Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, July 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, July 29.

Tear gas, rubber bullets fired as Hong Kong police and protesters clash near Beijing's Liaison Office



Protesters push a trolley with burning cardboard towards the police in Sheung Wan on July 28, 2019. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



It marked the eighth consecutive week of massive demonstrations in Hong Kong.

EU to strip five countries, including Singapore, of some market access rights, FT says



The EU's decision would withdraw some market access rights of the country, removing a status that makes it possible for European banks to rely on the ratings. PHOTO: REUTERS



This will be the first time that the access rights have been withdrawn, though temporary permissions for Switzerland were allowed to lapse earlier.

Adult vaccine subsidies, help for disadvantaged groups among measures proposed by HealthySG Taskforce



Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health Amrin Amin, who chairs the the HealthySG Taskforce, at Kok Fah Technology Farm, where the Taskforce's recommendations were announced. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY



Population surveys have shown that those in disadvantaged groups generally smoke more, have higher body mass index, exercise less and eat more unhealthily.

New PSLE scoring system part of significant reform to education system: Ong Ye Kung



Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said the upcoming changes to the Primary School Leaving Examination scoring system must be seen in light of significant reform to the education system. ST PHOTO: ZHAKI ABDULLAH



Mr Ong was responding to public feedback over changes announced on Thursday to the PSLE scoring system.

Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in war of words with Najib Razak over sex scandals



Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has rubbished claims of contrasting treatments in two sex scandals by his ex-protege Najib Razak. PHOTOS: AFP, DPA



In a tweet, Mr Najib said: "In 1998. This was a moral issue, not political issue. In 2019. This is a political issue, not moral issue."

Electric bike fire at Boon Lay void deck put out by residents; second blaze in block in two weeks



The fire was put out by residents who threw buckets of water to control the flames. PHOTOS: PATRICK TAY/FACEBOOK, GARNELL GLENN BERNARD/FACEBOOK



The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it responded to the fire at about 12.05pm on Saturday.

Trump rejects charges of racism after accusations of 'hate agenda'



US President Donald Trump had taken aim at Democratic Representative Elijah Cummings, a high-profile critic of his administration whose district covers much of the majority black city of Baltimore, Maryland. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



"There is nothing wrong with bringing out the very obvious fact that Congressman Elijah Cummings has done a very poor job for his district and the City of Baltimore," Mr Trump said, without providing evidence to support his claim.

How often should you see your dentist?



MOH encourages patients to discuss the recommended frequency of dental check-ups with their dentists, as regular dental check-ups allow early detection of dental problems. PHOTO: ST FILE



MOH encourages patients to discuss the recommended frequency of dental check-ups with their dentists, as regular dental check-ups allow early detection of dental problems.

Catholic pre-schools to be managed centrally



Children from Our Lady Star of the Sea Child Care Centre in Yishun at the outdoor playground last Tuesday. The school's enrolment has held steady at around 85 children in the past few years, but it used to have about 100 children a decade ago. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



A new non-profit firm is being set up to take over the management of Catholic pre-schools from various parishes.

Bernal claims Colombia’s first Tour de France title



Colombia's Egan Bernal (right) and cyclists ride down the Champs Elysees avenue next to the Arc de Triomphe during the 21st and last stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race between Rambouillet and Paris Champs-Elysees, in Paris, on July 28, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



The 22-year-old Egan Bernal, the youngest rider to win the race in 110 years, gave Team Ineos – formerly Team Sky – their seventh title in the last eight editions.

