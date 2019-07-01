Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, July 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, July 1.

Trump makes history as first sitting US president to step into North Korea

“Stepping across that line was a great honour,” Mr Trump said. Through a translator, Mr Kim said: “It’s a very courageous and determined act."

State-of-the-art Safti City to open from 2023, features transport hub to boost military training realism for soldiers

The features in the new Safti City, expected to be the size of Bishan town, aim to provide varied, realistic and challenging scenarios for Singapore Armed Forces troops.

Renovations to expand Terminal 2 start later this year

The facelift includes the departure hall, which will have a new layout of check-in counters, and automated check-in kiosks and bag-drop machines.

A good sign that more soldiers are reporting near-misses and safety lapses, says Ng Eng Hen

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said that the incidents that have occurred were sometimes due to a lapse in attention or non-compliance with rules.

Check out ST graphic on NDP songs to win parade tickets

The Straits Times has created a special interactive graphic that traces the evolution of official NDP theme songs since 1984.

Trump's reality TV approach gives diplomacy a chance

It is unclear if the gulf between US and North Korean positions has narrowed, but the meeting has given stalled talks a kick-start, says ST US correspondent Charissa Yong.

Hong Kong protesters seize key roads on China handover anniversary

Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong took over key roads early Monday morning (July 1) of a mass planned pro-democracy rally on the anniversary of the city's handover to China.

People in Singapore reading more: NLB study

Higher reading rates were recorded in 2018, both in print and digital formats, according to the study. This is due in part to the popularity of e-books.

NGO crosses borders to get justice for maids

Legal aid group Justice Without Borders is helping exploited migrant workers seek civil claims after leaving Singapore.

At least 1 in 5 school-going kids here have eczema, cases could rise further: Doctors

An increase in severe atopic dermatitis cases seen by KKH is likely due to factors including environmental reasons such as heat and house dust mites, as well as stress.

