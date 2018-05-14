Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, May 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Monday, May 14.
Family of six carried out bombings at three Indonesia churches, killing at least 13 people
One of the attacks was carried out by the mother - the first-ever suicide bombing by a woman in Indonesia - who had a belt bomb and was accompanied by her two daughters aged 9 and 12.
First batch of 1,500 HDB flats in new Tengah estate will be launched in November: Lawrence Wong
A steady stream of flats will be launched over the next few years in Tengah, which will grow to about 700ha - roughly equal to Bishan in size - when completed.
Indonesia's first female suicide bomber a mum of 4
Puji Kuswati, 46, led a seemingly normal life - she had 268 friends on Facebook, enjoyed the beach, went river rafting and kept cats as pets.
Mahathir, Anwar step in as tensions flare within Malaysia's ruling alliance
In a statement from his hospital bed, jailed politician Anwar Ibrahim said he had told members of his party to ensure that Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's government "remains strong and stable".
Malaysian PM Mahathir rejects claims that country's revenue will dip without GST
"The lack of funds in the government is not because of insufficient income...funds were misused to buy support for (former PM) Najib Razak," said Dr Mahathir on abolishing the GST.
US to lift sanctions if North Korea dismantles nuclear weapons programme: Mike Pompeo
The US Secretary of State said the lifting of sanctions would help North Korea create economic prosperity which "will rival" that of the South.
PMD sales tumble after new regulations take effect
Retailers say sales of devices such as e-scooters have fallen by as much as 40 per cent since May 1, adding that people may need time to become familiarised with the new regulations.
Grandfather planned Australia family murder-suicide, says father of children killed
A grieving Mr Aaron Cockman's children - three boys and a girl aged eight to 13 - were among the seven people found dead by police on a rural property in Osmington.
Baby falls to her death in India after slipping from mother's arms during selfie-taking on escalator
Witnesses said the woman's husband had asked her for a selfie while on the escalator, which caused her to lose her balance and drop her baby, who fell three storeys.
Football: Record-breaking Salah helps Liverpool clinch final Champions League spot, Swansea relegated
Mohamed Salah set a new Premier League record of 32 goals in a 38-game season to help his side pip Chelsea and guarantee Champions League football next season.