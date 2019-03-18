Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, March 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, March 18.

Police report made after private car driver took videos of PM Lee Hsien Loong's son



A photo showing a Facebook post purportedly made by PM Lee Hsien Loong about the incident was circulating online, such as on Facebook and Telegram. On March 17, 2019, police said that the post is fake and they are investigating the matter.



Separately, a 39-year-old man is assisting in investigations over a fake photo of a Facebook post purportedly made by PM Lee about the incident.

Singapore fares better in trust than other developed countries



Fifty per cent of the people in Singapore from the mass population said they believe they will be better off in five years, while 56 per cent of the informed public - those who earn more, are more educated and consume news more regularly - said the same. The result for the mass population was higher than those in the United States, Australia and Japan but lower than those in developing countries such as China and Indonesia. PHOTO: ST FILE



People in Singapore are more upbeat about their future than those in many developed countries, where there is less trust in institutions doing the right thing.

Black box shows similarities between Lion Air, Ethiopian Airlines crashes: Transport minister



One of the two black box recorders of the Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max which crashed minutes after taking off from Addis Ababa airport on March 10, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



The findings will be subject to further investigation and a preliminary report will be released within 30 days.

Singapore remains unaffected by Pasir Gudang's chemical spill, authorities say



People resting and cycling at Punggol Point, across the Johor Strait from Pasir Gudang, on March 15, 2019. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



A portable stand-off chemical gas detector deployed by the SCDF at Punggol has not detected any signs of harmful substances.

Courts studying ways to improve compliance with post-divorce child access



The Family Justice Courts (pictured) said it is considering what several other countries are doing to get parents to comply with access orders. PHOTO: ST FILE



These measures include compensation of time and expenses for the failure to provide access, ordering parents to perform community service, educating parents about access and the consequences of breaching access orders and the provision of a performance bond, security or pledge.

Indonesia election: Jokowi's running mate Ma'ruf holds his own in vice-presidential debate with Prabowo's Sandiaga



Indonesian President Joko Widodo's vice presidential candidate Ma'ruf Amin (L) walks with rival Prabowo Subianto's running mate Sandiaga Uno (R) during a debate among the No. 2 picks in Jakarta, Indonesia, 17 March 2019. Indonesia expects to hold its presidential elections in April 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Dr Ma'ruf, 76, did not fade into the background as he did in the first debate on Jan 17.

Politicians, public swiftly condemn Aussie senator Fraser Anning who punched 'egg boy' in the face



Queensland senator Fraser Anning getting egged while speaking to the media at a political meeting in Melbourne's south-east. PHOTO: TWITTER/ABCNEWS



Nearly 1.5 million people have signed a petition to have the senator removed from Parliament.

Strokes can strike those in their 30s and younger



Doctors in Singapore have observed a rise in the number of young stroke patients over the past decade. PHOTO: ST FILE



There were 148 stroke patients aged 30 to 39 who were admitted to public hospitals in 2016, up from 89 in 2007.

Trump slammed for 'silence' on white supremacist threat following New Zealand mosque massacre



US President Donald Trump depart after attending services at St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, DC, on March 17, 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney was forced to deny any affinity between the president's anti-immigration rhetoric and the accused Christchurch shooter's extremist views.

The (mostly) bad boys of BigBang



With the notable exception of Taeyang, members of K-pop band BigBang have been embroiled in scandals involving everything from drugs to car accidents. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/BIGBANG_OFFICIAL



Seungri is hardly the first BigBang member to make headlines for bad behaviour. Most of them have been embroiled in scandals involving everything from drugs to car accidents.

