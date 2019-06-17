Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, June 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, June 17.
Shift to new ERP system starts next year with free in-vehicle unit swop
The in-vehicle units will be replaced with larger on-board units that show more information, such as charges a motorist will incur for a particular journey.
Work-life harmony a key issue for young couples: Heng Swee Keat
The Government will soon be launching a series of dialogues to help find solutions for young parents who face these problems today.
No bell curve grading in national exams, most universities
NUS and NTU still moderate grades in some modules to differentiate students' performance.
Hong Kong braces for Monday strikes following record extradition Bill protest turnout
The Bill's tabling was indefinitely postponed on Saturday but many fear it could be reintroduced after public pressure has eased.
Malaysia gay sex video: Azmin asks how mobile numbers of PKR leaders were leaked
The video clips first spread in new WhatsApp groups created by anonymous senders. Many journalists and PKR members were included in the groups.
Hong Kong protests on extradition Bill may have been the last thing Beijing wanted to see
There is an almost paranoid worry among China's top leadership that popular resistance could take root on the mainland, according to observers, says ST China correspondent Danson Cheong.
US-China trade war starts to bite in Singapore
Factories in Singapore are seeing reduced activity amid slowing orders. Some firms are also freezing hiring.
Woman injures hand after tripping on Canopy Park walking net at Jewel Changi Airport
The Canopy Park attractions have undergone numerous safety tests including certification of material used before they were certified safe for operations, said a Jewel spokesman.
Argentina is not ruling out a cyberattack after five countries hit by 'unprecedented' power blackout
Argentina is investigating the incident, which began with an as yet unexplained fault in its power grid that led to outages in Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil, Chile and Paraguay.
Ban on key source of trans fat: Choose your fats wisely with healthier options
With the ban taking effect in June 2021, consumers can look forward to wider usage of healthier options, such as olive oil, soya bean oil and canola oil.