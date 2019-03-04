Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, March 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, March 4.

Couple from Singapore investigated by Taiwan authorities for allegedly dumping baby's body



A screengrab from a news report showing the body of the baby girl being taken away. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM YOUTUBE



Taiwan's Criminal Investigation Bureau is also reportedly seeking help from Singapore authorities on the matter, which Singapore police confirmed on Sunday afternoon.

Four-day lesson weeks and CCAs in the morning: More schools adopt flexi-timetables



Christ Church Secondary School's basketball team doing physical training on March 1, 2019. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



Want higher CCA attendance rates and better focus in classrooms? Some schools believe they have found an answer.

All parties must honour terms of water agreement: Singapore



The southern Malaysian state currently supplies raw water to Singapore, and relies on Singapore for its supply of treated water. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



Singapore has reiterated that all parties to the water supply agreement with Malaysia must adhere to its terms, after the Johor state government announced on Friday plans to produce its own treated water.

South Korea, US to replace massive springtime military drills with 'Dong Maeng' exercise



A soldier walking outside United States' Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Korea, on Feb 21, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



North Korea has denounced the springtime war games as a dress rehearsal for northward invasion. US President Donald Trump also said the drills were very expensive and provocative.

US House panel launches probe into possible obstruction by Trump



United States President Donald Trump (left) denied having fired FBI director James Comey over the investigation into links between his election campaign and Russia. PHOTO: REUTERS, AFP



“I am an innocent man being persecuted by some very bad, conflicted & corrupt people in a Witch Hunt that is illegal & should never have been allowed to start,” Mr Trump said in a tweet on Sunday.

AIA checks systems after portal containing personal data of over 200 people made publicly accessible



According to the AIA, there was a maximum exposure of 623 records which belonged to 225 AIA agents, former agents, and their next of kin. PHOTO: ST FILE



A check on the portal found the names, NRIC numbers, genders, dates of birth and contact numbers of 225 AIA agents, former agents and their family members, including children as young as two.

Grab users can soon cancel rides within 5 minutes for free under new policy



Grab made changes to its cancellation policy, with one of the changes being users can cancel their rides within five minutes of making their booking without having to pay a fee. PHOTO: ST FILE



Currently, users can cancel up to two rides for free within a seven-day period, after which a charge of $5 will be imposed for each cancellation.

Milestone for women in police force: She gets no concession as a female in elite police unit



As an officer of the highly classified STS unit, Sergeant Fiona is required to intercept high-speed threats and intruders, such as smugglers, illegal immigrants and terrorists. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



To make the cut, she had to survive "hell week", which included carrying a backpack weighing 50kg at all times and plunging into seawater from a height of 8m.

Traveller who charges obese man $150 for taking up part of his plane seat fuels online debate



Reddit user BigBawluh said the airline passenger, whom he described as "very obese", was easily seeping into about 1/3 of his seat. He did not say where he was flying to or from. PHOTO: REUTERS



Some called the traveller out for fat-shaming and failing to consider the humanity of obese man, even as the situation seemed "economically fair".

Singaporean pole dancer Louis Sue twirls to new heights



Louis Sue is a professional pole dancer and co-owner of PXD Pole Studio at Robinson Road. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



He is in the running for the semi-finals of talent show Asia's Got Talent.

