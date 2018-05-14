Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, May 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Monday, May 14.

Family of six carried out bombings at three Indonesia churches, killing at least 13 people



The scene following one of the suicide attacks at the Surabaya Centre Pentecostal Church, in this photo provided by Antara Foto. Police said the attackers comprised a husband and wife, their two sons aged 15 and 17, and two daughters aged nine and 12. PHOTO: REUTERS



One of the attacks was carried out by the mother - the first-ever suicide bombing by a woman in Indonesia - who had a belt bomb and was accompanied by her two daughters aged 9 and 12.

READ MORE HERE

First batch of 1,500 HDB flats in new Tengah estate will be launched in November: Lawrence Wong



As the first "Forest Town", Tengah will see a car-free town centre and lush greenery surrounding the site. PHOTO: HDB



A steady stream of flats will be launched over the next few years in Tengah, which will grow to about 700ha - roughly equal to Bishan in size - when completed.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesia's first female suicide bomber a mum of 4



Indonesia's first female suicide bomber Puji Kuswati with her family. PHOTO: INDONESIAN POLICE



Puji Kuswati, 46, led a seemingly normal life - she had 268 friends on Facebook, enjoyed the beach, went river rafting and kept cats as pets.

READ MORE HERE

Mahathir, Anwar step in as tensions flare within Malaysia's ruling alliance



Newly elected PM Mahathir Mohamad and former opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim reportedly had to step in to ease tensions between the various factions in their Pakatan Harapan alliance. PHOTO: AFP



In a statement from his hospital bed, jailed politician Anwar Ibrahim said he had told members of his party to ensure that Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's government "remains strong and stable".

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian PM Mahathir rejects claims that country's revenue will dip without GST



Dr Mahathir has said the government has deviated since he stepped down 15 years ago from principles laid down by earlier leaders. PHOTO: REUTERS



"The lack of funds in the government is not because of insufficient income...funds were misused to buy support for (former PM) Najib Razak," said Dr Mahathir on abolishing the GST.

READ MORE HERE

US to lift sanctions if North Korea dismantles nuclear weapons programme: Mike Pompeo



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Pyongyang on May 9, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



The US Secretary of State said the lifting of sanctions would help North Korea create economic prosperity which "will rival" that of the South.

READ MORE HERE

PMD sales tumble after new regulations take effect



Electric scooters for sale at Falcon PEV. Its general manager Victor Lee said PMD sales have slowed by about 20 per cent, starting from a year ago, and attributed this partly to more retailers entering the market, along with news of the Active Mobility Act going into force. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Retailers say sales of devices such as e-scooters have fallen by as much as 40 per cent since May 1, adding that people may need time to become familiarised with the new regulations.

READ MORE HERE

Grandfather planned Australia family murder-suicide, says father of children killed



Mr Aaron Cockman speaking to members of the media in Margaret River, Australia, on May 13, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



A grieving Mr Aaron Cockman's children - three boys and a girl aged eight to 13 - were among the seven people found dead by police on a rural property in Osmington.

READ MORE HERE

Baby falls to her death in India after slipping from mother's arms during selfie-taking on escalator



CCTV footage first showed the couple taking a selfie on a corridor. They then reportedly wanted to take another selfie on an escalator, during which the mother lost her balance and dropped her baby. PHOTO: SCREENGRABS FROM DAILY MAIL VIDEO



Witnesses said the woman's husband had asked her for a selfie while on the escalator, which caused her to lose her balance and drop her baby, who fell three storeys.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Record-breaking Salah helps Liverpool clinch final Champions League spot, Swansea relegated



Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on May 13, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



Mohamed Salah set a new Premier League record of 32 goals in a 38-game season to help his side pip Chelsea and guarantee Champions League football next season.

READ MORE HERE