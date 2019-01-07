Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Jan 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Jan 7.

Sultan Muhammad V steps down as Malaysia's King



Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan has stepped down as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, with his resignation effective on Jan 6, 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Malaysia’s King has abdicated in an unprecedented move, ending weeks of speculation about his future after a recent meeting of the country’s nine monarchs.

Singapore supplies additional treated water to Malaysia at Johor's request



PUB said additional treated water was supplied between Jan 2 and 4, after production at Johor's water plants was disrupted. PHOTO: ST FILE



Singapore's water agency PUB has, at Johor's request, supplied additional treated water to Malaysia after production there was disrupted due to pollution.

Malaysian King's resignation averts crisis but could spark new tensions





Kelantan Sultan Muhammad V resigned as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 6, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



The appointment of a new king leaves open the prospect of tensions between Malaysia's sultans and PM Mahathir Mohamad's government, says ST Regional Correspondent Leslie Lopez.

5-year-old boy falls to his death after he was locked inside 8th floor Woodlands office





A five-year-old who was accidentally locked inside his parents' Woodlands Close office unit fell eight storeys to his death after attempting to escape from the window, on Jan 5, 2019. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



The boy is believed to have attempted to escape through a window after he had been left alone for around 10 minutes, said his parents.

Former Man United star Wayne Rooney arrested for being drunk and swearing: Reports





English soccer player Wayne Rooney in a booking photo provided on Jan 6, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



Rooney was arrested last month for being drunk and swearing in public and paid a $34 fine on Friday, according to multiple reports.

Vulnerable adults get greater protection now



PHOTO: ST ILLUSTRATION



Social workers who need a court order to assess the well-being of vulnerable adults despite uncooperative family members have had the process of doing so clarified.

Big developers' share prices take a beating



Private home prices had started to recover in the second quarter of 2017 but that honeymoon lasted only five quarters thanks to the bucket of cold water thrown over the sector in July. PHOTO: ST FILE



The cooling measures that hit the market last July have hammered share prices of big developers to the point where some are at "close-to-crisis valuations".

NTU team is reaching for the Moon to collect first Singapore snapshots of lunar landscape



NTU Satellite Research Centre team members (from left) Richard Bui, Lim Sir Yang, Lew Jia Min, Joshua Tay, Amy Wong and Benjamin Tan with the Aoba-Velox IV nanosatellite, which will be launched in Japan later this month. They are learning from and improving on each successive satellite launched. PHOTO: NANYANG TECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY



The team has plans to build and fly a small satellite that will circle the moon, collecting the first Singapore snapshots of the lunar landscape.

Flight of the butterfly: Kite maker's miniature creations a showcase of aerodynamics





Mr Carlos Ong flying one of his aerial creations next to a neighbourhood community garden in Jurong West last November. His aim is to create a kite that is 10 times lighter and smaller than the ones he now makes. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Mr Carlos Ong not only flies kites but also makes them - tiny ones that are not just decorative ornaments, but also aerodynamic wonders that can be flown.

What's behind the high rate of childhood myopia?





According to a study by the Singapore Eye Research Institute, childhood myopia is largely attributed to frequent near-work activities done with handheld devices such as iPads. PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO



The reason it is not because children in Singapore read a lot in dim lighting or sit too close to the TV while watching programmes, said eye experts.

