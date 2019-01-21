Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Jan 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Jan 21.
Budget 2019 to focus on growing needs in education, healthcare, security and defence
Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said one priority will be to help Singaporeans grapple with big changes in the global economy.
Actor Aloysius Pang seriously injured during SAF training exercise in New Zealand
The accident happened while he was repairing a howitzer. Mr Pang is in a high-dependency unit after surgery.
Why Singapore students consistently ace IB exam
High standards of education and students with better grades taking the test are among the reasons cited.
Singapore and Malaysia 'making headway' on airspace, maritime disputes: Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen
Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said leaders from both sides are communicating, even as the Republic's security agencies remain ever vigilant.
Singaporeans have to decide who can serve them better, says Heng Swee Keat on Tan Cheng Bock's new political party
Dr Tan’s move to form a political party is “a development that is not totally unexpected”, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said.
World Economic Forum 2019: Stage set for another pow-wow in Davos
The forum is still relevant despite the absence of notable leaders like US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, says its founder.
Life in plastic, it's fantastic: Singaporean man has collected about 10,000 Barbie dolls
Singaporean Jian Yang's collection of about 10,000 Barbie dolls is among the world's largest.
Lawyer Giuliani says Trump pursued Moscow tower throughout 2016, raising questions
US President Donald Trump pursued a business deal to erect a tower bearing his name in Moscow throughout 2016, his attorney Rudy Giuliani said.
Party checklist: Food, drinks - and a security guard
More people are hiring security guards for weddings, funeral wakes and private parties, paying between $200 and $500 an hour per security guard.
I am not lazy, I just have ADHD: Adults can have the condition too
Adult ADHD patients may struggle at work or in their studies. Some seek help, when their child is diagnosed with ADHD, as they think they have it too.