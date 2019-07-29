Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, July 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, July 29.
Tear gas, rubber bullets fired as Hong Kong police and protesters clash near Beijing's Liaison Office
It marked the eighth consecutive week of massive demonstrations in Hong Kong.
EU to strip five countries, including Singapore, of some market access rights, FT says
This will be the first time that the access rights have been withdrawn, though temporary permissions for Switzerland were allowed to lapse earlier.
Adult vaccine subsidies, help for disadvantaged groups among measures proposed by HealthySG Taskforce
Population surveys have shown that those in disadvantaged groups generally smoke more, have higher body mass index, exercise less and eat more unhealthily.
New PSLE scoring system part of significant reform to education system: Ong Ye Kung
Mr Ong was responding to public feedback over changes announced on Thursday to the PSLE scoring system.
Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in war of words with Najib Razak over sex scandals
In a tweet, Mr Najib said: "In 1998. This was a moral issue, not political issue. In 2019. This is a political issue, not moral issue."
Electric bike fire at Boon Lay void deck put out by residents; second blaze in block in two weeks
The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it responded to the fire at about 12.05pm on Saturday.
Trump rejects charges of racism after accusations of 'hate agenda'
"There is nothing wrong with bringing out the very obvious fact that Congressman Elijah Cummings has done a very poor job for his district and the City of Baltimore," Mr Trump said, without providing evidence to support his claim.
How often should you see your dentist?
MOH encourages patients to discuss the recommended frequency of dental check-ups with their dentists, as regular dental check-ups allow early detection of dental problems.
Catholic pre-schools to be managed centrally
A new non-profit firm is being set up to take over the management of Catholic pre-schools from various parishes.
Bernal claims Colombia’s first Tour de France title
The 22-year-old Egan Bernal, the youngest rider to win the race in 110 years, gave Team Ineos – formerly Team Sky – their seventh title in the last eight editions.