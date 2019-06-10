Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, June 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, June 10.
Violence breaks out as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters who want extradition Bill scrapped
This comes after massive crowds marched against plans to allow extraditions to China.
SMRT trials metal barriers to get PMD users to dismount within Woodlands MRT station
The move aims to deter cyclists and e-scooter riders from barrelling through the station.
G-20 finance chiefs warn of trade, geopolitical threats to growth
But they dropped calls to end the US-China trade war from their communique after heated negotiations.
High profit, low wages fuel illegal sales of marine gas oil
Some tugboat crew sell fuel to foreign-registered vessels, then doctor logbooks to try to hide their tracks. However, such crimes are not easy to detect, said companies.
PM Lee Hsien Loong on leave for a week; Heng Swee Keat will be acting PM
This marks Mr Heng's first stint as acting head of government, since he was promoted to deputy prime minister on May 1.
HSA warns Singapore-based Riway to stop making false health claims
Marketing materials promote a health supplement by the firm as a form of live cell therapy, in which stem cells are used to treat diseases, simply through consuming pills.
Local firm teams up with Chinese tech giants to roll out driverless vehicles
Asia Mobility Industries inked deals with three companies, including Baidu, to deploy self-driving buses, taxis and develop mapping technology.
To funeral undertaker Roland Tay, helping the poor is a serious undertaking
Mr Tay said he would continue offering free services to the needy, after getting to keep his casket business premises following a divorce.
Firm fined $4,000 by PDPC for leak of more than 400 national servicemen's data
The data comprised the log-in identifications, e-mail addresses, delivery addresses and mobile phone numbers of men from the SAF and Home Team.
Tennis: History man Rafael Nadal sweeps to 12th French Open and 18th Grand Slam title
The 33-year-old Spaniard becomes the first player, man or woman, to win the same Slam 12 times.