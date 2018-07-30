Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, July 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, July 30.

Number of suicides committed by elderly hits record high as Singapore population ages

Some 129 people aged 60 and over committed suicide in 2017, despite the total number of suicides declining to 361 in the same year.

READ MORE HERE

At least 14 killed after magnitude-6.4 earthquake hits Indonesia's Lombok

More than 160 people were injured and thousands of houses damaged when the powerful earthquake struck the popular tourist island on Sunday.

READ MORE HERE

Work group set up to review retirement age, CPF contributions of older workers to meet this week

With Singaporeans living longer and standards of living improving, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo there is a need to relook the issue of whether they have enough to retire on.

READ MORE HERE

Tan Cheng Bock yet to decide on role in opposition coalition, says has small window to effect political change

On plans for a proposed coalition he has been invited to lead, the 78-year-old former PAP MP said: "I think I must help but in what capacity, I have not decided."

READ MORE HERE

Five kampung homes in Pulau Ubin to be restored

The authorities are engaging the community on the design and scope of the works, amid renewed effort to look at the restoration of the island's forgotten and neglected kampung houses.

READ MORE HERE

Singles and small families occupy public rental flats: HDB data

With 50,000 rental flats islandwide, recent HDB figures have provided a rare snapshot of the demographics of people who live in this segment of Singapore's public housing.

READ MORE HERE

Founder of Singapore Cancer Registry K. Shanmugaratnam dies aged 97

Dubbed Singapore's "Father of Pathology", Professor Shanmugaratnam - who died on Saturday - was dedicated to his profession and the pursuit of excellence.

READ MORE HERE

Hun Sen's Cambodian People's Party heads for election victory amid high voter turnout

While preliminary results of the election are not expected until next month, the ruling party is widely expected to retain its grip on power.

READ MORE HERE

Ministers from Asean, regional partners in Singapore this week for annual meetings

The meetings will take stock of regional integration and a host of issues, from preparing and responding to disasters to staying committed to free trade amid rising protectionism.

READ MORE HERE

Interactive NDP challenge: Can you spot all 53 Singapore items?

Can you spot the Merlions, Red Lions, fireworks and more? Find all 53 items by July 31, 1pm, and stand a chance to win NDP preview tickets (Aug 4) and fun packs.

READ MORE HERE