Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Jan 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Jan 21.

Budget 2019 to focus on growing needs in education, healthcare, security and defence



Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat (centre) posing with Ashlynn Wong and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport and Culture, Community and Youth, Mr Baey Yam Keng, posing with a wall mural that aims to inspire volunteerism in the Tampines community. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said one priority will be to help Singaporeans grapple with big changes in the global economy.

Actor Aloysius Pang seriously injured during SAF training exercise in New Zealand



Actor Aloysius Pang was injured while repairing a Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer at a military exercise in New Zealand. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/ALOYSIUS 冯伟衷



The accident happened while he was repairing a howitzer. Mr Pang is in a high-dependency unit after surgery.

Why Singapore students consistently ace IB exam



Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) teachers Koh Tiang Peng (left) and Terence Chiew. Mr Koh was among the first batch of ACS (I) IB students, while Mr Chiew has taught at the school for 13 years. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



High standards of education and students with better grades taking the test are among the reasons cited.

Singapore and Malaysia 'making headway' on airspace, maritime disputes: Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen



Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said that Singapore and Malaysia are making headway concerning the ongoing maritime and airspace issues. PHOTO: ST FILE



Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said leaders from both sides are communicating, even as the Republic's security agencies remain ever vigilant.

Singaporeans have to decide who can serve them better, says Heng Swee Keat on Tan Cheng Bock's new political party



Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam posing for a photo together at Chong Pang hawker centre, on Jan 19, 2019. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/TAN CHENG BOCK



Dr Tan’s move to form a political party is “a development that is not totally unexpected”, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said.

World Economic Forum 2019: Stage set for another pow-wow in Davos



A visitor snapping a photo of the Davos Congress Centre ahead of the World Economic Forum meeting, on Jan 20, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



The forum is still relevant despite the absence of notable leaders like US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, says its founder.

Life in plastic, it's fantastic: Singaporean man has collected about 10,000 Barbie dolls



Mr Jian Yang with his Barbie doll collection, and holding Barbie dolls modelled after Scarlett O’Hara (left) and Marilyn Monroe, in his living room on Jan 15, 2019. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Singaporean Jian Yang's collection of about 10,000 Barbie dolls is among the world's largest.

Lawyer Giuliani says Trump pursued Moscow tower throughout 2016, raising questions



Rudy Giuliani looks on before the US president Donald Trump announces his Supreme Court nominee in the East Room of the White House on July 9, 2018, in Washington, DC. PHOTO: AFP



US President Donald Trump pursued a business deal to erect a tower bearing his name in Moscow throughout 2016, his attorney Rudy Giuliani said.

Party checklist: Food, drinks - and a security guard



Mr Tejdeep Singh (centre), managing director of Deep Security Services, with Ms Manjit Kaur (director) and Mr Tarandeep Singh (operations). The firm has covered six weddings since 2017. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



More people are hiring security guards for weddings, funeral wakes and private parties, paying between $200 and $500 an hour per security guard.

I am not lazy, I just have ADHD: Adults can have the condition too



Posed photo of a man with depression. Alex (not his real name) found himself increasingly depressed, and was then diagnosed with ADHD after seeing a specialist. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER



Adult ADHD patients may struggle at work or in their studies. Some seek help, when their child is diagnosed with ADHD, as they think they have it too.

