Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, March 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, March 25.

Special Counsel Mueller found no Russian collusion by Trump or his campaign; obstruction inconclusive



In his letter to Congress, US Attorney-General William Barr wrote that US Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report found no evidence that US President Donald Trump or his campaign aides conspired with Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 US election. PHOTO: AFP



Special Counsel Robert Mueller made no conclusion on possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump but found no evidence of collusion with Russia.

No clear winner emerges from Thailand’s cliffhanger election



Members of the media at the press conference room at the Future Forward party’s headquarters in Bangkok on March 24, 2019. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Pro-military Palang Pracharath party has the most votes, but Thaksin-linked Pheu Thai bags the most constituency seats.

Pasir Gudang chemical spill: Singaporean among three charged over pollution of river



The three suspects in the case regarding the chemical spill at Sungai Kim Kim accompanied by police at the Johor Baru Sessions Court to face criminal charges. PHOTO: BERNAMA



Johor police are hunting for another Singaporean suspect in his 30s to assist its probe into the incident.

Devastated family seeks answers to cleaner's death in Alexandra Road accident



A video posted on Facebook shows the taxi driver beating the red light and abruptly making a right turn. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SG ROAD VIGILANTE-SGRV/FACEBOOK



The cleaner who was killed on Friday after a taxi ran into her in Alexandra Road was a doting mother and wife who expressed love in her own quiet way.

Boeing will survive the B-737 Max crisis, but at what cost?





The current issues appear to be confined only to the B-737 Max variant and it could take anything from a few weeks to several months before the model takes to the skies again, experts say. The impact of the crisis, though, on Boeing's reputation and its bottom line will last much longer, says the writer. PHOTO: NYTIMES



The real problem for Boeing is pressure from airlines for discounts on aircraft orders, in the wake of two crashes, says ST senior aviation correspondent Karamjit Kaur.

New speed-regulating strips to be installed at Marine Parade roundabout after fatal accident



Speed regulating strips will be installed at two sections of a roundabout in Marine Parade, which was the site of a fatal accident on March 18, 2019. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



"The issue here is to keep the place safe, and safety is dependent on driver behaviour," said Mountbatten SMC MP Lim Biow Chuan.

Khaw Boon Wan draws lessons from fall during late-night toilet visit



Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan, accompanied by grassroots leader Poh Li San, at the Women's Festival at Kampung Admiralty on March 24, 2019. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Doctors told Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan that the pain from his fracture was "more painful than delivering babies".

Civil-service pair heads for the top of the world



Mr Anandan Bala and Ms Sim Phei Sunn training at Bukit Timah Hill recently in preparation for their Mount Everest climb. They are due to be at the 5,400m Everest Base Camp next month and expect to reach the top in mid-May. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



Two civil servants, two different journeys, but one passion: To summit the mother of all mountains, Mount Everest.

Mr Bean: From Chinatown stall to latest overseas venture in Vietnam



Mr Bean founder and CEO Loh Jwee Poh said he plans to open 200 Mr Bean stores in Vietnam within the next 10 years, as part of a franchise agreement with EGroup. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



The home-grown company has opened five stores in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. It is aiming for 200 in 10 years in Vietnam.

Companies focus on mental health programmes for employees to reduce MC rate



The Johnson & Johnson Human Performance Institute opened its APAC branch here last May and trains people in the hundreds in their Performance course every month. PHOTO: JOHNSON & JOHNSON HUMAN PERFORMANCE INSTITUTE



More companies are taking care of their employees' social and emotional well-being in addition to providing fitness activities to boost work performance.

