Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, June 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, June 3.
Shangri-La Dialogue: Shifting economic dependencies could lead to parallel blocs, says Ng Eng Hen
Dr Ng said that to Singapore, inter-dependency is not only good economically, but also good for security.
Singapore students contract chikungunya fever on service learning trip to Thailand
Some students have recovered and returned home, but six are still warded in Bangkok.
Shangri-La Dialogue: Chinese Defence Minister Wei says China ready to fight US on trade but door open for talks
He said the most valuable lesson they have learned is that cooperation benefits the two sides while confrontation hurts both.
8,300 members of Merdeka Generation receive welcome folders at community events
They helped author a large part of the Singapore story, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said at an appreciation ceremony.
Shangri-La Dialogue: When China drew level with the US, but missed some opportunities
One opportunity Beijing has to match its words with deeds is to help the speedy conclusion of a quality Code of Conduct for the South China Sea, says ST associate editor Ravi Velloor.
No easy recourse for victims of car plate scams in Malaysia
The onus is on the victim to prove his car was not involved in the offence, said lawyers.
Old, frail... and a criminal: The rise in Singapore’s silver criminals
The number of senior citizens jailed has risen over the last six years, with the upward trend mirroring that in other countries,
Neymar denies raping woman in Paris luxury hotel, dad calls it extortion
Neymar refuted the "attempted extortion" by showing a long series of racy WhatsApp messages with the woman, including topless photographs of her in bed.
Burnout likely a common problem in Singapore, say doctors and HR firms
Singapore is an extremely competitive and materialistic society, so people hold their jobs and titles in high esteem, explained one psychiatrist.
What to expect at Apple's WWDC 2019: Dark Mode in iOS, app porting for Macs and new Mac Pro
The WWDC keynote announcements will set the software roadmap for Apple's present and future products in the year ahead. There might be hardware announcements too.