Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, June 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, June 3.

Shangri-La Dialogue: Shifting economic dependencies could lead to parallel blocs, says Ng Eng Hen



Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen giving a sit-down group interview after the 2nd Ministerial Roundtable, during IISS Shangri-La Dialogue 2019 at Shangri-La Hotel on June 2, 2019. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Dr Ng said that to Singapore, inter-dependency is not only good economically, but also good for security.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore students contract chikungunya fever on service learning trip to Thailand



The affected individuals were diagnosed with chikungunya fever at Bangkok Christian Hospital. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GOOGLE MAPS



Some students have recovered and returned home, but six are still warded in Bangkok.

READ MORE HERE

Shangri-La Dialogue: Chinese Defence Minister Wei says China ready to fight US on trade but door open for talks



China's Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe speaking at the Fourth Plenary Session: China and International Security Cooperation during the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue 2019 at Shangri-La Hotel on June 2, 2019. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



He said the most valuable lesson they have learned is that cooperation benefits the two sides while confrontation hurts both.

READ MORE HERE

8,300 members of Merdeka Generation receive welcome folders at community events



PM Lee Hsien Loong, who is himself part of the Merdeka Generation, receiving his welcome folder from Madam Noelene De Foe, 66, who chairs the Teck Ghee Community Club Management Committee. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



They helped author a large part of the Singapore story, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said at an appreciation ceremony.

READ MORE HERE

Shangri-La Dialogue: When China drew level with the US, but missed some opportunities



The 18th Shangri-La summit, which concluded on June 2, was held under the overhang of a geopolitical situation that seems to be getting more clouded by the day, writes ST associate editor Ravi Velloor. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



One opportunity Beijing has to match its words with deeds is to help the speedy conclusion of a quality Code of Conduct for the South China Sea, says ST associate editor Ravi Velloor.

READ MORE HERE

No easy recourse for victims of car plate scams in Malaysia



Mr Chng Pia Kim (above), who drives a Toyota Previa, says his licence plate number was used by another car, a Toyota Estima, travelling in Malaysia. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



The onus is on the victim to prove his car was not involved in the offence, said lawyers.

READ MORE HERE

Old, frail... and a criminal: The rise in Singapore’s silver criminals



Observers noticed that over the last six years, the number of criminals aged 60 and older has climbed. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



The number of senior citizens jailed has risen over the last six years, with the upward trend mirroring that in other countries,

READ MORE HERE

Neymar denies raping woman in Paris luxury hotel, dad calls it extortion



Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar on Sunday (June 2), denied raping a woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her at the Paris Sofitel Hotel (right), with his father claiming he is a victim of blackmail. PHOTOS: AFP



Neymar refuted the "attempted extortion" by showing a long series of racy WhatsApp messages with the woman, including topless photographs of her in bed.

READ MORE HERE

Burnout likely a common problem in Singapore, say doctors and HR firms



The World Health Organisation has now defined burnout as "a syndrome conceptualised as resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed". PHOTO: REUTERS



Singapore is an extremely competitive and materialistic society, so people hold their jobs and titles in high esteem, explained one psychiatrist.

READ MORE HERE

What to expect at Apple's WWDC 2019: Dark Mode in iOS, app porting for Macs and new Mac Pro



The San Jose McEnery Convention Centre's facade has been decorated with Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) motifs. WWDC 2019 will kick off on Monday (June 3, United States time) with a keynote address here. ST PHOTO: TREVOR TAN



The WWDC keynote announcements will set the software roadmap for Apple's present and future products in the year ahead. There might be hardware announcements too.

READ MORE HERE