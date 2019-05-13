Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, May 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, May 13.
Markets braced for volatility as Trump pressures China
Deal will be far worse for China in my 2nd term, he says as China keeps cards close to its chest.
Fewer cyclists hurt in accidents but more caught breaking rules
On average, four cyclists a day were caught flouting traffic rules in 2018.
Is it time to visit Jewel Changi Airport?
Three weeks on, Singapore's newest mall is still drawing the crowds but those heading down any time soon should not find themselves overwhelmed by human traffic.
Free 2-year HomeTeamNS memberships, benefits for wives and mothers of NSmen
Called Everyday (Her)oes, the initiative was announced by Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo.
Singapore's 5G rules may spur greater competition
A requirement for the network to be a new one that does not piggyback on 4G technologies will give local telcos opportunity to pick equipment suppliers from scratch, said experts.
Myanmar Airlines pilot saves all with nail-biting touchdown after landing gear fails
Flight UB-103 - an Embraer-190 model - was grounded with all 89 people on board including seven crew members, safe.
UAE's Utico submits binding offer to invest in Hyflux: CEO
Utico would provide working capital and any urgent interim funding to Hyflux as part of the offer, Richard Menezes said.
Football: Retaining EPL title the 'toughest of my career', says Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
City came from behind to win 4-1 away to Brighton on the final day of the season.
Soul, brick and mortar: Residents, staff bid farewell to 38-year-old Mountbatten Community Club
Housed in a red brick building and a stone's throw from the famous Old Airport Road food centre, Mountbatten Community Club has been a focal point for residents of different races and backgrounds for the past 38 years.
Is Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu getting arrogant?
Some thought she was getting arrogant after she posted about her annoyance over news that her ABC sitcom had been renewed for a sixth season.