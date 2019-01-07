Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Jan 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Jan 7.
Sultan Muhammad V steps down as Malaysia's King
Malaysia’s King has abdicated in an unprecedented move, ending weeks of speculation about his future after a recent meeting of the country’s nine monarchs.
Singapore supplies additional treated water to Malaysia at Johor's request
Singapore's water agency PUB has, at Johor's request, supplied additional treated water to Malaysia after production there was disrupted due to pollution.
Malaysian King's resignation averts crisis but could spark new tensions
The appointment of a new king leaves open the prospect of tensions between Malaysia's sultans and PM Mahathir Mohamad's government, says ST Regional Correspondent Leslie Lopez.
5-year-old boy falls to his death after he was locked inside 8th floor Woodlands office
The boy is believed to have attempted to escape through a window after he had been left alone for around 10 minutes, said his parents.
Former Man United star Wayne Rooney arrested for being drunk and swearing: Reports
Rooney was arrested last month for being drunk and swearing in public and paid a $34 fine on Friday, according to multiple reports.
Vulnerable adults get greater protection now
Social workers who need a court order to assess the well-being of vulnerable adults despite uncooperative family members have had the process of doing so clarified.
Big developers' share prices take a beating
The cooling measures that hit the market last July have hammered share prices of big developers to the point where some are at "close-to-crisis valuations".
NTU team is reaching for the Moon to collect first Singapore snapshots of lunar landscape
The team has plans to build and fly a small satellite that will circle the moon, collecting the first Singapore snapshots of the lunar landscape.
Flight of the butterfly: Kite maker's miniature creations a showcase of aerodynamics
Mr Carlos Ong not only flies kites but also makes them - tiny ones that are not just decorative ornaments, but also aerodynamic wonders that can be flown.
What's behind the high rate of childhood myopia?
The reason it is not because children in Singapore read a lot in dim lighting or sit too close to the TV while watching programmes, said eye experts.