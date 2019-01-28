Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Jan 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Jan 28.
Aloysius Pang's last words to mother: 'Mum, don’t cry, otherwise I will cry too'
As Mr Pang lay in his hospital bed in New Zealand, suffering from injuries that would ultimately prove fatal, his thoughts were still primarily about the welfare of his mother.
Record passenger haul for Changi Airport in 2018 but global uncertainties loom
Changi Airport, the world's sixth busiest for international traffic, had another record haul last year, with total passenger traffic believed to have exceeded 65 million.
Family, friends bid farewell as Aloysius Pang accorded military funeral
Mr Pang received an emotional final send-off on Sunday, with the hundreds who turned up reflecting the way the 28-year-old's story captured the hearts and minds of a nation.
2019 World Economic Forum: 3 key takeaways from Davos
Concern over China's rising influence, curbing the negative effects of AI, and the resolve of the world's elite to help others are among the noteworthy issues at the annual forum.
Who should teach kids to read: Teachers or parents?
A Facebook post by an educator has sparked a debate on whose responsibility it is to teach pupils to read.
295 passengers affected after Scoot flight from Melbourne to Singapore cancelled due to technical issues
Scoot said that the plane had to be grounded in Melbourne Airport for rectification works due to a technical issue.
China's home-made slow-motion crisis
Last week, China announced that its economic growth fell to 6.6 per cent, its lowest in 28 years. ST Associate Editor Vikram Khanna looks at what this means for Asia and the world.
At least 20 killed as twin bombing hits southern Philippine church
The attack came a week after more than 1.5 million Muslims overwhelmingly approved a more powerful autonomous region in the Philippines’ south.
House Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin speaking through pictures for charity
Mr Tan is raising funds for 13 charities through a photo exhibition to mark Singapore's bicentennial year.
Food allergies are not to be sniffed at
Some food allergies, though rare, can have severe consequences for people suffering from them.