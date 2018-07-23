Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, July 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, July 23.

Go-Jek hopes to have 'hundreds of employees' in Singapore, watching anti-competition ruling on Grab



Indonesian start-up Go-Jek said it would look at the outcome of the Grab-Uber merger issue before considering its entry strategy into Singapore. PHOTO: REUTERS



The Indonesian start-up has no firm date for its Singapore debut yet, but said it will launch a ride-hailing and logistics service here first.

Apple probing complaints of fraudulent iTunes charges; thousands of dollars deducted from bank accounts



Ms Chen Yi Ling, 25, who works in communications, told The Straits Times she had over $4,400 deducted in 27 transactions of $163.43 from her DBS account on July 11. PHOTOS: COURTESY OF CHEN YI LING



The exact number of iTunes users affected is unclear, although the problem appears to have hit customers of most major banks in Singapore.

SUTD still a draw after ending MIT partnership; student intake up 5%



Singapore University of Technology and Design president Chong Tow Chong said 76 per cent of freshmen this year chose to join SUTD despite having multiple university offers. PHOTO: ST FILE



There was some concern that the university would lose some of its lustre after ending its education agreement with MIT - which helped it develop a distinctive curriculum - last year.

Daughter of Alexandre Chao, who died fighting Sars, touched that dad is remembered as hero



Miss Beatrice Chao looking at pictures of her father Alexandre, who died from Sars while battling the disease with other doctors in 2003. PHOTO: AZIZ HUSSIN FOR THE STRAITS TIMES



Dr Chao, who had voluntarily cut short his leave in the US to join his colleagues in fighting Sars, succumbed to the virus in 2003. His daughter Beatrice was just three when she lost her father.

35-year-old scholarship holder now a Malaysian Cabinet minister



For new Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin, leaving a lucrative job for the uncertain Malaysian political arena was not an obvious move, but she did not want to have regrets over not doing anything to try to "make a difference". ST PHOTO: TRINNA LEONG



It has been a dizzy ride for new Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin, who once thought the only way she would get near politics would be to marry an MP.

No peace at Peace Mansion, say residents, as KTV girls working nearby move into complex



Residents of Peace Mansion are upset that new occupants, including girls who work in the next-door karaoke lounge, often make a ruckus at night. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



The problems started when the KTV lounges opened about a decade ago. But residents said conditions have worsened when employees moved into the residential units in recent years.

21-year-old man arrested for allegedly filming female student in SIM toilet



The police said they arrested the man after being alerted to a suspected case of insulting the modesty of a woman at SIM around 10.58am on July 21, 2018. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/LIYIN LEE



When confronted on why he was in the women's toilet, the man claimed to have entered by accident because he had a stomachache.

Japan heatwave kills over a dozen, 12,000 rushed to hospital



A digital thermometer showing the temperature going past 40 deg C, at the construction site for the new National Stadium in Tokyo on July 18, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



The scorching weather experienced in the first two weeks of July shows no sign of easing, as the temperature neared 40 deg C in many cities over the weekend.

Suicide attack at Kabul airport leaves 14 dead, 60 wounded



Afghan exiled voice president, Abdul Rashid Dustom (third from right) among his supporters as he arrives at the Hamid Karzai international airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, on July 22, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Senior government officials, political leaders and supporters were leaving the airport after gathering to welcome home Afghan Vice-President Abdul Rashid Dostum from exile when the explosion occurred.

Durian and jackfruit curry puffs to be launched by Old Chang Kee



Old Chang Kee is introducing a new durian curry puff on July 27 for its Curry Day 2018. PHOTO: OLD CHANG KEE



Both curry puffs will be debuting at Old Chang Kee's Curry Day later this week. They will be offered at $4 for two pieces.

