Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, July 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, July 15.
Hong Kong protests: Chaos spreads to Sha Tin mall after rally ends
Police officers were seen chasing after a protester, hitting him with batons and ripping his clothes off as they tried to pin him down before he managed to flee to safety with help from fellow protesters, who were trying to dodge pepper spray.
NUS medical school sees greater diversity in intake
In recent years, more polytechnic graduates and students from a wider range of junior colleges are being admitted.
Hooked on porn: More, including the young, getting addicted
One youth intervention organisation said the median ages of those with porn-related issues was between 13 and 15, with the youngest at just 10 years old.
Man dies after falling several floors in Ngee Ann City; police investigating unnatural death
An eyewitness saw the man walking from the corridor towards the railing but thought he was "seeing things wrongly" and realised the man had fallen only after hearing the sound of him landing on the basement.
President Joko Widodo delivers first speech after re-election, sets out vision for second term
His government will shift the focus from infrastructure development to building up the quality of human resources in the country.
Culture shift, more flexible work policies for fathers needed: Halimah
Singapore lags behind when it comes to new fathers taking paternity leave, with only about half choosing to do so, compared to 70 to 80 per cent in Nordic countries, said President Halimah.
oBike's owner buys 8,600 ofo bikes in $430,000 deal
oBike's owner will ship the two-wheelers over to Costa Rica, where it will offer them for sharing under a new wide-ranging mobile application.
SIA plane delayed after it strikes several birds while landing in Paris airport
Photos of the incident posted to Facebook show the wings and nose of the plane smeared with several patches of what appears to be blood.
Tennis: Djokovic beats Federer to win fifth Wimbledon title in longest ever final
The 32-year-old withstood almost five hours of Federer brilliance, dredging his tank of mental and physical fortitude to prevail in the first Wimbledon singles final decided by a tiebreak.
Cricket: England win World Cup in Super Over drama to end 44-year wait
Chasing 242 for victory, Ben Stokes' scintillating 84 not out helped the hosts tie the see-saw contest, forcing the Super Over where more nail-biting excitement unfolded.