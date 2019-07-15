Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, July 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, July 15.

Hong Kong protests: Chaos spreads to Sha Tin mall after rally ends



Hong Kong police officers taking cover under their shields as people throw things down at them, on July 14, 2019. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Police officers were seen chasing after a protester, hitting him with batons and ripping his clothes off as they tried to pin him down before he managed to flee to safety with help from fellow protesters, who were trying to dodge pepper spray.

NUS medical school sees greater diversity in intake



The school admitted 280 out of some 2,000 applicants this year. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



In recent years, more polytechnic graduates and students from a wider range of junior colleges are being admitted.

Hooked on porn: More, including the young, getting addicted



Excessive viewing of porn is problematic, particularly for children, as it can affect their studies and self- esteem and leave them with an unrealistic view of sex and intimacy. PHOTO: ST FILE



One youth intervention organisation said the median ages of those with porn-related issues was between 13 and 15, with the youngest at just 10 years old.

Man dies after falling several floors in Ngee Ann City; police investigating unnatural death



An eyewitness said she saw a pool of blood outside the ActionCity store at the basement 2 level of the mall. PHOTOS: LIANHE ZAOBAO, HARDWAREZONE.COM.SG



An eyewitness saw the man walking from the corridor towards the railing but thought he was "seeing things wrongly" and realised the man had fallen only after hearing the sound of him landing on the basement.

President Joko Widodo delivers first speech after re-election, sets out vision for second term



Indonesian President Joko Widodo outlined steps to make the country a more "productive and competitive" nation amid rapid and unpredictable changes globally. PHOTO: REUTERS



His government will shift the focus from infrastructure development to building up the quality of human resources in the country.

Culture shift, more flexible work policies for fathers needed: Halimah



President Halimah Yacob said a culture shift in the workplace and society is needed to encourage more fathers to use their paternity leave. PHOTO: ST FILE



Singapore lags behind when it comes to new fathers taking paternity leave, with only about half choosing to do so, compared to 70 to 80 per cent in Nordic countries, said President Halimah.

oBike's owner buys 8,600 ofo bikes in $430,000 deal



OSS' purchase of the ofo bikes is the fourth deal in recent months where bikes in Singapore from the Chinese firm changed hands. PHOTO: ST FILE



oBike's owner will ship the two-wheelers over to Costa Rica, where it will offer them for sharing under a new wide-ranging mobile application.

SIA plane delayed after it strikes several birds while landing in Paris airport



Flight SQ336 struck a number of birds as it arrived at Charles de Gaulle Airport on July 11, 2019. PHOTOS: LIEW/FACEBOOK



Photos of the incident posted to Facebook show the wings and nose of the plane smeared with several patches of what appears to be blood.

Tennis: Djokovic beats Federer to win fifth Wimbledon title in longest ever final



Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy as he celebrates winning the final against Switzerland's Roger Federer. PHOTO: REUTERS



The 32-year-old withstood almost five hours of Federer brilliance, dredging his tank of mental and physical fortitude to prevail in the first Wimbledon singles final decided by a tiebreak.

Cricket: England win World Cup in Super Over drama to end 44-year wait



England's captain Eoin Morgan is sprayed with champagne as he lifts the World Cup trophy as England's players celebrate their win after the 2019 Cricket World Cup final between England and New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, on July 14, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



Chasing 242 for victory, Ben Stokes' scintillating 84 not out helped the hosts tie the see-saw contest, forcing the Super Over where more nail-biting excitement unfolded.

