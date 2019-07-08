Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, July 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, July 8.

Future cohorts of seniors will have more resources to retire on



About four in five of the elderly relied on adult children as their income source as of 2011, a dependence that may be increasingly unsustainable given demographic trends. PHOTO: ST FILE



Improvements in education and incomes will make this possible despite the ageing population and smaller family sizes, said the Government.

Anti-extradition protesters face off with police in Hong Kong after earlier march ends peacefully



Anti-extradition bill protesters stand with umbrellas in front of the police after taking part in a march in Hong Kong, on July 7, 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The protesters, who tried to protect themselves with umbrellas, were eventually pushed back. Multiple protesters were reportedly detained after the fracas.

Race to be operator with fastest mobile wallet



A patron using SGQR to pay at a food stall. McKinsey consultants said in May that seven in 10 Singaporeans use a digital wallet and transaction volumes are growing daily. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



Firms have rolled out measures to save time and ensure retailers are able to process payments.

Strong quake strikes off eastern Indonesia, tsunami alert lifted



An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck in the Molucca Sea between Sulawesi and Maluku, triggering tsunami warnings, on July 7, 2019. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM USGS



The surface of sea water did not rise significantly after the 7.0-magnitude quake, said an official.

Indonesia's famed disaster spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho dies of cancer



Dr Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (centre) died early on July 7 at a hospital in Guangzhou, China, where he was undergoing treatment for cancer, which had spread to his bones and several vital organs. He is survived by his wife and two children. PHOTO: BNPB_INDONESIA / INSTAGRAM



When Mount Agung erupted and brought Bali to a standstill, Dr Sutopo was hooked up to an intravenous line, breathing through one lung and issuing press releases to journalists.

120,000 Merdeka Generation folders already sent out: Amy Khor



About 350 Merdeka Generation women volunteers at a celebration organised by the People's Association Women's Integration Network Council on July 7, 2019. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



The Senior Minister of State for Health said efforts are on track to have more than 400,000 folders sent out by the end of this month.

Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry in Hong Kong hits out at ex-governor Chris Patten's remarks



The official reminded former British governor of Hong Kong Chris Patten that Hong Kong had no democracy at all during 159 years of colonial rule by the British. PHOTO: REUTERS



The official said Mr Patten could not deny the fact that Hong Kong people are now enjoying democratic rights and freedoms that were not available in the colonial period.

SingPost studying QR code stamps to make all mail trackable



The QR code stamps are part of big plans by SingPost to overhaul the entire postal system, which has come under strain as letters are replaced by larger e-commerce items. PHOTO: ST FILE



Lost mail may one day be a thing of the past, if SingPost's ambitious plan to track all postal items here comes to fruition.

Women's World Cup final: Megan Rapinoe's penalty leads USA to 2-0 win over Dutch rivals



United States' forward Megan Rapinoe celebrate scoring from the penalty spot during the France 2019 Women’s World Cup football final match between USA and the Netherlands, on July 7, 2019, at the Lyon Stadium in Lyon, central-eastern France. PHOTO: AFP



The 34-year-old co-captain also added the Golden Boot to her many other accolades.

Cooking delicacies for royalty and all of Singapore's presidents



The boss Mr Wong Shang Hoon, 78, served the longest and was closest to was founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, whose mother taught him to make Peranakan dishes. ST PHOTO: JAMIE KOH



Since the time of Singapore's first president Yusof Ishak, Mr Wong Shang Hoon has been a chef at the Istana.

