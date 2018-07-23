Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, July 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, July 23.
Go-Jek hopes to have 'hundreds of employees' in Singapore, watching anti-competition ruling on Grab
The Indonesian start-up has no firm date for its Singapore debut yet, but said it will launch a ride-hailing and logistics service here first.
Apple probing complaints of fraudulent iTunes charges; thousands of dollars deducted from bank accounts
The exact number of iTunes users affected is unclear, although the problem appears to have hit customers of most major banks in Singapore.
SUTD still a draw after ending MIT partnership; student intake up 5%
There was some concern that the university would lose some of its lustre after ending its education agreement with MIT - which helped it develop a distinctive curriculum - last year.
Daughter of Alexandre Chao, who died fighting Sars, touched that dad is remembered as hero
Dr Chao, who had voluntarily cut short his leave in the US to join his colleagues in fighting Sars, succumbed to the virus in 2003. His daughter Beatrice was just three when she lost her father.
35-year-old scholarship holder now a Malaysian Cabinet minister
It has been a dizzy ride for new Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin, who once thought the only way she would get near politics would be to marry an MP.
No peace at Peace Mansion, say residents, as KTV girls working nearby move into complex
The problems started when the KTV lounges opened about a decade ago. But residents said conditions have worsened when employees moved into the residential units in recent years.
21-year-old man arrested for allegedly filming female student in SIM toilet
When confronted on why he was in the women's toilet, the man claimed to have entered by accident because he had a stomachache.
Japan heatwave kills over a dozen, 12,000 rushed to hospital
The scorching weather experienced in the first two weeks of July shows no sign of easing, as the temperature neared 40 deg C in many cities over the weekend.
Suicide attack at Kabul airport leaves 14 dead, 60 wounded
Senior government officials, political leaders and supporters were leaving the airport after gathering to welcome home Afghan Vice-President Abdul Rashid Dostum from exile when the explosion occurred.
Durian and jackfruit curry puffs to be launched by Old Chang Kee
Both curry puffs will be debuting at Old Chang Kee's Curry Day later this week. They will be offered at $4 for two pieces.