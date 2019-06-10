Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, June 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, June 10.

Violence breaks out as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters who want extradition Bill scrapped



Riot police detains a demonstrator during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, on June 10, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



This comes after massive crowds marched against plans to allow extraditions to China.

SMRT trials metal barriers to get PMD users to dismount within Woodlands MRT station



Metal barriers at Woodlands MRT station that have been put up in a bid to get users of PMDs to dismount while crossing the station concourse. ST PHOTO: TOH TING WEI



The move aims to deter cyclists and e-scooter riders from barrelling through the station.

G-20 finance chiefs warn of trade, geopolitical threats to growth



Participants gather prior to the G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Fukuoka, Japan, on June 8, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



But they dropped calls to end the US-China trade war from their communique after heated negotiations.

High profit, low wages fuel illegal sales of marine gas oil



Out at sea unsupervised, a tugboat crew can overwrite a vessel’s operation duration in the logbook to increase the oil consumption per day, making up for the shortfall in fuel after the illegal sale. ST PHOTO: FABIAN KOH



Some tugboat crew sell fuel to foreign-registered vessels, then doctor logbooks to try to hide their tracks. However, such crimes are not easy to detect, said companies.

PM Lee Hsien Loong on leave for a week; Heng Swee Keat will be acting PM



PM Lee Hsien Loong will be taking a week's leave, and DPM Heng Swee Keat will be taking over as acting prime minister. PHOTO: ST FILE



This marks Mr Heng's first stint as acting head of government, since he was promoted to deputy prime minister on May 1.

HSA warns Singapore-based Riway to stop making false health claims



During a presentation, sellers at Riway Singapore shared stories about customers affected by various illnesses, such as cancer, eczema and stroke, but who they claimed had seen improvement in their medical conditions after taking its flagship product, Purtier Placenta. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Marketing materials promote a health supplement by the firm as a form of live cell therapy, in which stem cells are used to treat diseases, simply through consuming pills.

Local firm teams up with Chinese tech giants to roll out driverless vehicles



People try out Geely's new electric vehicle Geometry A during the Shanghai auto show on April 16, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



Asia Mobility Industries inked deals with three companies, including Baidu, to deploy self-driving buses, taxis and develop mapping technology.

To funeral undertaker Roland Tay, helping the poor is a serious undertaking



Mr Roland Tay's (above) Direct Funeral Services is run out of two Lavender Street shophouses. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



Mr Tay said he would continue offering free services to the needy, after getting to keep his casket business premises following a divorce.

Firm fined $4,000 by PDPC for leak of more than 400 national servicemen's data



The Personal Data Protection Commission fined Option Gift $4,000 after the firm accidentally leaked the details of 427 national servicemen. PHOTO: ST FILE



The data comprised the log-in identifications, e-mail addresses, delivery addresses and mobile phone numbers of men from the SAF and Home Team.

Tennis: History man Rafael Nadal sweeps to 12th French Open and 18th Grand Slam title



Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after his final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem. PHOTO: REUTERS



The 33-year-old Spaniard becomes the first player, man or woman, to win the same Slam 12 times.

