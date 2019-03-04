Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, March 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, March 4.
Couple from Singapore investigated by Taiwan authorities for allegedly dumping baby's body
Taiwan's Criminal Investigation Bureau is also reportedly seeking help from Singapore authorities on the matter, which Singapore police confirmed on Sunday afternoon.
Four-day lesson weeks and CCAs in the morning: More schools adopt flexi-timetables
Want higher CCA attendance rates and better focus in classrooms? Some schools believe they have found an answer.
All parties must honour terms of water agreement: Singapore
Singapore has reiterated that all parties to the water supply agreement with Malaysia must adhere to its terms, after the Johor state government announced on Friday plans to produce its own treated water.
South Korea, US to replace massive springtime military drills with 'Dong Maeng' exercise
North Korea has denounced the springtime war games as a dress rehearsal for northward invasion. US President Donald Trump also said the drills were very expensive and provocative.
US House panel launches probe into possible obstruction by Trump
“I am an innocent man being persecuted by some very bad, conflicted & corrupt people in a Witch Hunt that is illegal & should never have been allowed to start,” Mr Trump said in a tweet on Sunday.
AIA checks systems after portal containing personal data of over 200 people made publicly accessible
A check on the portal found the names, NRIC numbers, genders, dates of birth and contact numbers of 225 AIA agents, former agents and their family members, including children as young as two.
Grab users can soon cancel rides within 5 minutes for free under new policy
Currently, users can cancel up to two rides for free within a seven-day period, after which a charge of $5 will be imposed for each cancellation.
Milestone for women in police force: She gets no concession as a female in elite police unit
To make the cut, she had to survive "hell week", which included carrying a backpack weighing 50kg at all times and plunging into seawater from a height of 8m.
Traveller who charges obese man $150 for taking up part of his plane seat fuels online debate
Some called the traveller out for fat-shaming and failing to consider the humanity of obese man, even as the situation seemed "economically fair".
Singaporean pole dancer Louis Sue twirls to new heights
He is in the running for the semi-finals of talent show Asia's Got Talent.