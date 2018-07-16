Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, July 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, July 16.

David Lee in Russia: France win second World Cup with thrilling 4-2 victory over brave Croatia



The French team celebrate winning the World Cup for the second time – a day after France marked its National Day and on the 20th anniversary of its maiden World Cup triumph. PHOTO: REUTERS



A fitting finale to an unpredictable World Cup played out in front of 78,011 fans inside Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium and more than a billion viewers globally.

READ MORE HERE

More ministers at constituency visits as Government plans discussion series to hear people's views



Education Minister Ong Ye Kung (third from right), National Development Minister Lawrence Wong (fourth from right) and Manpower Minister Josephine Teo (in pink) with Jurong GRC MP Ang Wei Neng (second from right), residents and kindergarten pupils at Jurong Central Sky Garden, on July 15, 2018. PHOTO: DIOS VINCOY JR FOR THE STRAITS TIMES



In coffeeshops, void decks and around neighbourhood shops, Singaporeans might soon start seeing more of the Cabinet ministers.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore's water supply will 'never be threatened': DPM Teo



DPM Teo Chee Hean speaking at the 14th Punggol North Racial and Religious Harmony Street Parade, on July 15, 2018. ST PHOTO: LEE JIA WEN



Speaking at a community event on Sunday, Deputy Minister Teo Chee Hean assured Singaporeans that the nation's water supply will remain secure.

READ MORE HERE

World Cup: Singapore comes to a standstill as thousands gather to watch France-Croatia final



World cups fans gather at Singapore Sports Hub to catch the finals between France and Croatia on July 15, 2018. ST PHOTO: ZHANG XUAN



Football fans gathered on the ground, in the air, at home and in a variety of public places for the culmination of the world's greatest football party.

READ MORE HERE

PREMIUM: NUS scores with bonus admission points; 9% more A-level applicants get first-choice course



NUS' initiative is in line with the Ministry of Education's move to expand aptitude-based admission into post-secondary institutions and universities. PHOTO: ST FILE



The university had announced its bold move to award 1.25 bonus points for an applicant's first choice just before the admission exercise began in March.

READ MORE HERE

PREMIUM: Significant drop in Clarke Quay public order incidents since liquor sales curbs



The number of public order offences in the Clarke Quay area, which includes disorderly behaviour, rioting and voluntarily causing hurt, fell after liquor licensing hours were curtailed. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Police figures show public order offences in the area, which include disorderly behaviour, rioting and voluntarily causing hurt, fell from 317 in 2013 to 111 in 2016.

READ MORE HERE

On eve of Russia summit, Trump calls European Union a trade foe of US



US President Donald Trump waves upon arrival at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport in Helsinki, on July 15, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



"I think the European Union is a foe, what they do to us in trade," said the US President, lumping in the EU with China and Russia as US economic adversaries.

READ MORE HERE

Thai boys rescued from cave mourn diver who died



Members of the Wild Boars football team posing with a picture of Thai navy diver Saman Gunan, who died during the rescue operation. PHOTO: AFP/MINISTRY OF HEALTH/CHIANG RAI PRACHANUKROH HOSPITAL



Former Navy Seal diver Saman Kunan died on July 6 while installing oxygen tanks along the twisting passageways of the cave.

READ MORE HERE

PREMIUM: Jumping with the Red Lions: A lion-hearted dive and a smile to show



The Straits Times photojournalist Mark Cheong (photo) putting nerves aside for a tandem jump with Red Lions First Warrant Officer (1WO) Dave Chong last Monday. PHOTO: MINDEF



ST photojournalist Mark Cheong takes the plunge in a tandem dive with one of the Singapore Army's Red Lions, who will jump from a record height of 3,800m at this year's National Day Parade.

READ MORE HERE

Some fans complain about alleged aggressive security at concert of K-pop boyband Wanna One



A torn ticket belonging to student Nur Aziemah, who alleged that she was dragged out of the Wanna One concert by her arm and had her ticket torn up by security personnel. PHOTO: NUR AZIEMAH



One fan allegedly had her hair pulled, while others claimed to have been pulled out of the concert hall by the arm for taking unauthorised photos or videos during the July 13 concert.

READ MORE HERE