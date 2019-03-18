Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, March 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, March 18.
Police report made after private car driver took videos of PM Lee Hsien Loong's son
Separately, a 39-year-old man is assisting in investigations over a fake photo of a Facebook post purportedly made by PM Lee about the incident.
Singapore fares better in trust than other developed countries
People in Singapore are more upbeat about their future than those in many developed countries, where there is less trust in institutions doing the right thing.
Black box shows similarities between Lion Air, Ethiopian Airlines crashes: Transport minister
The findings will be subject to further investigation and a preliminary report will be released within 30 days.
Singapore remains unaffected by Pasir Gudang's chemical spill, authorities say
A portable stand-off chemical gas detector deployed by the SCDF at Punggol has not detected any signs of harmful substances.
Courts studying ways to improve compliance with post-divorce child access
These measures include compensation of time and expenses for the failure to provide access, ordering parents to perform community service, educating parents about access and the consequences of breaching access orders and the provision of a performance bond, security or pledge.
Indonesia election: Jokowi's running mate Ma'ruf holds his own in vice-presidential debate with Prabowo's Sandiaga
Dr Ma'ruf, 76, did not fade into the background as he did in the first debate on Jan 17.
Politicians, public swiftly condemn Aussie senator Fraser Anning who punched 'egg boy' in the face
Nearly 1.5 million people have signed a petition to have the senator removed from Parliament.
Strokes can strike those in their 30s and younger
There were 148 stroke patients aged 30 to 39 who were admitted to public hospitals in 2016, up from 89 in 2007.
Trump slammed for 'silence' on white supremacist threat following New Zealand mosque massacre
White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney was forced to deny any affinity between the president's anti-immigration rhetoric and the accused Christchurch shooter's extremist views.
The (mostly) bad boys of BigBang
Seungri is hardly the first BigBang member to make headlines for bad behaviour. Most of them have been embroiled in scandals involving everything from drugs to car accidents.