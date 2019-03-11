Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, March 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, March 11.

Ethiopian Airlines flight crashes, killing 157; plane same model as jet in Lion Air crash



Flight ET 302 crashed near the town of Bishoftu, 62 kilometres south-east of Addis Ababa, the airline said, confirming the plane was a Boeing 737-800 Max. PHOTO: REUTERS



The pilot had alerted controllers “he had difficulties” and wanted to turn back, in circumstances similar to the Lion Air crash in which the pilot also requested he wanted to return back to the airport soon after take-off.

Rental flat residents at greater risk of poor health: Studies



Retiree Lau Eng Boon with community nurse Murni Nadhirah Abdul Rahim in his rental flat at York Hill. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Living in rental flats increases one's risk of being a frequently admitted hospital patient, which refers to having three or more inpatient admissions in a year, and is also linked to a higher mortality rate.

Singapore Catholic Church appoints non-cleric to head office dealing with sexual abuse allegations in wake of Cardinal Pell's conviction



Cardinal George Pell arriving at County Court in Melbourne, Australia, on Feb 27, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



The person is a former senior judge and will be assisted by a panel of experienced professionals such as lawyers and psychologists.

Shorter training and reservist stints, but national servicemen appreciate greater focus on safety



The latest batch of Singapore Armed Forces army recruits graduated on March 9, 2019, after completing a shorter 12km route march. Previously, recruits would undertake a 24km graduation march. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/THE SINGAPORE ARMY



The latest batch of Singapore Armed Forces army recruits, some who had enlisted in January, graduated on Saturday after completing a shorter 12km route march.

Boeing's 737 MAX back in spotlight after second fatal crash



Boeing employees are pictured in front of a 737 MAX 8 produced for Southwest Airlines, as Boeing celebrates the 10,000th 737 to come off the production line in March 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



The Max 8 is the latest version of the aircraft, which Boeing rolled out in 2017 as an update to the already redesigned 50-year-old 737.

Universities rolling out more computing courses amid growing job demand in IT sector



Results of the latest Graduate Employment Survey released in late February 2019 showed fresh graduates in the information technology sector posting the highest rates for full-time permanent jobs in 2018. PHOTO: ST FILE



The demand is fuelled by the rise of e-commerce platforms, and even non-tech sectors like healthcare or shipping.

Traffic police receiving more alerts from public about errant behaviour on the roads



Most of the public information came through the Singapore Police Force's online feedback portal. Some of the alerts included videos or photos. PHOTO: ST FILE



While more people are using dashcam videos to call out bad behaviour on the roads, this may not necessarily mean the problem is getting worse, said experts.

Jeans save German sailor who went overboard in New Zealand



Mr Arne Murke transformed his jeans into a life-saving buoyancy aide using a technique employed by Navy Seals. PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM FACEBOOK/LOWE CORPORATION RESCUE HELICOPTER SERVICE



He transformed his jeans into a life-saving buoyancy aide using a technique employed by Navy Seals.

Passenger alights from moving taxi on ECP after cabby blacks out; ComfortDelGro apologises



PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM YOUTUBE



When the driver regained consciousness, he realised that his passenger had disembarked, so he continued driving slowly to seek medical help.

Local musician, heartland busker Tong Yek Suan dies aged 48



Local musician Tong Yek Suan (second from left) of performing group The ETC died on March 10, 2019. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/96.3好FM



Tong, who had a medical condition which prevented her from standing for long periods, was hospitalised on Friday after she had fainted thrice in the day.

