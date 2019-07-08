Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, July 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, July 8.
Future cohorts of seniors will have more resources to retire on
Improvements in education and incomes will make this possible despite the ageing population and smaller family sizes, said the Government.
Anti-extradition protesters face off with police in Hong Kong after earlier march ends peacefully
The protesters, who tried to protect themselves with umbrellas, were eventually pushed back. Multiple protesters were reportedly detained after the fracas.
Race to be operator with fastest mobile wallet
Firms have rolled out measures to save time and ensure retailers are able to process payments.
Strong quake strikes off eastern Indonesia, tsunami alert lifted
The surface of sea water did not rise significantly after the 7.0-magnitude quake, said an official.
Indonesia's famed disaster spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho dies of cancer
When Mount Agung erupted and brought Bali to a standstill, Dr Sutopo was hooked up to an intravenous line, breathing through one lung and issuing press releases to journalists.
120,000 Merdeka Generation folders already sent out: Amy Khor
The Senior Minister of State for Health said efforts are on track to have more than 400,000 folders sent out by the end of this month.
Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry in Hong Kong hits out at ex-governor Chris Patten's remarks
The official said Mr Patten could not deny the fact that Hong Kong people are now enjoying democratic rights and freedoms that were not available in the colonial period.
SingPost studying QR code stamps to make all mail trackable
Lost mail may one day be a thing of the past, if SingPost's ambitious plan to track all postal items here comes to fruition.
Women's World Cup final: Megan Rapinoe's penalty leads USA to 2-0 win over Dutch rivals
The 34-year-old co-captain also added the Golden Boot to her many other accolades.
Cooking delicacies for royalty and all of Singapore's presidents
Since the time of Singapore's first president Yusof Ishak, Mr Wong Shang Hoon has been a chef at the Istana.