Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, June 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, June 24.

Asean issues collective vision for Indo-Pacific as it attempts to reclaim geopolitical narrative

The non-binding statement foregrounds an inclusive and "rules-based framework".

READ MORE HERE

PMDs going cheap as new safety norm deadline nears

Users who have PMDs that do not comply with the UL2272 standard can continue to ride them until the end of next year. From 2021, it will be illegal to use non-compliant devices in public areas.

READ MORE HERE

What comes after Asean's Indo-Pacific vision is more crucial, say analysts

China's increasingly tense face-off with the United States risks sidelining Asean, which must reclaim its voice.

READ MORE HERE

Second chance at life: Singaporean finds liver donor after son posts appeal on social media

Within days of the appeal, a 36-year-old stranger, Mr Lin Hanwei, offered Mr Eddie Tan a new lease of life.

READ MORE HERE

Death toll from acute encephalitis in east Indian town rises to 129 children

Medical and government officials are facing mounting criticism for struggling to contain the crisis in a town of nearly 350,000 people in the eastern Indian state of Bihar.

READ MORE HERE

Dengue surge: Over 370k inspections, 900 households fined between January and May, says NEA

Mosquito breeding habitats were found in 6,500 cases, the NEA said.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong rights group urges silent march ahead of G-20 meet

The Civil Human Rights Front, which was behind two massive rallies earlier this month, said the march will start in the heart of the business district and pass the consulates of each of the G-20 member nations.

READ MORE HERE

GovTech team makes filling online govt forms a breeze

The latest version of FormSG - the 56th since it was launched in September 2017 - features end-to-end encryption and was used for the first time to handle the high volume of applications for this year's NDP tickets.

READ MORE HERE

Millennials rate emotional skills as most important for future of work

Many young workers seem to feel that getting along with their colleagues will be more important than being able to code a website.

READ MORE HERE

Tanglin Halt bids farewell to people's doctor

At least 60 of Dr Chan Khye Meng's patients past and present gathered at Meng's Clinic to celebrate his 55-year career and to bid farewell to a beloved member of the Tanglin Halt community.

READ MORE HERE