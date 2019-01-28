Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Jan 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Jan 28.

Aloysius Pang's last words to mother: 'Mum, don’t cry, otherwise I will cry too'



Actor Aloysius Pang's mother with other family members at his wake in MacPherson Lane. Mr Jefferson Pang, the actor's eldest brother, said in his eulogy that their mother doted on Aloysius a lot because he was the youngest. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



As Mr Pang lay in his hospital bed in New Zealand, suffering from injuries that would ultimately prove fatal, his thoughts were still primarily about the welfare of his mother.

READ MORE HERE

Record passenger haul for Changi Airport in 2018 but global uncertainties loom



In 2018, January to November traffic hit 59.5 million, Changi Airport Group (CAG) reported last month, with the annual numbers expected soon. PHOTO: ST FILE



Changi Airport, the world's sixth busiest for international traffic, had another record haul last year, with total passenger traffic believed to have exceeded 65 million.

READ MORE HERE

Family, friends bid farewell as Aloysius Pang accorded military funeral



SAF personnel carrying the coffin of Aloysius Pang into Mandai Crematorium, on Jan 27, 2019. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



Mr Pang received an emotional final send-off on Sunday, with the hundreds who turned up reflecting the way the 28-year-old's story captured the hearts and minds of a nation.

READ MORE HERE

2019 World Economic Forum: 3 key takeaways from Davos



ST executive editor Sumiko Tan (centre) taking part in the "A Day in the Life of a Refugee" project at the World Economic Forum in Davos. PHOTO: DAVID MCINTYRE/CROSSROADS FOUNDATION LTD



Concern over China's rising influence, curbing the negative effects of AI, and the resolve of the world's elite to help others are among the noteworthy issues at the annual forum.

READ MORE HERE

Who should teach kids to read: Teachers or parents?



The debate on reading comes even as a study last year found that children here rank second out of 58 territories in terms of how well pupils read. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI



A Facebook post by an educator has sparked a debate on whose responsibility it is to teach pupils to read.

READ MORE HERE

295 passengers affected after Scoot flight from Melbourne to Singapore cancelled due to technical issues





A file photo of a Scoot aircraft. Scoot flight TR19 from Melbourne to Singapore was cancelled due to technical issues, leaving 295 passengers stranded on Sunday (Jan 27). PHOTO: SCOOT





Scoot said that the plane had to be grounded in Melbourne Airport for rectification works due to a technical issue.

READ MORE HERE

China's home-made slow-motion crisis



A construction site in Nantong, Jiangsu province, on Jan 1. The government announced last week that China's economic growth last year fell to 6.6 per cent, its lowest level since 1990. PHOTO: REUTERS



Last week, China announced that its economic growth fell to 6.6 per cent, its lowest in 28 years. ST Associate Editor Vikram Khanna looks at what this means for Asia and the world.

READ MORE HERE

At least 20 killed as twin bombing hits southern Philippine church





Debris inside a Catholic church where two bombs exploded in Jolo, Sulu province, on the southern island of Mindanao on Jan 27, 2019. PHOTO: AFP





The attack came a week after more than 1.5 million Muslims overwhelmingly approved a more powerful autonomous region in the Philippines’ south.

READ MORE HERE

House Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin speaking through pictures for charity





Montepulciano, Tuscany, Italy. PHOTO: COURTESY OF TAN CHUAN-JIN





Mr Tan is raising funds for 13 charities through a photo exhibition to mark Singapore's bicentennial year.

READ MORE HERE

Food allergies are not to be sniffed at



PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO



Some food allergies, though rare, can have severe consequences for people suffering from them.

READ MORE HERE