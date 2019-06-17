Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, June 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, June 17.

Shift to new ERP system starts next year with free in-vehicle unit swop



In preparation for the roll-out of the next generation of the Electric Road Pricing system, existing in-vehicle units will be replaced from next year. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



The in-vehicle units will be replaced with larger on-board units that show more information, such as charges a motorist will incur for a particular journey.

Work-life harmony a key issue for young couples: Heng Swee Keat



Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat (centre) and his wife (right) speak to families at the opening ceremony of Dad’s Day Out 2019 at the OCBC Square of the Singapore Sports Hub. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



The Government will soon be launching a series of dialogues to help find solutions for young parents who face these problems today.

No bell curve grading in national exams, most universities



ST ILLUSTRATION : MANNY FRANCISCO



NUS and NTU still moderate grades in some modules to differentiate students' performance.

Hong Kong braces for Monday strikes following record extradition Bill protest turnout



A protester holds a placard depicting Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam during a demonstration demanding Hong Kong's leaders to step down and withdraw the extradition Bill. PHOTO: REUTERS



The Bill's tabling was indefinitely postponed on Saturday but many fear it could be reintroduced after public pressure has eased.

Malaysia gay sex video: Azmin asks how mobile numbers of PKR leaders were leaked



Malaysian Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali said Parti Keadilan Rakyat needed to find out who had access to all the phone numbers that the gay sex video was leaked to. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The video clips first spread in new WhatsApp groups created by anonymous senders. Many journalists and PKR members were included in the groups.

Hong Kong protests on extradition Bill may have been the last thing Beijing wanted to see



A protester outside the Legislative Council Complex in Hong Kong on June 15, 2019. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



There is an almost paranoid worry among China's top leadership that popular resistance could take root on the mainland, according to observers, says ST China correspondent Danson Cheong.

US-China trade war starts to bite in Singapore



Observers say Singapore has been caught in the cross hairs of the trade war, with some exports affected. Factories which make products for Chinese firms that would eventually be shipped to the US are especially hit. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Factories in Singapore are seeing reduced activity amid slowing orders. Some firms are also freezing hiring.

Woman injures hand after tripping on Canopy Park walking net at Jewel Changi Airport



Members of the media at a preview of the Canopy Park at Jewel Changi Airport, which opened to the public on June 10, 2019. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The Canopy Park attractions have undergone numerous safety tests including certification of material used before they were certified safe for operations, said a Jewel spokesman.

Argentina is not ruling out a cyberattack after five countries hit by 'unprecedented' power blackout



People check for their voting desk in governor elections during a power outage in Rosario, Argentina. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Argentina is investigating the incident, which began with an as yet unexplained fault in its power grid that led to outages in Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil, Chile and Paraguay.

Ban on key source of trans fat: Choose your fats wisely with healthier options



Products that are likely to contain artificial trans fats include frozen ready-to-eat meals, cakes and pastries, beverage creamers and three-in-one drink mixes, chocolate spreads and peanut butter. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



With the ban taking effect in June 2021, consumers can look forward to wider usage of healthier options, such as olive oil, soya bean oil and canola oil.

