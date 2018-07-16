Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, July 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, July 16.
David Lee in Russia: France win second World Cup with thrilling 4-2 victory over brave Croatia
A fitting finale to an unpredictable World Cup played out in front of 78,011 fans inside Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium and more than a billion viewers globally.
More ministers at constituency visits as Government plans discussion series to hear people's views
In coffeeshops, void decks and around neighbourhood shops, Singaporeans might soon start seeing more of the Cabinet ministers.
Singapore's water supply will 'never be threatened': DPM Teo
Speaking at a community event on Sunday, Deputy Minister Teo Chee Hean assured Singaporeans that the nation's water supply will remain secure.
World Cup: Singapore comes to a standstill as thousands gather to watch France-Croatia final
Football fans gathered on the ground, in the air, at home and in a variety of public places for the culmination of the world's greatest football party.
PREMIUM: NUS scores with bonus admission points; 9% more A-level applicants get first-choice course
The university had announced its bold move to award 1.25 bonus points for an applicant's first choice just before the admission exercise began in March.
PREMIUM: Significant drop in Clarke Quay public order incidents since liquor sales curbs
Police figures show public order offences in the area, which include disorderly behaviour, rioting and voluntarily causing hurt, fell from 317 in 2013 to 111 in 2016.
On eve of Russia summit, Trump calls European Union a trade foe of US
"I think the European Union is a foe, what they do to us in trade," said the US President, lumping in the EU with China and Russia as US economic adversaries.
Thai boys rescued from cave mourn diver who died
Former Navy Seal diver Saman Kunan died on July 6 while installing oxygen tanks along the twisting passageways of the cave.
PREMIUM: Jumping with the Red Lions: A lion-hearted dive and a smile to show
ST photojournalist Mark Cheong takes the plunge in a tandem dive with one of the Singapore Army's Red Lions, who will jump from a record height of 3,800m at this year's National Day Parade.
Some fans complain about alleged aggressive security at concert of K-pop boyband Wanna One
One fan allegedly had her hair pulled, while others claimed to have been pulled out of the concert hall by the arm for taking unauthorised photos or videos during the July 13 concert.