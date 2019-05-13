Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, May 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, May 13.



Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (right) and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin before their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, on May 1, 2019. PHOTO: NYTIMES



Deal will be far worse for China in my 2nd term, he says as China keeps cards close to its chest.

READ MORE HERE

Fewer cyclists hurt in accidents but more caught breaking rules



The police said they issued 1,555 summonses for cycling offences in 2018, compared with 1,476 in 2017 and 1,335 in 2016. ST PHOTO: STEPHANIE YEOW



On average, four cyclists a day were caught flouting traffic rules in 2018.

READ MORE HERE

Is it time to visit Jewel Changi Airport?



Closed-circuit television analytics and other technology are being used by Jewel Changi to manage crowds in real-time, with staff heading down to busy areas as soon as they are highlighted. PHOTO: ST FILE



Three weeks on, Singapore's newest mall is still drawing the crowds but those heading down any time soon should not find themselves overwhelmed by human traffic.

READ MORE HERE

Free 2-year HomeTeamNS memberships, benefits for wives and mothers of NSmen



Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo putting a collar pin onto the blouse of homemaker Jenny Sim during the Everyday (Her)oes initiative at the HomeTeamNS clubhouse in Our Tampines Hub on May 12, 2019. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



Called Everyday (Her)oes, the initiative was announced by Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore's 5G rules may spur greater competition



The Infocomm Media Development Authority has called for interested telcos to submit detailed proposals on their 5G deployment plans. PHOTO: ST FILE



A requirement for the network to be a new one that does not piggyback on 4G technologies will give local telcos opportunity to pick equipment suppliers from scratch, said experts.

READ MORE HERE

Myanmar Airlines pilot saves all with nail-biting touchdown after landing gear fails



A passenger records the scene on her phone as firefighters attend to the scene after Myanmar National Airlines flight UB103 landed without a front wheel at Mandalay International Airport in Tada-U, Myanmar. PHOTO: REUTERS



Flight UB-103 - an Embraer-190 model - was grounded with all 89 people on board including seven crew members, safe.

READ MORE HERE

UAE's Utico submits binding offer to invest in Hyflux: CEO



Utico will provide working capital and any urgent interim funding to Hyflux as part of the offer. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Utico would provide working capital and any urgent interim funding to Hyflux as part of the offer, Richard Menezes said.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Retaining EPL title the 'toughest of my career', says Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola



Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates winning the Premier League. PHOTO: REUTERS



City came from behind to win 4-1 away to Brighton on the final day of the season.

READ MORE HERE

Soul, brick and mortar: Residents, staff bid farewell to 38-year-old Mountbatten Community Club



Children practising wushu during a class on the rooftop of Mountbatten Community Club (CC). Since the club ceased operations, classes are now being held at Old Airport Road food centre. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



Housed in a red brick building and a stone's throw from the famous Old Airport Road food centre, Mountbatten Community Club has been a focal point for residents of different races and backgrounds for the past 38 years.

READ MORE HERE

Is Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu getting arrogant?



Some think Constance Wu was getting arrogant after she posted about her annoyance over news that Fresh Off The Boat had been renewed for a sixth season. PHOTO: AFP



Some thought she was getting arrogant after she posted about her annoyance over news that her ABC sitcom had been renewed for a sixth season.

READ MORE HERE