures have never before topped 38 deg C in Hokkaido. The previous high for Hokkaido was 37.8 deg C, recorded in 2014.